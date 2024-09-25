Variety reported, “Kamala Harris Is ‘Very Proud’ to Have Taylor Swift’s Endorsement: ‘She’s an Incredible Artist’ and ‘Stands Up for What She Believes Is Right.’ ”

Last year, Miss Swift endorsed that all-pro tight end for Kansas City. Let’s see how that is working out.

The New York Post reported, “Travis Kelce looks miserable on Chiefs bench as concerns deepen.”

The story said, “Following Sunday’s performance, which came without girlfriend Taylor Swift in the stands after she attended the the first two games of the season, he’s now on pace for just 391 receiving yards this season.”

I almost can hear Don Meredith singing The Party’s Over.

Kamala-la-di-dah is raking in many endorsements these days. Oh not as many as Obama or Hillary or Hunter’s dad did. But who needs the Teamsters union when you have the IRS union?

Yes she has. The Media Research Center reported:

The union that represents the nation’s Internal Revenue Service agents announced Wednesday that it is endorsing Democrat Kamala Harris for president in this year’s election. Vice President Harris has played a role in “one of the most pro-labor administrations in history,” the National Treasury Employees Union explained in a press release announcing its decision.

As president of the Senate (which is the actual job of the vice president), she cast the deciding vote to hire 87,000 new dues-paying employees. I mean agents. Sure.

But wait, there’s more.

CNBC reported, “More than 700 former national security and military officials endorsed Kamala Harris for president over Donald Trump in the 2024 election in an open letter published Sunday by National Security Leaders for America.”

Wow, the people who missed 9/11 are warning us that Donald Trump is a threat to national security.

Wow, the people who told us there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq are warning us that Donald Trump is a threat to national security

Wow, the people who could not find Osama bin Laden for 10 years are warning us that Donald Trump is a threat to national security.

Wow, the people who did not protest unfreezing funds for Iran are warning us that Donald Trump is a threat to national security.

Wow, the people who told us Hunter’s laptop was a Russian hoax are warning us that Donald Trump is a threat to national security.

Wow, the people who were cool with Milley warning Red China of any action by a sitting president are warning us that Donald Trump is a threat to national security.

Wow, the people who left behind billions of dollars in military arms for the Taliban are warning us that Donald Trump is a threat to national security.

I would trust Jussie Smollett before I will trust these liars because we know Milley was working for Red China when he was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. There is no way he was not passing along sensitive information to our adversaries because he was very comfortable in telling Bob Woodward about being willing to warn Red China ahead of an attack.

This was spun as avoiding nuclear war. Actually, it was an admission that when the balloon goes up, our generals will be Red China’s best asset.

Besides the enemy within, Kamala-la-di-dah is lining up endorsements from foreign heads of state.

Monica Showalter reported, “Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, has already stated that he favors Kamala Harris for president.

“But his wartime rival, Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, has decided to go Putin one better by literally campaigning for Harris in Pennsylvania on the public dime, throwing out statements condemning President Trump to voters.”

Ukraine is the new forever war as the military-industrial complex finally learns the lesson from Vietnam (and Iraq and Afghanistan).

Don’t send in U.S. troops and the government will buy anything and everything you got. The threat of having to send in U.S. troops is enough to keep American support going. Zelensky plays us like a banjo in Deliverance.

Flying Zelensky in to campaign in Pennsylvania was a reminder that Democrats protect his border, not ours.

President Trump is such a threat to the gravy train that two men all jacked up to support Ukraine tried to assassinate him. They are not in the mainstream, in fact the deep state — which as Chuck Schumer bragged has six ways till Sunday to get you — counts on egging on these loons.

CNN reported, “Son of suspect in second attempted assassination of Trump arrested on child pornography charges.”

The endorsements keep rolling in, although I am disappointed that Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang has not come out and endorsed her for overseeing Biden’s open borders policy as border czar.

Another group of ingrates is the fentanyl industry. Sales have skyrocketed on her watch, as measured by drug overdose deaths. She deserves to be named their Sales Lady of the Year.

Then there is Hamas. A story in the New York Sun showed why Kamala-la-di-dah has earned its electoral support.

The Sun story said, “Biden Justice Department, in Filing in Federal Court, Sides With the UN Against Victims of October 7.”

Some might excuse siding with Hamas by saying she fears losing the Muslim vote in Michigan. There is just one thing wrong with that argument. She may lose the Muslim vote anyway. She seems about as popular as a pager at a Hezbollah meeting.

The Detroit Free Press reported:

The mayor of the city with the highest percentage of immigrants in Michigan and an all-Muslim city council has endorsed Donald Trump for president. The mayor of the city with the highest percentage of immigrants in Michigan and an all-Muslim city council has endorsed Donald Trump for president. Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib, the first Arab American and first Muslim to lead the city, announced late Sunday afternoon he will support the former president. Ghalib's post on Facebook supporting the Republican presidential nominee was then posted by Trump on his social media site, Truth Social. “Trump and I may not agree on everything, but I know he is a man of principles,” Ghalib posted. “I believe he is the right choice for this critical time. I’ll not regret my decision no matter what the outcome would be, and I’m ready to face the consequences.” Ghalib added: “Now, let the caravan begin its journey. This is just the starting point.”

That is one endorsement that could change things in favor of the endorsed candidate on either side. Janet Jackson raising the question of Kamala-la-di-dah’s claim to black ancestry helps Trump without endorsing.

Endorsements from Swift and others could backfire like a mugshot, which is why I ask, “Does Trump pay them to endorse Kamala-la-di-dah?”

