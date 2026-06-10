As the Saga of Oystergruppenfuhrer Graham Platner continues in Maine, the focus turns to the vetting process used by the Democrat Central Committee included a panel of experts with white-tipped canes. The verdict is in: They would run a Nazi just to get a Senate seat.

Democrats have given a pass to unfit candidates for decades.

Consider Kathryn Ruemmler, who served as White House counsel for 3 years until she got her ticket punched and landed at firm Latham & Watkins, where as a partner, she co-chaired (and later became Global Chairwoman of) the white-collar defense and investigations practice.

As White House counsel she vetted political appointments.

She also handled such white-collar scandals as Solyndra in which Obama guaranteed a $535 million dollar loan. Officers at Solyndra spent the money and dissolved the company in bankruptcy court.

The spending spree was wild. Bloomberg and others reported “whistling robots,” spa-like showers, a high-end conference room with switchable “smart glass” walls that turned opaque, and other signs of luxury amid rapid scaling.

State-of-the-art machinery was reportedly bought hastily and later sold for pennies on the dollar (sometimes still in plastic wrap). Employees described “giddy” spending and inventory piling up as sales lagged.

In the months before bankruptcy, more than a dozen senior executives received sizable quarterly bonuses of up to $60,000 while the company was bleeding cash.

No one vetted the company or its executives. But it is worse than that.

Trust in Trump tweeted with a video:

2017. Jeffrey Epstein’s good friend Kathryn Ruemmler explains that she ran Obama’s vetting and ethics department and was responsible for vetting all of Obama’s cabinet members. Ruemmler also said that she was saddened because Trump had “debased” the Presidency. Ruemmler was so close to Epstein that she called the convicted sex offender “Uncle Jeffrey.”

I ran the video by Grok, which verified the facts as true.

This is why Joe Biden got a pass on sniffing little girls. Judging by what is happening in Maine, Biden may have been the cleanest Democrat in the Class of 2020.

Ruemmler called Epstein uncle after his conviction for underage sex in 2009. Why not? She was 38 then, which made her safe from the lecher.

The white collared and white caned lawyer cashed in well. But that sort of ended in February.

BBC reported:

Goldman Sachs’ top lawyer, Kathryn Ruemmler, has announced she will step down from her role after months of pressure over her friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Emails disclosed by the US justice department show she referred to the disgraced financier in emails as “Uncle Jeffrey”, advised him on how to push back against media and accepted luxury gifts from him. “My responsibility is to put Goldman Sachs’ interests first,” Ruemmler, who previously served as White House counsel to former US President Barack Obama, said in a statement. Goldman CEO David Solomon thanked her for “sound advice”. Her resignation will take effect from 30 June.

So in a few days Uncle Jeffrey’s niece will be gone—sacked by Goldman Sachs. She’ll walk out with an an $8.5 million cash bonus. Her compensation last year was $25 million.

Don’t rock the boat and Democrats will take care of you.

The tradition of turning their seeing dog’s eyes away from the scandal continues. They didn’t screen Platner. They recruited him.

Democrats recruited a 41-year-old manly man veteran oyster farmer in Maine to knock off Governor Janet Mills, 78, in the primary and Senator Susan Collins, 73, in the general election, which would allow Das Party to pick up a seat and making winning the Senate easier.

No one noticed the Nazi tattoo he got 18 years earlier when he was in the service. He claimed he didn’t know it was a Nazi SS symbol. He disclosed it on a Democrat-friendly podcast last October 20, had it covered up the next day, and pretended that was old news.

I suspect this sudden move came just ahead of oppo research that would reveal his Nazism. I say that because he keeps bring up AIPAC donations to Collins.

Around the time the podcast dropped, his campaign staff began dropping out. On October 17, political director Genevieve McDonald resigned. 10 days later, longtime friend and newly hired campaign manager Kevin Brown stepped down after just days on the job.

On October 31, finance director Ronald Holmes resigned.

Why did they leave him there all alone?

McDonald shared with the public her resignation letter. According to her, the campaign offered $15,000 if she signed a non-disclosure agreement. She said she refused because she was offended by his communist comments online and his downplaying of sexual assault in the military.

She wrote:

“These statements were not known to me when I agreed to join the campaign, and they are not words or values I can stand behind in a candidate for the United States Senate.” “While I am empathetic to Graham’s experiences and respect his personal journey and growth, I cannot overlook the volume and nature of his past comments, many of which were made as an adult, not as a young man.” “The words we choose to use online reflect who we are and what we stand for.”

The resignations should have ended his campaign.

But the Maine People’s Alliance (CCP) sent its political director Ben Chin in to manage and save the campaign. He has. Chin chased Mills out of the race.

Democrats have no morals or ethics. They just want power. Sure they ousted Al Franken from the Senate years ago but that was only because he represented a safe Democrat state that has now voted Democrat in 13 consecutive presidential races.

The party forced Eric Swalwell dropped a bid to become California governor over allegations of sexual abuse. But the party was more worried about a splintered party that would result in two Republicans as the surviving candidates in the general election.

The press doesn’t care. In its 1,288-word Election Day wrap-up, AP failed to mention Platner’s SS tattoo.

But the story contained some good stuff if you read far enough down:

Platner sits at the very center of the Democrat Party’s quest to reclaim the Senate majority this fall. So Democrats need him to take a significant step forward Tuesday, with the eyes of the nation watching, in the urgent task of rebuilding his credibility. It was barely a week ago when revelations surfaced that Platner had engaged in sexually explicit messages with multiple women while married. Allies wondered if more baggage would emerge, and then The New York Times reported new allegations about his behavior during previous relationships. There is no doubt that Platner will win his party’s Senate nomination Tuesday. His most serious opponent, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, suspended her campaign in April after it became clear Platner was in a commanding position. That said, Mills is still technically on the ballot and some advocates have suggested voting for her as a way to protest Platner. More important, perhaps, will be Platner’s public remarks Tuesday night. Friends and foes alike will be paying close attention to how he addresses the evolving questions about his past and whether he can refocus the race on Collins.

Also not in the story is an allegation that he told his girlfriend that if anyone broke into his home, he would sodomize them. She is now his ex-girlfriend because she has higher standards than Schumer, Jeffries and the rest.

Newsweek ran a story, “Graham Platner Challenges Democrats to Abandon Purity Tests.”

U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is asking Democratic voters to send him to Congress despite a Nazi-associated tattoo, years of offensive social media posts, and a sexting scandal that his own wife flagged to his campaign. So far, they appear willing to do it. Senior Democrats, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have reaffirmed their support for Platner’s bid to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins in Maine, even as a handful of party voices have questioned whether he is the right candidate to carry what Democrats consider their best shot at flipping a Senate seat in November.

But Platner is pure to the party today because he is an anti-Semitic communist. As to that other stuff, well Biden showered with his daughter when she was way too close to puberty

I am all for a free press. When do we get one?

Ro Khanna, increasingly the BIPOC face of the Democrat Party said, “People in Maine knew that he had had two tours of duty in Iraq. He came back broken in a dark place. That doesn’t excuse his behavior, but they knew this. He was in Washington, and then he went back to Maine, and he started an oyster farm. He took accountability. He himself has said it was shameful, and he had redemption.”

PTSD does not explain why he was tossed out of a private school over behavior problems in his freshman year.

If you called Epstein “Uncle Jeffrey” you are not vetting the candidate. You are checking out what disqualifications there are and how to get the press to dismiss them.

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