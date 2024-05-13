Keep it up. We’re winning. The first and most prestigious college in America now is such a pariah that even Barack Hussein Obama apparently turned down giving this year’s Class Day keynote speech, according to the Harvard Crimson.

The student paper reported, “Harvard Struggles To Find Class Day Speaker Less Than 2 Weeks Before Ceremony.”

The story said, “More than 10 people have declined offers to serve as the keynote speaker for Harvard College’s annual Class Day, leaving the Harvard Alumni Association scrambling to find a speaker with less than two weeks until the ceremony for undergraduate seniors.”

That paper also said, “The candidates on the Senior Class Committee’s initial list included Harvard dropout Matt Damon, a former member of the Class of 1992, 15-time NBA All-Star Shaquille O’Neal, former U.S. president Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Canadian rapper Drake. Damon, O’Neal, and Drake were contacted but declined the invitation to speak.”

Maybe they can get Harvard hero General Qasem Soleimani. Oh wait, Trump had him thumped.

Senior Class First Marshal Fez S. Zafar told the paper, “What was explained to us was that obviously this year is probably a rougher year for someone to affiliate themselves with Harvard, especially if they don’t have an existing connection.”

Obviously.

Harvard’s year was not as bad as the year 1,200 Israelis and foreign guests had on October 7 when Palestinian soldiers in civilian clothing surprised and attacked them. The rape and butchery shocked the nation. Some of the soldiers paraglided in.

And unlike Harvard, their wounds were not self-inflicted. Most of them just wanted to go to a music festival for peace.

Harvard’s response to October 7 was tolerating students who supported Hamas and the raping and killing.

In December, the president of Harvard and a few other elitist school presidents testified before Congress just two months after October 7. The president, Claudine Gay, said well, calling for the extermination of Jews is OK because Harvard welcomes robust discussions — except for discussions about LGBT, DEI and CRT.

Oh, Harvard fired her for embarrassing Harvard in her testimony. The excuse was she plagiarized her PhD dissertation and just about everything else she ever wrote. But Harvard kept her on staff at $800,000 a year. Call it black privilege or call it female privilege but the bottom line is nothing changed. Harvard in 2024 is as Harvard was in 1924.

Anti-Semitic.

Six months later, anti-Semites have been allowed to set up pup tents and turn what should be pristine lawns into homeless camps. Parts of Harvard look like Philadelphia’s Kensington Avenue but without the fentanyl.

Harvard’s diligence in protecting the rights of anti-Semites over others is not unique.

Alan Rusbridger of the Prospect in once-Great Britain scolded the world in a column, “Campus protestors are being silenced—where are the ‘free speech’ defenders now?

“The principle of robust and open debate does not seem to apply when it comes to demonstrations about Gaza. University chiefs are terrified—but they must support the right to offend.”

He cited Martin Luther King’s letter from a Birmingham jail to complain that University College London was mean to him. Thank goodness the school did not use firehoses on his children.

Rusbridger wrote, “I wasn’t allowed to speak to the UCL demonstrators: their freedom to explain their reasons for protesting was curtailed by their own university. But I’m guessing that, if allowed to speak, they might use words similar to Dr. King’s: they’re out to dramatize the bloodshed in Gaza so that it can no longer be ignored.”

Who speaks against the bloodshed at the music festivals on October 7?

How different the message from the Prospect was five years ago when Brenton Tarrant shot up two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 worshippers and injuring 40 more.

The Prospect ran a column, “After Christchurch, we all need to address the normalization of online hate speech.

“Niche violent and Islamophobic content is increasingly prominent even on mainstream platforms. To confront the legacy of the Christchurch attack will require deeper conversations about how the modern Internet works.”

(Modern Internet as opposed to the ancient Internet, which used strings of cans.)

And let me hopscotch to last month’s row, “How Scotland’s Hate Crime Bill ignited a freedom of speech row.

“Critics of the Hate Crime Bill published last April argued it would silence ‘gender critical’ feminists—fueling the SNP’s ongoing trans rights dispute.”

By gender-critical feminists, the Prospect meant JK Rowling. So let me briefly recap, we must defend free speech when it calls for a second Holocaust (which is what from the river to the sea means) but we must ban hate speech directed at Muslims and trannies.

