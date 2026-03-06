The Democrats’ knee-jerk reaction to Operation Epic Fury is another step toward irrelevancy by the Party Of Obama. The party ran out of good ideas when Clinton left office. He left Dubya a balanced budget. Now the party embraces every bad idea that comes along. Reparations for Oprah! Spaying and neutering teens suffering sexual dysphoria! Open borders!

In Trump’s first year back in office, Democrats have denounced his every single action as commander-in-chief. Even the Army’s parade to celebrate its 250th anniversary drew plenty of whine from the Democrat vineyard, falsely labeling it a birthday parade for Donald John Trump.

Planning for the anniversary celebration began under Biden when he still thought he’d be re-elected.

Trump began his second term as commander-in-chief by deploying the 10,000 soldiers to the Mexican border. Jack Reed, top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the deployment was “dangerous and an inappropriate use of the U.S. military to carry out his immigration enforcement campaign.”

Reed called the soldiers a “de facto border police.”

In response, War Consigliere Pete Hegseth awarded Mexican Border Defense Medals that replicated the 1918 Mexican Border Defense Medal issued to soldiers in General Blackjack Pershing’s expedition to Mexico in 1916-1917.

When Operation Midnight Hammer destroyed Iran’s nuclear labs, Democrats condemned him. AOC’s word salad said, “The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers. He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Next, the commander-in-chief sent the National Guard in to clean up the grime in DC and to protect federal law enforcement officers who cleaned up the crime.

Senator Gary Peters said, “This is just a very expensive publicity stunt and very dangerous for our country, particularly if you want to try to normalize having people in military uniforms in our cities.”

Homicides—which were on the decline in DC in 2025—fell even further once the Guard arrived. That was good news in the largely black Wards 7 and 8 where half the homicides usually occur.

Then came Operation Southern Spear, which turned the Caribbean into a shooting gallery of drug smugglers in speed boats.

Senator Reed said, “The U.S. military [is not] empowered to hunt down suspected criminals and kill them without trial.”

Senator Dick Blumenthal said, “It’s a criminal offense—war crimes or murder are criminal offenses. Hegseth doesn’t have the immunity that the President of the United States does.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth said, “This type of attack does not help America’s fight against narco-terrorism, against drug traffickers.”

The military raid of Venezuela and arrest of Maduro took 88 seconds. Americans cheered. Democrats booed.

Senator Tim Kaine said, “President Trump’s unauthorized military attack on Venezuela to arrest Maduro—however terrible he is—is a sickening return to a day when the United States asserted the right to dominate the internal political affairs of all nations in the Western Hemisphere.”

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said, “Trump’s illegal and unprovoked bombing of Venezuela and kidnapping of its president are grave violations of international law and the U.S. Constitution. These are the actions of a rogue state.”

Now the military is bombing Iran. Democrats claim the commander-in-chief acted illegally. But Trump met the conditions of the War Powers Act of 1973.

In a world where the media spares Democrats scrutiny, Democrat lies pile high.

Democrats now claim the sinking of an Iranian warship headed toward Diego Garcia in international waters violates some international law that Congress never ratified. The public knows better. The public also knows that once again, Democrats side with the enemy, not America.

Earlier, after killing Khamenei and company, Chuck Schumer, Amy’s idiot cousin, said, “Donald Trump has just launched America into a full-scale conflict against one of our most fervent adversaries without a plan, without an endgame, and without authorization from Congress, or even a debate in full view of the American people.

“Our resolution affirms what the Constitution already says: the President cannot send U.S. forces to fight a war in Iran without congressional approval. Let me be clear, I will not shed a tear for Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, who was killed in the initial rounds of but this is a war of choice, not necessity.”

The resolution failed in the Senate 47-53 with John Fetterman casting a meaningless vote against it. He has yet to side with Republicans when his vote matters.

This week, an American submarine torpedoed and sunk the INA Dena, which was headed toward Diego Garcia. Some claim the Iranian warship was unarmed.

Well, it is now—given a torpedo courtesy of the red, white, and blue.

The Democrat reaction is always the same and getting pretty boring by now.

Anything the commander-in-chief does is illegal, dangerous, unconstitutional and eventually, grounds for impeachment.

Even with the media never challenging the Democrats, the public increasingly is skeptical. The boy Democrats have cried wolf too many times. Maybe they are inoculating the public from alarm when Democrats seize power again and ignore law, reason and the Constitution.

But as far as swaying public opinion goes, Democrats are waging Operation Epic Failure.

Meanwhile, Donald J. Trump tweeted, “While everyone is waiting and prepared for us to attack Syria, maybe we should knock the hell out of Iran and their nuclear capabilities?”

That was 13 years ago.

