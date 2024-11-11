Happy Veterans Day. In our honor, the government suspends mail call for one day. Such decisions explain why Kamala got 90% of the vote in DC.

Explanations of why Trump got a majority of the votes elsewhere are not as forthcoming, at least to Democrats. After all, in their eyes, he is a bungling, convicted felon, Hitler, raping puppet of Putin who downs 12 cans of Diet Coke a day. How could they possibly lose to the likes of him?

So they are blaming Joe Biden, the only person in the universe to beat him.

The New York Post reported:

President-elect Trump was on track to win 400 electoral votes in a head-to-head race against President Biden, according to the White House’s own internal polls. The news was revealed by Jon Favreau, a one-time speechwriter for former President Obama who now hosts the liberal Pod Save America podcast. “Then we find out when the Biden campaign becomes the Harris campaign, that the Biden campaign’s own internal polling at the time when they were telling us he was the strongest candidate, showed that Donald Trump was going to win 400 electoral votes,” Favreau said.

400 electoral votes! That means he would have had to take 40 states plus one of the following jurisdiction that Real Clear Politics listed as Solid Harris:

California (54)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District Of Columbia (3)

Hawaii (4)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

New York (28)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Washington (12)

I am not saying it is ludicrous. I am saying it is ludicrous to say Trump would take 37 states plus Illinois, Colorado and Oregon to get to 399. Trump carried 31 states, the most for a president since Dubya did it 20 years ago. That was worth 312 electoral votes.

It is fun watching Democrats go mean girl on one another.

The Washington Examiner reported, “Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Donna Brazile were caught in an animated conversation as the crowd waited on Wednesday at Howard University for Vice President Kamala Harris to give her concession speech.

“Pelosi, dressed in a red pantsuit, was seen pointing and waving her hands around as she had an intense conversation with Brazile while Bowser stood listening to the lively exchange. Brazile was also seen using her hands as she spoke to Pelosi.”

I particularly like the thumping of Biden, who was a pretty nasty piece of work throughout his crooked and conniving career. Never forget FJB’s mistreatment of Clarence Thomas.

Obama sent Pelosi to finally force Biden to step aside to make Miss No Personality the nominee. She chose Testosterone-Free Timmy as her running mate. Brazile was in on it too. They all were.

It turns out kicking to the curb a man who was 10-0 in general elections was not a great strategy.

Politico reported, “Dems rage against Biden’s ‘arrogance’ after Harris loss.”

Democrats are directing their rage over losing the presidential race at Joe Biden, who they blame for setting up Kamala Harris for failure by not dropping out sooner. They say his advancing age, questions over his mental acuity and deep unpopularity put Democrats at a sharp disadvantage. They are livid that they were forced to embrace a candidate who voters had made clear they did not want — and then stayed in the race long after it was clear he couldn’t win. “He shouldn’t have run,” said Jim Manley, a top aide to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. “This is no time to pull punches or be concerned about anyone’s feelings. He and his staff have done an enormous amount of damage to this country.” According to interviews with nearly a dozen officials and party operatives, Biden squandered valuable months only to end in disaster on the debate stage. And by the time he decided to pass the torch, he had saddled Harris with too many challenges and far too little time to build a winning case for herself.

Puh-leez.

It took her 3 months to lose by 86 Electoral College votes. Give her a full year to run and he would get 400 electoral votes. Every time she opened her mouth, Trump got another 100 votes.

One reason Biden hung on for so long was the media ran interference for him, labeling video of his Senior Moments as cheap fakes.

On June 18, Politico blamed the Putin of the American press — Vladimir Murdoch — for making Biden look bad.

A few weeks ago, as the White House press shop worked to blunt the impact of a Wall Street Journal story suggesting President Joe Biden was “slipping,” some aides pointed the finger squarely at Rupert Murdoch, arguing that the media tycoon with well known conservative leanings was getting his empire into partisan form ahead of the election. That accusation turned out to be the opening salvo in what is now a very public war. Since that WSJ story dropped, Murdoch’s other media properties (most notably the New York Post) have caricatured the 81-year-old Biden as a senile, lost old man. The focus of their stories is hardly new. Biden’s diminished physical stature exists in plain sight and age and stamina have been a genre of White House reporting with several predecessors. Everyone around the president sees, among other things, that his gait has slowed and that he speaks more softly than before. But the New York Post stories have relied on selectively edited or decontextualized videos. And that’s led Biden’s team to take uncommonly public shots against the outlet.

(In John Kerry voice) Actually, Politico was FOR Biden before it voted against him.

The problem for Politico and the rest of the DC press is they rely too much on Democrat talking points. Reporters were not prepared to handle two competing narratives over whether Biden was mentally fit. The White House got its spin out first by dismissing evidence of unfitness as cheap fakes.

The misnamed PolitiFact loyally declared on June 21, “President Joe Biden sitting in an ‘invisible’ chair in France. Biden wandering off from an event in Italy. Biden freezing on stage at a Los Angeles fundraiser. These misleading claims and others, based on videos that are deceptively edited or taken out of context, have flooded voters’ social media platforms in the last two weeks.

