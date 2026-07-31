The knives are out for Ken Martin, who heads the DNC. He sucks at fundraising and he has ticked off the DSA communists in the party.

The New York Times once again is siding with the communists as it reported, “Inside the Phone-Throwing Drama at the Troubled, Broke Democrat Party.”

The fun part of the drama:

Mr. Martin’s fraying nerves are showing. In a pique of frustration in early July, he threw his phone at the desk of a junior aide while upbraiding the person. The phone-tossing incident resulted in a formal complaint to the DNC’s human resources department.

The fallout from the phone-throwing episode was described by half a dozen people familiar with the incident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal party matters. None of them witnessed the encounter, and there was some dispute over how aggressively the phone was tossed. Mr. Martin was said to have thrown the phone at the desk, rather than at the aide.

Everybody run home, the DNC chairman has got a phone.

The story also reported:

But the Democratic Party and its allies are far behind Republicans when it comes to money. Mr. Trump controls a $400 million super PAC, and the Republican National Committee is sitting on nearly $130 million. Mr. Martin’s DNC is $2 million in debt.

The committee’s role is not just to help Democrats win back power in the midterms, but also to lead the party into the 2028 presidential race, including by overseeing a new primary calendar while organizing debates and a national convention.

Even supporters acknowledge Mr. Martin’s growing sense of paranoia. He confronted the party’s finance director this spring over what he thought was a budding coup. And before he met with the top congressional Democrats, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York and Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, in mid-July, assurances were given to an ally of Mr. Martin’s that the two party leaders did not plan to use the gathering to call for the chairman’s resignation.

Not yet. The bottom line is the DNC has $16.3 million in cash on hand and debts totaling $18.5 million (leaving it roughly $2.2 million in the red).

The RNC has $128.5 million in cash on hand and zero debt.

How’s that saying go again? If your outgo exceeds your inflow, then your upkeep will be your downfall.

But the older you get, the more you realize money means little. Money can’t buy love—or increasingly, votes.

In 2008, the RNC had a cash advantage and also suffered their worst presidential defeat in 44 years.

In 2010, the RNC struggled for cash under the mismanagement of Michael Steele and had their best showing in the House since 1946 as Republicans picked up 63 seats, lost none and replaced Nancy Pelosi as House speaker.

In 2016, Clinton was a shoo-in. She spent twice as much money as Trump and lost the presidency.

In 2024, Harris outspent Trump by a billion bucks.

Money talks about as well as Fauci did this week at the Capitol.

The money situation is designed to oust Martin. NYT said:

Trust in Mr. Martin—among both donors and party officials—was sapped by his handling of a long-promised autopsy of the 2024 election. Late last year, he said he would not release the document. But as criticism mounted, he relented in May and released an incomplete draft that featured searing annotations from the D.N.C. that undermined the report.

In public, Mr. Martin has all but disappeared as a face of the party on television ever since a fumbling April appearance on the liberal podcast Pod Save America, when he faced questions about why he had not released the autopsy. His lone television interview in recent months was on local news in Erie, Pa.

My take on why Democrats lost is they made Trump a martyr. That’ll be $3 million.

Why not bill them? Martin is a spendoholic. From the story:

Last fall, Mr. Martin sent $3 million each to Democrats in Virginia and New Jersey for their governor’s races, betting that victories would reinvigorate fund-raising for the D.N.C. The $15 million loan was timed to allow those transfers.

The D.N.C. has since paid more than $700,000 in interest on that loan, averaging more than $75,000 per month, federal records show. Party officials are now reckoning with the fact that they must begin to repay $1.66 million of the loan’s principal per month starting in January, according to the loan’s terms.

Democrats aren’t about to dump Martin. Why would they? Democrats supported the Nazi-tattooed oyster farmer who made fun of a wounded soldier and told people that he would rape any burglar—but not in a homosexual manner. Only when a Democrat woman he raped came forward did Democrats care. That was after a Republican woman made the same claim. Democrats called the charge partisan.

The war and the economy—up a pathetic 1.5% according to the latest figures—are the Democrats’ two best friends.

Axios talked to Democrat congressmen. Gil Cisneros of California said, “I am focused on flipping the House and I haven’t even thought about the DNC. The DNC has never had a major role in the midterms and that is not going to change now.”

Rick Larsen of Washington said, “The story that has my focus is maintaining and expanding our lead in the generic polls and supporting Suzan DelBene’s efforts to help Hakeem Jeffries be Speaker.”

Democrats have an attitude of just win, baby. Republicans are allergic to voters and spent much of 2010 mocking the Tea Party. They have spent the past 10 years mocking MAGA.

But the real problem for Democrats long-term is the party’s DSA communists and its anti-Semitic Bernie Bros. Sanders may be Jewish but he is still proud of supporting Nazi Graham Platner.

The Guardian reported:

But some veteran Democratic fundraisers remain unconvinced. In a Substack essay published on Monday, the former Democrat finance chair and former US ambassador Rufus Gifford argued the party’s financial problems stem from a broader collapse in donor confidence.

“I think there is no saving Martin’s chairmanship,” Gifford wrote, arguing that the “two main jobs” of the DNC chair were to “raise money and message relentlessly on every form of media”. The committee, he warned, was at risk of becoming “irrelevant” unless it found a way to restore donor trust and rebuild its national fundraising operation before the 2028 presidential campaign.

Tech industry billionaires now balk at funding the party.

Figuratively speaking, the knives are out for Ken Martin. The slingblades in the party do have a point.

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