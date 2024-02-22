In a totalitarian government, everyone is a Kleenex. Once you serve your purpose, you are disposable. Oh, the ruler may keep you around for a while, but sooner or later, everyone gets thrown away.

Democrats are showing their supporters just how disposable they are. In recent weeks, Biden has betrayed black people, women and others.

Let’s start with black people who provide one-fourth of the votes Democrats receive. That’s a lot of votes and a lot of clout. For decades, Democrats took them for granted but about 20 years ago, Democrats adopted a DEI strategy that has led to a surge of black mayors across the country and of course, Barack Obama.

All was good except Democrats sought to expand their base by opening the borders to gangbangers, drug cartels, Red China’s spies, terrorists and a few people seeking freedom and welfare. Democrats worked to let them in and sign them up.

Along came Governor Greg Abbott of Texas who began shipping illegal aliens to sanctuary cities. This quickly overwhelmed those cities, leading mayors to have illegals oust black people from the top of the Democrat totem poll. The reaction is as one may expect.

Fox reported on Tuesday, “Harlem residents criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday after plans were revealed to convert an abandoned luxury apartment complex into a migrant shelter.

“Adams turned up unannounced at a community meeting in the Upper Manhattan neighborhood Thursday where locals were gathering to discuss rumors that the building on the corner of 130th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. was quietly being prepared for immigrants, according to CBS News.

“During the meeting, Adams told residents that he did not agree with moving the migrants into a building when the local residents have needs that have not been met.”

It is not just New York City.

WLS reported un November, “Hundreds turned out in Bright Park a protest and march Friday afternoon over plans to build a base camp for Chicago migrants there.

“Southwest Side residents have been protesting against the migrant base camp for weeks, and said they will keep it up until the city gives them a clear plan that addresses all of their safety concerns.

“The city says the lot in Brighton Park that it's leasing, is still under an environmental review, but work crews proceed to move forward. Friday morning, however, there was no work being done on the lot.

“Chicago migrants get expedited work permits with newly launched pilot program

“The pushback has been relentless. Brighton Park residents have staged protests almost daily to halt the winterized tent camp from being built.”

It is not just New York City and Chicago.

Fox reported, “A neighborhood community leader in Boston fired back at Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu after a decision was made to relocate migrants being housed at Edward Logan International Airport to a recreation center he said is indispensable to locals.

“Domingos DaRosa, leader of the Boston Bengals youth athletic organization, spoke to Fox News Thursday, claiming it also has apparently taken fulfilling the needs of migrants for the local government to provide upgrades to the facility.”

The story also said, “Fox News' Gillian Turner further reported another local resident, Rodney Singleton, had asked Healey why the facility in the predominantly black neighborhood was requisitioned as the new site — with the man questioning why a more affluent section of town with better resources wasn't considered.”

The Democrat response is to blame Republicans for the Democrat Party’s preference for illegal aliens over black voters.

Mayor Adams said, “Not only is this behavior morally bankrupt and devoid of any concern for the well-being of asylum seekers, but it is also impossible to ignore the fact that Abbott is now targeting five cities run by black mayors.” (New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, and Washington.)

All are sanctuary cities. Other cities with black mayors, such as Cleveland, were spared.

Another group tossed overboard are women. Having cornered the market on feminists, Democrats and their LGBT subsidiary now are shunning them, dismissing them as TERFs, subhumans with a bonus hole instead of a vagina, and birthing persons instead of moms. Justice KJB refused to define a woman for fear of LGBT backlash.

Democrats now shun celebrities who dare speak out for women’s rights. Out magazine chastised Martina Navratilova for opposing having men compete in girls sports — 40 years after she dared to come out as a lesbian.

Another Kleenex is J.K. Rowling who became a billionaire from her Harry Potter books. Rowling became rich enough to embrace socialism and supported LGBT as well. She thought she endeared herself to The Cause by saying a few of her characters were gay!

On December 19, 2019, she tweeted: “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”

She tweeted that in support of a woman fired for saying men cannot become women.

BBC reported at the time, “Maya Forstater, 45, did not have her contract renewed after posting a series of tweets questioning government plans to let people declare their own gender.

“Forstater believes trans women holding certificates that recognize their transgender identity cannot describe themselves as women.

“But that view is ‘not worthy of respect in a democratic society,’ a judge said.”

That was in England 4 years ago but it applies to America today where men in drag threaten to take over girls’ sports. Democrats howl in support of this injustice. Title IX served its purpose; it is on to the next phase of destroying society for Democrats.

Riley Gaines tweeted a video and said, “Trans-identified male player for Kipp Academy in Massachusetts injured 3 girls before half time causing Lowell Collegiate Charter School to forfeit.

“A man hitting a woman used to be called domestic abuse. Now it’s called brave.

“Who watches this and actually thinks this is compassionate, kind, and inclusive?”

These sickos are males who hate women and love bullying them. Democrats hail them as heroes because they have the women’s vote in the bag, why not go after the tranny vote — the pedo vote — the bully vote?

Environmentalists also are finding out how fickle The Cause is. Biden is throwing under his bus those who bought the global cooling/global warming/climate change garbage.

NYT reported on Tuesday, “In a concession to automakers and labor unions, the Biden administration intends to relax elements of one of its most ambitious strategies to combat climate change, limits on tailpipe emissions that are designed to get Americans to switch from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles, according to three people familiar with the plan.

“Instead of essentially requiring automakers to rapidly ramp up sales of electric vehicles over the next few years, the administration would give car manufacturers more time, with a sharp increase in sales not required until after 2030, these people said. They asked to remain anonymous because the regulation has not been finalized. The administration plans to publish the final rule by early spring.

“The change comes as President Biden faces intense crosswinds as he runs for re-election while trying to confront climate change. He is aiming to cut carbon dioxide emissions from gasoline-powered vehicles, which make up the largest single source of greenhouse gases emitted by the United States.

“At the same time, Mr. Biden needs cooperation from the auto industry and political support from the unionized auto workers who backed him in 2020 but now worry that an abrupt transition to electric vehicles would cost jobs. Meanwhile, consumer demand has not been what automakers hoped, with potential buyers put off by sticker prices and the relative scarcity of charging stations.”

Biden has an election to win. He chucks old voting blocs overboard to keep afloat.

Ditching blacks, women and greens won’t cost him any votes because he will give them something else to distract them from the knife the party just placed in their backs. More money will go to black communities, Democrat women will stay because of abortion and the greens will find other causes such as the anti-Semitic pro-Palestinian movement.

Egos are easy to placate because no one wants to believe they are disposable but they are.

