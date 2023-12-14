The Hill reported, “The House GOP on Wednesday formalized its impeachment inquiry into President Biden with a House vote, a step Republicans hope will add legal weight to their demands as the probe moves into a more aggressive end stage.

“Lawmakers voted 221-212 along party lines to approve the resolution authorizing the inquiry.

“Earlier in the day, Hunter Biden — the president’s son who is at the center of many of the lines of inquiry — defied a GOP subpoena to appear for a deposition on Wednesday morning. Republicans leading the probe said that his refusal ‘reinforces the need for a formal vote.’

“The resolution makes official an inquiry into Biden that has been underway for months, after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in September said that various GOP probes into the president would be under the umbrella of impeachment — but did not hold an official vote.”

And so it begins.

Barring death or blunder, House Republicans will have the power for the next year to investigate the 50 years of criminal corruption by Biden as a sleazy senator, villainous vice president and paid-off president. Republicans must carefully gather evidence of the bribery and build an invincible case for prosecution, not impeachment.

And on January 20, 2025, when Trump is sworn in as president, they can hand the case over to a new attorney general because an impeachment carries no punishment. Only a criminal case does.

Besides, an impeachment would require 67 senators to vote to convict one of their own. I say that because the Go Long To Get Along senators identify more with Biden — a collegial colleague years ago — than they do their own constituents.

I don’t want Biden kicked out of office. Voters can do that. I want him imprisoned.

The media minions are circling their little red wagons around.

Reuters laughably stated, “The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to formally authorize its ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, as Republicans unite behind the effort even though they have yet to find evidence of wrongdoing by the Democrat.”

The investigation began two seconds ago and the wire service declares, “they have yet to find evidence of wrongdoing by the Democrat.”

The DNC has had three years to frame the inevitable impeachment inquisition, and this is the best Democrats can do?

But here we are with Reuters nattering, “The White House has dismissed the inquiry as unsubstantiated by facts and politically motivated. Biden is preparing for a possible 2024 election rematch with his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice and is currently preparing for four upcoming criminal trials.”

After years of promoting fake scandals against Trump, the media is ignoring actual evidence of Biden’s corruption — mainly Hunter’s laptop and Biden’s financial records — to falsely claim there is no evidence. I am wondering whom the media believes it is kidding.

Biden reacted with the indignation of a thief caught stealing from a church.

He said, “Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies. Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time.”

What is this urgent work of which he speaks? All I see him doing is giving Ukraine money we don’t have so it can kick back some of it to Hunter who will give 10% to his dad.

The Hunter is now the hunted and he announced at a press conference that he will not respect a subpoena, an act of defiance that would get a Republican jailed.

He said, “I’m here today to acknowledge that I’ve made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded. For that, I’m responsible for that. I’m accountable. And for that, I’m making amends.

“But I’m also here today to correct how the MAGA right has betrayed me for their political purposes.

“I am first and foremost a son, a father, a brother, and a husband from a loving and supportive family. I’m proud to have earned degrees from Georgetown University and Yale Law School. I’m proud of my legal career and business career. I’m proud of my time serving on a dozen different boards of directors, and I’m proud of my efforts to forge global business relationships.”

“For six years. MAGA Republicans, including members of the House committees who are in a closed door session right now, have impugned my character, invaded my privacy, attacked my wife, my children, my family and my friends.

“They have ridiculed my struggle with addiction. They belittled my recovery and they have tried to dehumanize me all to embarrass and damage my father, who has devoted his entire public life to service.”

Six years? You would think a Columbia and Yale Law graduate would be able to count. At best he can claim three years of being Muellered by Republicans and even that is a stretch.

Despite Hunter’s Herculean effort to turn himself into a victim, his efforts fell a mile short of Illinois State Conference NAACP President Teresa Haley, who was caught on tape objecting to the government putting illegal aliens in luxury hotels and the like.

President Haley said, “But black people have been on the streets forever and ever, and nobody cares, because they say that we’re drug addicts; we’ve got mental health issues.

“But these immigrants who come over here, they’ve been raping people, they’ve been breaking into homes, they’re like savages as well. They don’t speak the language and they look at us like we’re crazy.”

For some reason, her words upset the state’s billionaire governor and the rest of the Democrat Establishment.

The Chicago Tribune reported, “Reached by WLS-Ch. 7 while on vacation in Dubai, Haley denied the statements, but when confronted about them being on video suggested it was fake, saying ‘With AI, anything is possible.”’

I like the cut of her jib. Sail on, sweetie. Like Hunter, no one believes her excuse, as novel as it may be. But the public rallies behind her because she spoke for them, not some donors in Kyiv.

The video is on You Tube and the comments are supportive:

I really hope this opens up the eyes of everyone that votes democrat!!! She spoke truth! Some of this illegal immigrants are no good! *** White or black she nails it!! Truth is truth and she's speaking the absolute truth, you go sister!! *** Stand tall and proud cause you nailed it on the head. *** They're saying you need to apologize: Hell No! *** Your words were the absolute truth, so double down and flip them off. *** You’re not referring to immigrants, you’re referring to Illegal Aliens that breached the open US border because of the Potato in the White House. ***

Et cetera, et cetera.

With AI, anything is possible is the new Bitch set me up.

Of course, President Haley is wrong. With God, all things are possible and it is my hope that Republicans doing the right thing about Biden is possible.

The right thing to do is investigate and then turn the evidence over to a Republican Department of Justice in the hope that maybe we will get some justice instead of another round of Impeachment Theater.

