On Sunday, Ofir Gendelman, Israel’s spokesman to the Arab world, tweeted pictures of Palestinians enjoying the beach — while Israelis have had to lock themselves up once again because of Palestinian terrorism.

His tweet said, “These pictures were taken today at the Deir Al-Balah beach in the central part of the Gaza Strip. Israel only targets Hamas-ISIS and does everything possible to save civilian lives in Gaza.”

The terrorists laugh and laugh again because once again, they have won. They committed unspeakable evils on Israelis and Israel’s response once again — as it has been for 75 years — was to worry more about the enemy than it does Israelis.

Israelis are the only people in the world who give a rat’s ass about Palestinians. In fact, no one wants them. None of the Arab countries will take them in. Even Palestinians don’t like Palestinians.

The Daily Wire reported, “Hamas leader Isamil Haniyeh called for Palestinian civilians to die in Israel’s strikes against Hamas terrorists inside of Gaza.”

Haniyeh said, “I call on everybody – all the free people of the world, all the friendly countries, all the brotherly [Arab] countries, and all the allies – to exert all the necessary pressure, in all directions and in all forums, in order to end the aggression against Gaza, to stop this war against our children, women, and elderly, our mosques, our universities, and our homes.

“This brutal aggression must stop. This new holocaust must stop. I have said this before, and I say it time again: The blood of the women, children, and elderly.”

He also said, “I am not saying that this blood is calling for your [help]. We are the ones who need this blood, so it awakens within us the revolutionary spirit, so it awakens within us resolve, so it awakens within us the spirit of challenge, and [pushes us] to move forward.”

That Palestinians are willing to sacrifice women and children is not new. Golda Meir saw it from the get-go. She said, “When peace comes we will perhaps in time be able to forgive the Arabs for killing our sons, but it will be harder for us to forgive them for having forced us to kill their sons. Peace will come when the Arabs will love their children more than they hate us.”

They never will. I am sorry but Israel must face facts and theirs is an existential battle with evil. Either Israel kills them or Israel will vanish. Palestinians are willing to win the war. Israel hopes to win the peace — if it ever comes.

It won’t.

The October 7 attack — the rapes, the torture, the beheadings, the burning people alive — was just the start. This is a well-planned asymmetrical attack on Jews worldwide. Christians, you’re next.

Palestinian sleeper cells and their liberal flunkies have triggered a wave of anti-Semitism worldwide. The $6 billion Biden gave to Iran was the Democrat Party’s donation — of other people’s money, of course.

Anti-Semites run the United Nations. The Jerusalem Post reported, “One must not stand silent in the face of a second Holocaust, the Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová said as she called on her country to withdraw from the United Nations to protest its failure to condemn Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.”

The UN opposes every American value. Dump it. The USA must not just defund it, but kick the UN off our land. The city of New York can turn it into a George Floyd Memorial for all I care because if the UN cannot denounce the October 7 atrocities, then it is downright evil.

Harvard is almost as bad. Claudine Gay, who was hired as Harvard’s president only because she is black and female, clarified her earlier tepid response to rape and murder of Israeli innocents, with a second statement.

Gay wrote, “First came the horrific terrorist attacks of Oct. 7, in which over 1,400 Jewish people were murdered by Hamas, and more than 200 others were taken hostage. Then came the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

Palestinians murdered Israelis. Palestinians also caused the humanitarian crisis by taking humanitarian aid and using it for military purposes.

She mentioned a rise in anti-Semitism in the USA. She said she will work with a committee to combat anti-Semitism at Harvard. That’s nice. Perhaps she should begin by apologizing for capping Jewish enrollment — and by extension lift the caps on Asian-American enrollment.

David Marcus reported, “Pro-Hamas protests force Jewish students to hide. How can America let this happen again?

“Jewish students at New York's Cooper Union has to be barricaded inside a library at the school to keep them safe from pro-Hamas protestors.”

It is worse elsewhere in the world, which is small comfort for America’s collective guilt. We failed to properly teach the Holocaust to our children and grandchildren.

The JC reported, “A flight from Tel Aviv to Russia’s Dagestan Republic was forced to redirect on Sunday after pro-Hamas rioters stormed Makhachkala Uytash Airport, reportedly seeking to attack Israeli travellers.

“Hundreds of people overran the airport, located in the capital of the Muslim-majority region of southern Russia. Video footage showed rioters with Palestinian flags shouting Allahu Akbar [Mohammed is great] as they searched the terminals for Israeli passengers.

“Other videos showed Muslim protesters stopping vehicles in the area to ask motorists if they were transporting tourists from the Jewish state.”

AP dismissed the attack as a protest.

Well, what do you expect from a company that shielded Hamas for years?

The American press is utterly useless. CNN reported, “﻿The United Nations warned Sunday there are signs ‘civil order is starting to break down’ in Gaza, reporting that thousands of desperate Palestinians are taking basic items like flour and hygiene supplies from warehouses as Israel stepped up its operation in the territory.”

So Gaza has turned into New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

Israel must stop being nice because it endangers lives worldwide through its failure to punish Palestinians the way we punished Nazis, Fascists and Imperial Japan in World War II.

Hundreds of Israeli civilians are dead, raped or held hostage. Instead of leveling Gaza, Israel boasts that Palestinians are going to the beach.

The world needs action, not a day at the beach.

Get more from Don Surber in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Leave a comment