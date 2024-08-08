Democrat fortunes changed on Tuesday, but not in a good way for the Party Of Obama. Bonehead Kamala picked Tampon Tim as her running mate. On Sunday, Walz called JD Vance weird. It was projection by Tiny Timmy.

He’s the governor of Minnesota who ordered schools to stock tampons in the boys’ room. He extended LGBT Rights protections to pedophiles. He embraced the transgender movement with a fervor that frightens stable people.

He’s also the governor who fiddled while Minneapolis burned. His bananas wife said, “I could smell the burning tires, and that was a very real thing. I kept the windows open as long as I could because I felt like that was such a touchstone of what was happening.”

She loved the smell of small businesses burning to the ground in the morning.

Walz’s support of BLM was popular in 2020. Four years later, maybe not.

Before there was a Saint George Floyd, the media tried to canonize Michael D. Brown Jr. of Ferguson, Missouri, who confronted a cop, wrestled for the officer’s pistol, failed and was killed. There was a lot of commotion and small business owners lost years of sweat equity as mobs attacked shops.

Other than that, nothing seems to have happened.

At least that is my interpretation of Wesley Bell primarying Congresswoman Cori Bush on Tuesday. He’s the prosecutor who did not charge the officer. She’s the activist who used the riots to propel her into Congress, as four years ago, she primaried 10-term congressman Lacy Clay whose father held the seat for 32 years.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee poured $7 million into this year’s race because of Bush’s support of Hamas terrorists who raped and murdered 1,200 Israelis and others attending a peace music festival and other events on October 7.

The pro-Israel group also primaried Hamas supporter Jamaal Bowman in New York in June. The spending was used wisely. NYT reported:

In funding ads in Ms. Bush’s and Mr. Bowman’s races, AIPAC often focused on issues other than the war in Gaza, opting instead to take on their votes against President Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Their opponents were well known. George Latimer, who defeated Bowman, is the county executive of Westchester County. And Bell is a prosecutor. The NYT story said:

Mr. Bell campaigned against Ms. Bush on multiple fronts. He talked about his support of Israel, but also argued that Ms. Bush had grown ineffective in Washington, prioritizing national interests over getting local results.

The vote was a referendum on Bush. She won in the city of St. Louis, but lost bigly in the suburbs north of the city, which included Ferguson.

CBS reported that Bush tried to use Ferguson to salvage her campaign:

Friday marks the 10th anniversary since the 18-year-old was shot by a local police officer, Darren Wilson, sparking massive demonstrations. Bush was one of the key organizers on the ground and has remained close to the Brown family. Bell, a former municipal prosecutor and judge, served on the Ferguson City Council. When Bell became county prosecutor, he reopened an investigation into Brown's death, but in 2020 announced that no charges would be brought against [Police Officer] Wilson. In one of Bush's closing ads, Brown's father, Michael Brown Sr., claims Bell "lied to us" because of his failure to charge Wilson.

But Bell, a former councilman in Ferguson, had the backing of its mayor and other members of the community.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee played it smart by getting Bush on issues that mattered to voters rather than Israel’s problems with Hamas. AIPAC wanted her gone, did its homework and got it done.

Winning matters because that is the best message to send people who want you dead from the river to the sea. AIPAC looked at her vulnerabilities and exploited them. The rest of the anti-Semites in Congress must heed the warning.

And one of those vulnerabilities was Ferguson.

Which leads me back to Governor Walz and his smoke-sniffing spouse.

Reuters reported, “Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s selection as the Democrat vice presidential contender has thrust his handling of racial justice protests following the 2020 murder of George Floyd back into the spotlight, drawing both criticism and praise for his state's response during one of the most tumultuous periods concerning race relations in U.S. history.

“As Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ running mate, Walz's actions in the aftermath of Floyd's killing by a white Minneapolis police officer [FACT CHECK: FLOYD DIED OF A DRUG OVERDOSE] are being criticized by allies of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and far-right pundits who say he was too slow to mobilize law enforcement to stop looting, arson and violence that accompanied protests in Minneapolis.”

How slow was Walz? He did not deploy the National Guard until after rioters burned down a police precinct. All that damage — estimated at a half-billion dollars — seems to have been for naught.

Walz has other problems, the most serious being his lies about his service in the National Guard, which he retired from in 2005 when he learned his unit was headed for Iraq. He also lied about serving in Afghanistan. He was sent to Italy.

Jordan Schachtel has the details.

We shall see how Donald Trump plays this issue. Picking a running mate who actually served in Iraq as a Marine was prescient.

Democrats have a bigger problem. The primarying of Cori Bush shows that BLM has lost its electoral magic. I am pretty sure Democrats are sweating this one out because if those Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protests become an issue again, this time it likely won’t go well for Democrats.

