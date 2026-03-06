Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
1h

“In a world where the media spares Democrats scrutiny, Democrat lies pile high.” That is the crux of the problem. The legacy media once touted as the “fourth estate” whose role was to protect the people from overreach of the government irrespective of which party was in power is now just the propaganda arm of Marxist/Democrat/Hate America Party. It, the media has become this nations most dangerous fifth column! My disgust of the media and the democrats is just overwhelming!

Reply
Share
1 reply
imkitty's avatar
imkitty
1h

The DNC is made up of Karens and girly boys.

Reply
Share
5 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture