In 2012, the West Virginia Board of Education fired Jorea Marple, Ed.D., as state superintendent.

Board president L. Wade Linger Jr. addressed her as “Mrs. Marple.”

Marple shot back “It’s DOCTOR Marple.”

Apparently she missed the point in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery when Dr. Evil said, “It’s Dr. Evil, I didn't spend six years in Evil Medical School to be called mister, thank you very much.”

The sense of entitlement seems to permeate the academic world which then produces people who believe their college degrees entitle them as well. But increasingly the people without letters after their names are seeing colleges for what they have become: indoctrination centers. Gone are the days when colleges require students to study Latin. The replacements at my alma mater include, “One course must be African-American. One course must be U.S. diversity course.”

I left the redundancy in because it amused me. Two other required classes “must be focused on Africa, Asia, Latin America or the Middle East.”

In their world, Europe matters about as much as Antarctica. Now you know the origin of Obama’s mudhut diplomacy — mudhut education.

George Orwell did not originate the phrase “Probably the battle of Waterloo was won on the playing fields of Eton,” he did note, “but the opening battles of all subsequent wars have been lost there.”

And so the loons on the left have won the opening battle in the Cultural War in the classrooms of mandatory black history and womyn’s study courses. But a diverse American electorate is fighting back against coerced diversity.

Glenn H. Reynolds, a law professor with degree from Yale Law, three years ago wrote, “Dems are losing the multiracial working class on basic lifestyle issues.” He noted Trump increased his support among black and Hispanic voters in 2020.”

Reynolds wrote, “One reason for this is that racial polarization went down, but education polarization went up.”

Education polarization is spot on and has a nice ring to it.

He wrote, “Just look at the issues the Democrats are pushing: defunding the police, which hurts mostly poor and working-class neighborhoods; critical race theory, which mostly interests woke white activists (and rich-and-guilty Dem donors) but which actually sends a message of inferiority to minority youths; gender ideology, which plays less well among the more traditional and more religious working-class minorities; environmental policies that produce higher gas prices and lower employment, while pushing food prices up; open borders that drive down wages for downscale workers; and so on.

“Donors and activists love this stuff. They live in neighborhoods that are mostly insulated from urban crime and disorder. Their kids will still be privileged, regardless of what theories on race are popular. Transgender issues make them feel hip and cutting-edge. Higher gas and food prices won’t affect them. And illegal immigration makes sure they don’t have to pay too much for nannies and gardeners.”

The deciders of laws no longer have to deal with the consequences, hence they can write laws that are harsh and cruel or adopt policies that no sane person would.

Peggy Noonan dubbed them the protected class. Hunter Biden is far from the only offspring of a member of Congress to enjoy the double standard of justice in America. While he was doing crack, his father was writing a mandatory sentencing law. Five years if you sell crack the size of a quarter! Dad climbed into the White House on the backs of crackheads. Irony, thy name is Biden.

What has happened since the Reynolds piece in 2021 shows how tone deaf Democrats are. They adopted policies of no bail for certain violent crimes and no prosecution for certain property crimes. The result was soaring rates of crime. Rudy Giuliani’s policy of no broken windows in which even the most minor crimes were punished has devolved 20 years later into Alvin Bragg’s policy of here’s a rock, kid.

And thanks to Greg Abbott, the illegal aliens are coming home to roost in the sanctuary cities.

Trannies have taken over the LGBT movement and there is a backlash. Social issues do matter. People don’t like being chastised for calling a man sir. The eggheads in Washington have not figured it out.

America spends $14,347 per student on public schools.

On top of that, 40% of Americans go on to college. What do we get for all that? Ignorance.

To someone who has never been to college, it is as if college professors teach people to hate Jews, straights and America. As a graduate, I know it is true because these were their values in the 1970s.

Those who avoided college are not as indoctrinated into these crazy beliefs. They are in the majority and voting that way.

Matthew Continetti of the American Enterprise Institute, a refuge of Never Trumpers, wrote, “If Donald Trump is elected president in November, he will have assembled a coalition unlike any Republican nominee in my lifetime.

“For decades, GOP success has depended on support from college-educated white voters in the suburbs and non-college-educated white voters in manufacturing centers and rural areas. Republican candidates tried to maximize turnout among this electoral base, while adding a majority of independent voters to the GOP column. Presidents Nixon, Reagan, and the two Bushes used this strategy to great effect. Donald Trump did, too.”

