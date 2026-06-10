Don Surber

Don Surber

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Scott L's avatar
Scott L
4h

“Oystergruppenfuhrer” - not sure how many will enjoy your humor, Don! Very, very funny…🤣

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MLR
4hEdited

It should be noted that both Schumer and Sanders were born to Jewish mothers therefore making them Jewish by Jewish religious law. They both support a candidate that is openly antisemitic. German Jews in the beginning supported Adolph because they didn’t believe he was really serious about his Jew hatred. They thought that it was just a way of garnering votes from an electorate who supported Jew hatred. Schumer and Sanders are despicable but the real danger to American Jews and non Jews alike is that a candidate like Platner won an overwhelming victory from the voters of Maine. What does that say and portend for America?

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