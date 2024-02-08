I finally made my New Year’s Resolution. Obviously, it is not to stop procrastinating. Instead, I have chosen to use 1999, er, 2024 to remind people that the purpose of the manmade government is to protect our God-given rights. How did Jefferson and his editors (Franklin and Adams, mainly) put it? Oh yes:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That, to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.

That’s the job — not to arm Ukraine, not to ban gas stoves, not to hand out food stamps, and not to have an FBI that spies on civilians.

The government exists to protect our rights — not to tell us how many miles per gallon our cars must go, not to stop global warming, not to fund sex surgery for children, and not to have an FBI that gathers information to blackmail politicians.

The government’s job is clearly to protect us from tyranny — not to run up the national debt to keep up the appearance of a sound economy, not to provide schools that indoctrinate youths, not to favor one race or one sex over another, and not to have an FBI that entraps people in order to imprison them.

Ours is not a democracy because the people, sir, are a mob. Lynching is not justice no matter how guilty-as-hell the man may be.

Ours is a republic because we specifically want to protect the individual from the government. Our current Constitution states: “Congress shall make no law” and then provides a specific list of the rights protected.

But the edict that “Congress shall make no law” is not limited to respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

The Ninth Amendment — seldom cited by the popular press — states, in full, “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

Part of that protection of our rights includes guarding our borders from lawless invaders who would rape our women and loot our stores. We have enough legal citizens to do that job.

The government has throughout my lifetime become increasingly uninterested in my rights and increasingly interested in how many gallons of water my toilet flushes, what color my toilet paper is and whether or my toilet paper is scented. Feminists say they do not want the government in their bedroom. Good point. But how about we kick the government out of my bathroom. I do not need to save water (or for that matter, energy) because I live east of the Mississippi. Let me have my old shower nozzle again.

The lust for regulation by the deep-state of bureaucrats is ravenous. The weirdos in Washington — I mean, what sane person would want to decide what color your toilet paper is (white only now) — heard about artificial intelligence and immediately leaped into regulating AI?

Of course, those in teh Biden administration know nothing about AI and have no interest in learning about it. They just want to regulate it.

The Hill reported, “The Biden administration named a lead for a new institute for artificial intelligence (AI) safety on Wednesday, underlining the White House’s focus on the developing technology.”

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, “For the United States to lead the world in the development of safe, responsible AI, we need the brightest minds at the helm. Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we’re in a position of power to meet the challenges posed by AI, while fostering America’s greatest strength: innovation.”

She and her new bureaucracy will not innovate; it will regulate and stymie the industry.

Robert Fulton did not need government guidance when he built the first practical steamboat in America in 1806. A fellow named John Fitch built the first steamboat in 1787 — two years before the ratification of the Constitution.

Samuel Morse, Joseph Henry, and Alfred Vail did not need Washington when they invented the first electrical telegraph.

Alexander Graham Bell did not need Washington when he invented the telephone.

Thomas Edison did not need Washington when he invented phonographs, a practical electric lamp (light bulb), and all sorts of other things.

The military funded Samuel Pierpont Langley’s efforts to build the first airplane. The Wright Brothers did it on their own.

NPR reported at the centennial of flight, “In 1903, Langley and his mechanics felt ready to test the aerodrome. On Oct. 7, pilot and chief mechanic Charles Manly climbed aboard the craft, mounted to the top of a houseboat on the Potomac. Reporters swarmed to the site. A catapult launched the aerodrome, and it crashed straight into the river. A reporter said it flew ‘like a handful of mortar.’”

Two months later, Wilbur and Orville did it without a huge contingency of the press — or government money.

If there were a federal office of aviation safety in 1903, the Wright Brothers never would have gotten off the ground.

Speaking of AI, the woman who needs intelligence of any sort most — Kamala — said of the new AI office, which was created out of thin air, “President Biden and I reject the false choice that suggests we can either protect the public or advance innovation. We can and we must do both. The actions we take today will lay the groundwork for how AI will be used in the years to come.”

My guess is DC will do neither. Regardless, I look for DEI to muck up the works. Blaze Media reported, “Owner of world’s first AI brothel blames ‘white men’ for stereotypical-looking sex dolls.”

The whorehouse is located in Berlin. With EU’s open borders policy, I am surprised there are any white men left in Germany.

If the government gets into the act in America, these AI whores will be a bunch of non-white trannies. Imagine a red-light district overrun by mini RuPauls.

There is something far worse ahead for AI. It will be used by the left against human beings. AI will be as PC as hell and will try to wipe out conservatism.

Consider the Internet. It began as a pretty open way of communicating. Over time, liberals — socialist fascists — took over. Facebook now is to the left of Lenin and Google is to the left of Stalin. Musk rescued Twitter from the mitts of a federal government (spelled CIA) that paid social media billionaires to censor conservatives in the last presidential election.

This time, the left won’t risk conservatives getting a piece of this action. Biden’s AI safety bullshit is really about control.

As President Reagan said when he began his excellent eight-year run, “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.”

As for my procrastination, I will work on that next year.

Maybe.

Refer a friend

Share

Leave a comment