The majority has no rights. Only selected groups do, and even at that they must accept socialism as their one true god.

I selected this publication because it was the easiest illustration of the left’s anti-Semitism and hypocrisy. The gay and girly remnants of the British Empire do not matter to me. What happens in America does.

We now have a group of people in America who want Jews eradicated from the river to the sea. We have a name for such haters.

Democrats.

Oh not every one of them. John Fetterman certainly seems willing to level Gaza.

But after nearly 80 years of submerging their hate in the wake of the Holocaust, the left no longer hides it. As events unfold, we see that the protests served as a nice cover for FJB to backstab Israel by withholding ammunition. Impeachment? As vice president he did the same thing to Ukraine and no one in DC objected. He even bragged about it.

This time should be different because Israel is not a corrupt obscure country in eastern Europe. Israel is the only safe place on Earth for Jews.

The world is seeing the partnership between the American left and the Muslim right unfold its next step. The pair have succeeded in normalizing terrorism. Ilhan Omar’s statement five years ago dismissing 9/11 as “some people did something” must be taken in context.

She said, “Here’s the truth. For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.

“So you can’t just say that today someone is looking at me strange and that I am trying to make myself look pleasant. You have to say that this person is looking at me strange, I am not comfortable with it, and I am going to talk to them and ask them why. Because that is the right you have.”

Her context is that Muslims won on 9/11. Bow down and don’t you dare look at her face. Islamophobia is worse than killing thousands of Americans on a clear Tuesday morning. CAIR — formed in 1995, six years before 9/11 — made this possible.

What happened after CongressSomalian* Omar dismissed 9/11 as “some people did something”? Nobody did nothing. Voters re-elected her. A Republican Congress failed to expel her.

(*New word.)

Omar’s dismissal of 9/11 is mainstream. Remember the 9/11 Victory Mosque? A decade after its proposal — accepted and defended by Mayor Mike Bloomberg — NYT bemoaned, “Painful memory for Muslims: Outrage over a proposed Islamic center in Manhattan.

“The downtown project was scuttled amid anti-Muslim sentiment. The head of the Anti-Defamation League recently apologized for opposing the plan.”

The ADL is an addled-brain liberal organization for self-hating Jews. NYT’s story ran on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. A newspaper that earned a Pulitzer for painstakingly crafted bios of the 9/11 victims of Muslim terrorism switched sides.

Republicans are just as bad as Democrats on this one. Bush called Islam a religion of peace, an utterance that belongs in the NewSpeak Hall of Fame.

Anti-Semites today claim they are not against Jews, just Zionists. Who are Zionists? Any Jew who believes Israel should exist.

Spare me the tears for Palestinian children. They serve as human shields for the barrages of rockets Hamas sends indiscriminately to Israel. Palestinians weep for the kids when the TV cameras roll, but when the media is gone, it is a different story.

Marina Medvin (branded by Politico as a conservative firebrand) tweeted with a video, “Palestinians targeting their own for taking humanitarian aid without Hamas approval. One of the victims is a child.”

They shot at the kids with those AR-15s liberals want to ban.

The campus protests are by laughably ignorant fools. The pup tents on the campuses house few students but they soften the field for FJB’s betrayal of Israel. The tongues cluck that he is caving in to the Dearbornistan voters but knifing Israel in the back was the plan all along. Why do you think that after John Kerry’s secretary of State gig ended, he met with Iranians in Paris?

Israel though knew not to trust the United States under Democrat leadership. Obama taught them that.

Americans, though, have not yet learned that lesson. Ukraine and others are reducing our supply of munitions. We’ll replace them? How? Our factories are few and Red China controls the raw materials we need. Oh, and defense contractors hire to conform to DEI and not safety as we have learned about Boeing.

On top of that, FJB has made sure that we will have to fight an enemy from within: the foreign legions he let in through open borders.

Putting Trump back behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office will help but it will take a dozen Trump presidencies to return to the normal we need. I will know we are back when the Ilhan Omar Wing of the Democrat Party goes back to Somalia.

You know who Harvard should get to speak to restore some of its prestige? An MIT graduate who took courses at Harvard in the 1970s.

Benjamin Netanyahu.

Share

Share Don Surber

Leave a comment