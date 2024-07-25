On Wednesday, the prime minister of Israel visited the United States to address Congress nearly 10 months after Palestinian soldiers broke a ceasefire, invaded Israel, raped and murdered 1,200 civilians, and kidnapped 240 others. On top of these international war crimes, the soldiers were dressed as civilians.

Democrats snubbed Bibi. Biden, Kamala and Blinken were too chickenshit to greet him and his delegation of Israeli former hostages and families of the hostages. The U.S. government’s official policy now is to abandon Americans held hostage by the Hamas kidnappers.

Half the Democrats in Congress refused to show up for his address. Democrats had their little Nazi storm troopers burn American flags at Union Station and wave Palestinian and Hamas flags.

What a difference from the way Biden and the rest of DC have treated Zelensky and the endless war in Ukraine, where after two years no one is demanding a ceasefire. Putin started the war. The war machine profits. The politicians collect their kickbacks. Everyone is happy except the 10 million displaced persons and the hundreds of thousands of war dead.

The press portrayed the abuse of Bibi and Israel by Democrats as bipartisan because Republican Tom Massey did not attend the address to Congress.

Pelosi boycotted the speech.

Nevertheless, The Hill reported, “Pelosi says Netanyahu gave ‘the worst’ speech to Congress from any foreign leader.”

The Hill’s story had no comments from any Bibi supporter and it had no story on the reaction from Bibi supporters. Today’s journalists do not write news stories. They write press releases.

Business Insider, though, put what is happening in proper perspective.

Speaking to a crowd of roughly 100 people just a stone's throw from the US Capitol complex on Wednesday morning, Linda Sarsour argued that pro-Palestinian activists were responsible for President Joe Biden's decision to forfeit a second term in the White House. “They'll never give us that credit,” said Sarsour, a Palestinian-American activist and former Women's March leader. “But they better know that I will never believe that one dismal performance at a debate was the reason why Joe Biden is no longer the Democratic nominee.”

She is correct. Obama, who hates Jews and also stiffed Bibi, did not like Biden siding with Israel early on. I also believe Obama’s refusal to endorse Kamala stems from her marriage to a Jewish man. All that talk about Trump being Hitler was projection.

The detestable Rashid Tlaib sat in the audience in the speech with a sign that read “war criminal,” meaning Bibi. She also held up a sign that read, “Guilty of Genocide” — a word thrown around by those who want to water down the horror of the Holocaust. People are graduating from college with a disbelief in the Holocaust.

Biden tried to shove Bibi off the front pages by finally speaking to the American people after canceling his nomination for a second term. I suppose he succeeded but I like 200 million other Americans do not read newspapers anymore. I scan them for mockery and occasionally information — but only online.

The press send more interested in who didn’t show up for the prime minister’s speech than what he actually said.

Instead of a transcript of the speech, NYT argued with it:

More than 39,000 people have been killed in Gaza during the war, according to the Gazan health authorities, who do not distinguish between combatants and civilians in their death tolls. Mr. Netanyahu forcefully rejected Israeli responsibility. He denied deliberately targeting noncombatants, and said the Israel Defense Forces had worked hard to protect them. “The I.D.F. has dropped millions of fliers, sent millions of text messages and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to get Palestinian civilians out of harm’s way,” Mr. Netanyahu said. But on the ground, the Israeli directives to evacuate often cause confusion among civilians, many of whom see no safe place to go, in any case.

Hamas dropped exactly zero fliers before attacking on October 7. It also sends rockets indiscriminately at Israel with no regard as to whether they will hit schools, hospitals, nursing homes or mosques.

On Twitter, people tweeted bits and drabs of the speech:

“This is not a clash of civilizations, it's a clash between barbarism and civilization! It's a clash between those who glorify death and those who sanctify life.” “Some of these protestors hold up signs proclaiming Gays for Gaza. They might as well hold up signs saying Chickens for KFC.” “Our enemies are YOUR enemies.”

He is right on all three counts.

As for Biden’s competing speech, Charles Lipson wrote, “Joe Biden delivers his own eulogy.”

Bibi’s guests at the Capitol included Elon Musk, who interestingly gave Ukraine a bunch of Starlink satellites to keep communication open in the early days of that war. He’s for peace but not in a stupid no-wars-ever way.

Musk tweeted, “People who have been lifelong Democrats refuse to accept the clear reality that the Democrat Party is rapidly become openly anti-Semitic.

“This trend is accelerating, not slowing down.”

Democrats abandoned the working class 50 years ago. They have abandoned Jews in this war, And they have abandoned feminists in favor of trannies. It is all about power, something it shares with Hamas, which is why Hamas is the party’s newest BFF.

Eventually, Democrats will dump them like Taylor Swift dropping another boyfriend.

Share

Leave a comment