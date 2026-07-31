Don Surber

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Paul Morocco's avatar
Paul Morocco
8h

To be fair, being terrified of your underlings killing you and taking your unearned power is 100% a hallmark of communist leadership.

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Amy
8hEdited

I’m not unhappy that our Democrat voting friends and family are experiencing some of the same frustration and anger with the DSA and the international Left that has taken over the entire Democrat Party right down to dog catcher and medical examiner that we Conservative, normal American, Republicans have been experiencing with RINO “leaders” in our party.

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