Europe is headed for another civil war. They had two in the previous century, the Great War (rebranded later as World War I) and World War II. This one splits the East from the West as the Eastern countries trapped by communism under the Soviet Union do not want to be part of the Western countries foolishly chasing communism and embracing the Muslim invasion.

The Western fools led by German include Denmark and France, two countries that surrendered to Germany in World War II are demanding that Trump respect their authority. They have none. The USA protected Greenland from Hitler and his Nazi horde. Trump wants to defend it again, this time from Russia and Red China.

I will defend the surrenders because the Germans would have annihilated France and the low countries. My protest is that they refused to learn their lesson and build their military, although DeGaulle did build two aircraft carriers.

NATO nations have 18 aircraft carriers. 11 of them belong to the USA

If Europe has a civil war, this time the Confederates are the good guys because like the North, they oppose slavery, this time by a communist bureaucracy in Brussels. Those who control the EU have no incentive to embrace this concept.

The frenemy countries want NATO to stand up to the United States. This is laughable because the USA created NATO after the Eurocide of World War II. NATO was an excuse for America to place troops along the Iron Curtain. The curtain fell but the troops are still there.

Hey, we are not immune to idiocy.

However, Denmark, France and Germany act like they invented idiocy. This weekend’s warrior cosplay by the mousey mites on the ice in Greenland was farcical.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said, “Imagine 15 Italians, 15 French, 15 Germans in Greenland. This seems like the beginning of a joke.”

The punchline was Germany sending its force in on Friday, Trump imposing sanctions on Saturday and the Germans going home on Sunday. Don’t tariff me, bro.

But the situation is serious. National leaders are taking sides.

Check out what Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said, “Trump is a threat to Europe. Well, it is not helping Europe, but helping the United States fulfill its agenda of making America great again. Make America great again. I spoke to him on December 26th. He called me and it really came as a surprise. The Polish President, myself, and Viktor Orbán—his closest allies in Europe—and President Trump criticize Europe.

“First, we saw JD Vance’s speech at the 61st Munich Security Conference, which was very important for Europe, for illegal migrations, for regulations, and for freedom of speech. Viktor Orbán and I would like Europe to be a union of sovereign member states not to create a superstate run by a bureaucrat in Brussels.”

We know the feeling. We voted to fire Otto Penn, the bureaucrat in DC who wanted to run our country. Bureaucrats make bad decisions such as letting in military-age men who do not wish to assimilate.

The American people want illegal aliens deported. Some just want the violent criminals out. Some want to keep those who came as children—even teenage gang members. The rest of us want them all out.

The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have refused to take the Muslims in as refugees. Poland gladly accepted Ukrainians because they are Christian and the Slovaks are a willful refuge for Christians. I attribute the pro-Christian—mainly Catholic—stance to the decades of the repression of religion under the Soviets. As Joni Mitchell sang, you don’t know what you miss when its gone.

Then again, you are surprised by the elation you feel when some people and communism are gone from your life.

The British people voted to leave EU a decades ago. Politicians in Parliament dragged their heels and slow-walked the departure. I believe Brexit is a reason the would-be tyrant Keir Starmer is hounding conservatives for mean tweets, demonstrations, speaking out and even waving British flags. Ineffectual as he may seem, Herr Starmer knows how to use his police as shown by his refusal to make Muslims obey the law and to investigate pedophiles and their groomers.

Conservative politicians in France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands also have pushed to leave EU and restore sovereignty.

While Europe bickers, Russia and Red China move in on the Arctic without much notice. EU is good at blindness. They did nothing to stop Putin from tacking Crimea and parts of Georgia on to his empire. Zelensky—whom I dislike—woke them up when Putin invaded Ukraine.

However, by then it was too late. Putin took Donbas before NATO bothered to react. Little Z turned it into a grift instead of seeking peace. The result was billions pouring (with some of it being kicked back) while the death toll mounted over three years.

Trump does not want Greenland to be the next Ukraine. He wants to build more bases on Greenland but he wants something out of the deal. Nothing in this life is free and America ain’t a nothing. The Danes need to compensate us. Trump will set the terms.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Meet the Press, “Greenland is essential to the U.S. national security. President Trump is being strategic. He’s looking beyond this year, he’s looking beyond next year, to what could happen for a battle in the Arctic. We are not going to outsource our national security.”

Bessent chose the right words because this is for national security—not NATO security.

He also said, “if we look for years, for over a century, American presidents have wanted to acquire Greenland. And what we can see is that Greenland is essential to the U.S. national security—we’re building the golden dome, the missile system.

“And look, President Trump is looking—is being strategic. He is looking beyond this year. He`s looking beyond next year to what could happen for a battle in the Arctic. We are not going to outsource our national security. We are not going to outsource our hemispheric security to other countries.

“In Trump 1.0, President Trump told the Europeans, ‘Do not—do not build Nord Stream 2. Do not rely on Russian oil.’ And guess what, Kristen? Guess what is funding Russia`s efforts against Ukraine? European purchases of Russian oil. So, America has to be in control here.”

Yes indeed, he warned the German delegation at the UN. They laughed. Germans paid for that when Putin raised his rates for warmth in the winter.

The EU and NATO seemed doomed because Europeans are divided and not united. Part of me says if this leads to an open civil war that we should walk away.