What he calls non-college-educated white voters, the regime in DC and the newspapers call white supremacy. It is fear-mongering to the point of irrationality. The L.A. Times ran a column, “Larry Elder is the black face of white supremacy. You’ve been warned.”

Shades of George Wallace, the paper with the column ran a picture of him and his white girlfriend. Oh, why not just call him the N-word and be done with it?

The world is changing, as retired basketball player Charles Barkley found out the hard way. He boasted he would punch any black man wearing Trump regalia. Many people said bring it on, old man. So Barkley said on his CNN show that Democrats only care about black people at election time.

Wrong again.

Democrats gave black people their first black president and the party’s kingmaker is Jim Clyburn who used the South Carolina primary to decide the nominee in the past five races (including this one). The next Democrat House speaker will be black. Black Democrats are mayors of New York, Chicago, LA, SF, DC and on down the line.

But black people are diverse just as white people are. And the administrations of Obama and the rest have been horrible for many black people. They see politicians and the college-educated class living in a dream world that is a nightmare in reality.

Nate Silver looked at the poll numbers and he, too, identified the real problem for Democrats is college.

He wrote, “It’s worth pointing out that black voters overall are still heavily Democratic. But going from 97% of the vote to 90% — not to mention 80% as more recent polls have found — is an enormous problem for the party. Democrats have become increasingly dependent on the votes of college graduates, but college grads are the minority — about 40% of people aged 25 and older have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the share is no longer really increasing as the number of Americans attending college is leveling off, particularly among men. Without winning huge majorities of black voters, and solid majorities of Hispanics and Asian Americans, Democrats’ electoral math doesn’t add up to a majority.”

This means it does not take many black voters to stay home or switch to re-elect Donald Trump. Nixon upped his black vote to 18% in 1972 and had the first 49-state landslide. Reagan had the second one 12 years later.

To say all college graduates are indoctrinated elitists is wrong, but those who are seem to be the ones running the show for Democrats. In the 1960s, such people were considered the best and the brightest. They gave us the Vietnam War.

They’re baaaaaack!

Continetti wrote, “Biden's presidency has catalyzed the educational realignment. Though Joe from Scranton presents himself as a champion of the working class, his spending, energy, and environmental policies have worsened living standards by contributing to rising prices and interest rates. The crisis on the southern border alarms voters concerned about security, civic disorder, and the rule of law. The world has become more dangerous, with Russia invading Ukraine, Iranian proxies wreaking havoc in the Middle East, and China and North Korea testing American willpower. State collapse in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela, and Haiti fuels migration and unrest. Biden will turn 82 in November. He doesn’t look up to the job.”

He does not run a thing. His advisers and the deep-state bureaucrats do. They are out of touch Alissa Heinerscheids.

You remember her. Sure. A year ago she boasted about being the first woman vice president of Bud Light. She had taken over the brand.

She said, “So I had this super clear mandate. It's like, we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand. And my. . . what I brought to that was a belief in, okay, what does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that's truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different and appeals to women and to men.”

What she brought to the brand was a poison pill named Dylan Mulvaney. Within a month, Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, lost $5 billion in market cap and for the year Bud Light lost 27% of its sales.

She failed Bud Light because Bud Light drinkers were outside her ken. Not only did she have an Ivy League degree and MBA, she had a wedding announcement in the New York Times, which is a huge deal in the Ultra Set.

It read, “Alissa Mary Gordon and Henry Charles Heinerscheid were married Saturday evening at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla, Calif. The Rev. John H. Finley IV, an Episcopal priest, performed the ceremony, with the Rev. Eleanor Ellsworth, also an Episcopal priest, taking part.

“The bride, 27, and the bridegroom, 28, met at Harvard, from which they both graduated cum laude. In August, they will each begin studying for an MBA at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Mrs. Heinerscheid was until March a consultant in Boston with Tapestry Networks, a consulting firm specializing in corporate governance for Fortune 500 companies.

“She is the daughter of Lisa Long Gordon and Douglas Bruce Gordon of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. The bride’s father is a lawyer in San Diego.”

She made a lovely bride — and a terrible vice president of Bud Light. Maybe she should do a dissertation on her debacle so we can call her DOCTOR Heinerscheid.

