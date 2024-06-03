The kangaroos in Manhattan had their turn. The rest of the country gets its chance to serve justice. First, we must elect President Trump and let him pardon himself. Of course the president has the power, for the Constitution says the President “shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.”

The whole premise of New York’s case was a federal election, which makes the case an offense against the United States, which gives him jurisdiction as president.

Secondly, we must expel New York from the union and demote it to territory because the state has deteriorated into a shell of a Western government unworthy of being a state. Its election interference is inexcusable. Albany’s government is a cancer on the nation’s politics which Congress must remove.

Perhaps Upstate New York — with a capital in Rochester — could someday be allowed in, but with a probationary period of a century just to make sure it does not revert to form as it elects Democrats, too, which means it is not an innocent victim to the anti-American activities of the Empire State.

It will set a precedent? Good. A national divorce is not the worst outcome. Live free or be stuck forever with California.

More immediately, the Biden administration must learn from New York’s error — the verdict bolstered the prospect of Trump’s re-election — and drop all charges against him. The American people do not support this vengeance-seeking by Obama who remains offended over that birth certificate, which he never produced.

Let us review.

Last June 8, Democrats indicted Trump on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. In August 2022, Democrats had the FBI stage a raid on the place and confiscated 100,000 documents — including newspapers. Ten months later, Democrats claimed only 100 of the documents taken were classified.

The next day I posted: Trump indicted, not Hillary, Hunter or Milley.

This isn’t what-aboutism because there is no equivalency. Hillary actually sold state secrets to foreigners and foreign governments through her fake charity. Hunter actually sold access to the vice president of the United States.

Milley actually told a Chinese general he would tip him off if the president — the commander-in-chief — made a move on Red China. Milley bragged about it quite publicly. No one in DC said a danged thing. That tells me how common selling out the country is in the nation’s capital.

But Washington is not the nation. It is an elitist island of well-off people sucking hard on the public teat. 5 of the nation’s 10 richest counties are in the DC area.

In the other 3,138 counties in America, there is no lifetime job security with annual automatic cost-of-living raises. Trump carried 2,497 counties and while AP will tell you counties don’t elect presidents, I will point out that states do. The popular vote is fake. Biden didn’t win 81 million to 75 million. He won in 306-232 in the electoral College.

The significance of the county votes is that the votes reflect the gap between the governed and those who govern. Those who govern — and their ladyboys in the media — chatter among themselves. They convinced themselves that the indictments would kill Trump’s candidacy.

Wrong.

CBS reported four days after the indictment, “Republican primary voters say they're far more concerned that Donald Trump's indictment is politically motivated than his alleged conduct being a national security risk — and there's no evidence it's hurt his status as the clear front-runner for the 2024 nomination, at least not yet. He remains well ahead of rivals in both consideration and vote choice.”

76% of Republicans said the indictments were politically motivated.

The fun had just begun because undaunted, Democrats continued their conspiracy and indicted him in Georgia, which led to the Mugshot From Hell for Democrats. Within a month, ABC reported Trump had a 9-point lead over FJB.

Not only that, but the poll found Trump had a majority for the first time. Now the polls swung back and his lead over Biden is in the margin of error and not the Too Big to Rig level we need.

But the Cabal of Cackling Incompetents that run the federal government is so out of touch that it has not backed down from pursuing these illegitimate indictments. They tried to use the Constitution to ban President Trump from the ballot. That backfired.

NBC reported on its poll a year ago, “Americans sour on the FBI and DOJ amid Trump investigations.”

37% had a positive opinion of the FBI.

35% had a negative opinion.

Given the FBI’s power and its lengthy legacy of abuse of that power, I don’t see that as a bad development. The public is seeing the bureau for what it is.

Corrupt.

Americans have rejected New York’s verdict and I hope the nation ejects New York.

I also hope Democrats wise up and pull the plug on their insane indictments for their own sake. They won’t. Their spokesman Bill Maher said of sending the president to prison, “I mean, MAGA nation will go nuts, I don’t know if that’s a reason to or not to do something, but they will.”

It is what the passive-aggressive bum wants.

He said, “I’ve heard some people say if his name wasn’t Donald Trump, he would definitely get jail time. But sending a former American president to jail, I don’t know if that's something — I'm asking.”

If he were not Donald Trump, he would not have been charged. People in Manhattan get away with murder now.

Maher wants a race war. Democrat intellectuals like Bill Ayers have wanted one since the 1960s. Maher said, “A civil war in this country, I’m sorry to say, becomes a race war. That’s the sad truth about this country.”

He has a crocodile’s sincerity.

The best way to avoid a civil war is to kick New York out and pardon Donald Trump.

