Sunday’s election made everyone on the Internet an expert on Argentinian politics. The divide is between conservatives, who believe Patti LuPone gave the best performance of Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, and liberals, who swear by Madonna.

Jeff Bezos’s Washington Post gave the official Democrat version of what happened in the election.

It said, “A radical libertarian and admirer of Donald Trump rode a wave of voter rage to win Argentina’s presidency on Sunday, crushing the political establishment and bringing the sharpest turn to the right in four decades of democracy in the country.

“Javier Milei, a 53-year-old far-right economist and former television pundit with no governing experience, claimed nearly 56% of the vote in a stunning upset over Sergio Massa, the center-left economy minister who has struggled to resolve the country’s worst economic crisis in two decades. Even before the official results had been announced Sunday night, Massa acknowledged defeat and congratulated Milei on his win.

“Trump also congratulated Milei. ‘I am very proud of you,’ Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. ‘You will turn your Country around and Make Argentina Great Again!’”

I don’t recall Argentina being great before but diplomacy requires a certain suspension of reality. It’s the 1970s chant of I’m OK, You’re OK updated for international relations. I’m Great Again, You’re Great Again.

The Bezos Post also said, “But ultimately, anger won over fear. For many Argentines, the bigger risk was more of the same.”

Triple-digit inflation (140% this year alone) is a bigger risk,

Praise by Donald Trump, condemnation from the lefty media and multiple appearances on Fox do not mean a thing. I mean, they are nice and all but Trump once praised Zelensky. Six months later, Zelensky and his moles in the Pentagon — the brothers Vindman — impeached Trump.

But hope is the thing with feathers and being called far-right by the Bezos Post is like inheriting grandma’s feather bed. His 11-point win (also reported as 12) puts Obama’s wins to shame. Of course, Obama’s presidency put those wins to shame.

Milei hits all the right notes. He told an interviewer, “We do not make pacts with Communists. I would not promote relations with Communists. Whether it's Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, Nicaragua or China.”

What about Washington?

Canada?

California?

Savor the victory, though, for Argentina.

AP reported, “In the streets of Buenos Aires, drivers honked their horns and many took to the streets to celebrate in several neighborhoods. Outside Milei’s party headquarters, a hotel in downtown Buenos Aires, a full-on party kicked off with supporters singing, buying beers from vendors and setting off colored smoke bombs. They waved Argentine flags and the yellow Gadsden flag, emblazoned with the words ‘Don’t Tread On Me,’ which Milei’s movement has adopted.”

Maybe Andrew Lloyd Webber can rework his tune to Don’t Tread On Me Argentina.

Media hysteria in America ahead of the election was as expected.

The New Yorker said, “Steven Levitsky, a professor of government at Harvard and the co-author of the book How Democracies Die, [said last week] that the greatest achievement of Argentinean democracy ‘has been the forging of a broad societal consensus against military intervention and in defense of human rights. I worry that that great achievement is now being threatened. For the first time in decades, we are seeing the emergence of politicians who don’t share the consensus around Nunca Más.’ Are Argentineans so weary that they are willing to risk their hard-earned democracy? We’ll find out on Sunday.”

Journalists keep using that word democracy, but I don’t think they know what it means.

They tell us that voting for someone they don’t like will destroy democracy. It is hard not to root for the populist over the elitist.

But we have seen populists rise and disappoint conservatives. Boris Johnson hit all the right notes too but delayed enacting Brexit for as long as possible.

Don’t buy what the media is peddling about him. The proof of Milei’s threat to the globalists is in the hands of the prosecutors. Trump faces 91 counts in four kangaroo courts. Italian prosecutors went after Silvio Berlusconi as well. No excitement without an indictment.

But Milei is a minor character at present. The big story was once again a country has used the ballot box to assert itself against the globalist wave of a world run by bureaucrats and billionaires who see humans as objects. They want to replace us with machines. They push $20 an hour burger flippers, which makes McDonald’s workers look greedy. Conservatives now cheer the machines. I don’t because it means we will face a mad, sad, bad, impersonal world.

Guaranteed income and reparations will replace the paycheck. If you think the streets are loaded with fentanyl zombies now, just wait until everyone wins the lottery every week. Between the homeless, the looters, the illegal aliens and the Biden administration, American society is on a suicide watch.

Argentinian society as well. Its economy is in a freefall.

Axios reported, “The chaos in Argentina is nothing new. The country has already defaulted on its foreign debt nine times — in 1827, 1890, 1951, 1956, 1982, 1989, 2001, 2014, and 2020.

“A 10th default seems all but certain, given the degree to which the peso has devalued — it's hard to pay dollar-denominated debts when your currency is in freefall.”

This begs the question as to why foreigners keep buying its debt. It has had three defaults already in this young century with a fourth one expected soon. Investing in Argentina is a terrible way to make money but it is a great way to gain power.

The story is repeated in nation after nation, Follow the money. World governments owe the loan sharks a total of $91 trillion.

But the people of the world sense they are considered disposable now. They are fighting back by voting for nationalists who will not toe the EU, UN or WEF line.

That action matters because the people still fight in Argentina and Italy and Hungary and so on. Canada may have surrendered. England may have given up. But the war continues because we the people fight on against the dystopian world the elitists want us to accept.

Don’t Cry for Argentina. Instead, pray, hope, and realize that if Milei fails to live up to the billing, someone else will run. The people have no choice but to have faith in God and vote.