“These videos, called cheap fakes, have become a common tactic to undermine Biden’s fitness for office as the 81-year-old seeks re-election. Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, is 78.”

But Obama already was rolling to replace the Old Fogey with Countess Cackula.

Well, maybe not her. Someone else. ABC reported:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in portions of a New York Times podcast interview published Friday, blamed Vice President Kamala Harris' election loss on President Joe Biden's late exit from the presidential race and the lack of Democratic primary. Pelosi told Lulu Garcia-Navarro, a host of The Interview, that “had the president [Biden] gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” the paper said in a story about the Thursday interview.

Democrats have only Obama and his puppet masters to blame. Had Democrats had open primaries in 2020, they would have had someone other than Biden as their candidate, Kamala would safely be behind a desk in the Senate. Instead, with Bernie, the Gay Guy and Pocahontas leading, Obama got them paid off to install FJB as the nominee. He chose her as his running mate.

After they stole the election in the wee hours of the morning in 2020, they were stuck with Biden in 2024 because the last two times an incumbent president did not seek re-election, his party lost. Don’t let them fool you. They wanted her in and Joe out.

Democrats set up two presidential debates the first in June and the second in September. That struck me as odd. In retrospect, they set up the odd debate calendar to have Biden bomb the first one and replace him with Kamala who would win the second debate.

And it would have worked too if not for the fact that Kamala belongs in a special ed class. I mean as a teacher, of course, because she has a knack for trying to explain world politics like she was talking to a 5 year old. That does not work when you are talking to adults.

I am not saying she is dumb. I am just saying that calling her a puppet is an insult to Knucklehead, Peanut and Mortimer Snerd.

I cannot verify this independently, but Victor Bigham tweeted, “Kamala Harris and Tim Walz were not on speaking terms in the final days of the campaign.

“Tensions had escalated after Harris excluded Walz’s wife from campaign events in the final weeks, culminating in the cancellation of a reproductive rights event in Maine. Additionally, Harris repeatedly and scathingly criticized Walz for his inability to engage effectively with young male voters.”

Sounds plausible.

What I can verify is she ran her campaign just like Biden runs the government as she raised record amounts of money while going deeply in debt.

Christopher Cadelago of Politico tweeted, “Kamala Harris's campaign ended with at least $20 million in debt, per two sources familiar. Harris raised over $1 billion and had $118 million in the bank as of Oct. 16.”

Breitbart CEO Matt Boyle tweeted:

OK so this just got very explosive. A Kamala campaign staffer who saw these posts called me just now and said there is a massive scandal here worthy of an audit. The $20 million debt thing is real. Rob Flaherty, this staffer said, is currently shopping around the Kamala fundraising email list to anyone who wants it to try to raise the money back. This includes other campaigns and outside groups. Flaherty is the deputy campaign manager and reports to Jen O’Malley Dillon. “Jen blew through a billion dollars in a few months and it was all Jen’s idea to do all the concerts.” — a Kamala campaign adviser told me. This source added that O’Malley Dillon did these “concerts,” like Katy Perry, Lizzo, Eminem, Bruce Springsteen et cetera at the expense of “prioritizing and spending money on social media and other campaign priorities.” Apparently a group in Georgia had to lay off 100 people because they couldn’t pay them. It’s unclear at this time if the campaign PAID the talent to perform but the cost of production for the events was “immense.” What’s more, this Kamala campaign staffer said several people who were working for the Kamala Harris for President campaign are still awaiting several overdue payments they were promised for their work. IE, they didn’t pay the staff. This Kamala campaign staffer said to me “People didn’t like working with her. Many people on the campaign felt like we lost because Kamala wasn’t allowed to run her campaign. They were running Joe Biden’s campaign instead of a Kamala campaign. Obnoxious and very much a gate keeper and interfering with the vice president’s people who were trying to do their job.”

So they paid celebrities to draw a crowd at a rally and mutter through an endorsement on stage, but the campaign stiffed the people who actually worked on her campaign.

Maybe Fani Willis, Alvin Bragg and Letitia James should look into this.

Not that I care, but I like watching the cockroaches scurry from the refrigerator light.

As thou campaigned, thou shalt govern.

I hope some of that money went to Ann Selzer. She is the lady who ran the Iowa Poll, which everyone says is the gold standard of polling. That’s like being the fastest snail. She said two days before the election that Kamala was ahead by 3 points in Iowa.

Trump took the state by 13.

I hope that Selzer didn’t sell out cheap like Matt Drudge did.

Kamala’s loss proves the system occasionally works. Primaries winnow a party of its birdbrains like Kamala. Not having open primaries gets you Elmer Fudd as her running mate.

But mainly her loss shows Americans are nostalgic for the good old days of 2019 back. It was a simpler time.

As for Veterans Day, there is a 60% chance I will check my mailbox anyway.

