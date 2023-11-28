CNN reported, “Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida set off an uproar in the House Democratic Caucus when she bluntly described her view of members who wouldn’t back a resolution affirming support for Israel in its war against Hamas.”

The Jewish congresswoman said, “Someone who votes against this, I would think, doesn’t have a soul.”

One of the 15 Democrats who did not vote to affirm USA support of Israel, Pramila Jayapal, said, “I think it is outrageous for Democrats to criticize Democrats on these votes.”

CNN also reported, “But the tensions are still palpable — with 22 Democrats joining Republicans to censure Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American, over her use of a phrase many see as a call for the destruction of the Jewish state.”

What part of ridding Israel of Jews from the the river to the sea do the dregs of J-school at CNN not understand? Journalism requires a writer to repeat the actual quote so readers may decide for themselves.

Cori Bush said censuring Tlaib for her anti-Semitic statements “targets on the backs of actual people, most of whom are black or brown.”

CNN said, “As the war persists and the humanitarian crisis grows, the division within the House Democratic Caucus is becoming more pronounced, a reflection of the larger divide among Democratic voters in the country over President Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis and his resolute support of Israel.”

The Democrat split is entertaining and about time. The cynical Democrat strategy of creating victim groups and building an Axis of Grievances is falling apart over the three I’s: inflation, immigration and Israel. Mel Torme had chestnuts roasting over an open fire. Conservatives have Democrats roasting over a Dumpster fire.

While Congresswoman Bush waxed poetic about brown or black people, immigration is pitting the two against one another. New York’s first black mayor in a quarter-century, Eric Adams, said of illegal immigration, “This issue will destroy New York City. . . All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000, and I’m telling you now at 110,000. The city we knew, we’re about to lose.”

Biden’s response was to launch an investigation of the bribes Adams accepts. Backlash? What does Biden care about New York? He took it by 23 points without cheating. Who will Democrats vote for? RFK Jr.? Don’t make me laugh.

But I am smiling because black voters prefer the passive-aggressive approach to politics. The way they punish Democrats is to stay home.

Illegal immigration journalist — which is to say advocate — Felipe de la Hoz wrote, “The rhetorical shift is unmistakable. Beyond Adams’ much-maligned ‘destroy the city’ comment, he has on some occasions seemed to obliquely signal that he’d be OK with a more Trumpy approach to the border and humanitarian immigration writ large, often in subtext more so than outright. A couple of times recently, he has adopted the dubious theory that terrorists are coming through the border, telling WCBS on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11: ‘I saw what happened over 20 years ago when those liberties can actually get in the way and allow dangerous people to harm us, and that’s why what is happening right now at our border.’ He later repeated that claim on WABC. Last month, he put the migrant arrivals as a crisis on par with both 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

De la Hoz may be in denial, but Democrats are in trouble.

Congressional false fire alarmist Jamaal Bowman said black support of Biden is falling in part due to immigration. The money used on illegals could be used for reparations.

Bowman said, “So I think it’s a combination of all these things that's turning young people off, and people of color have been turned off for a while because of lack of comprehensive immigration reform if you're talking about the Latino community and no conversation at all about reparations if you talk about the black community.

“But we’re spending hundreds of billions of dollars every year on weapons and war, but we can't even have a conversation about reparations? Those are the things that are happening right now.”

Black politicians are jealous of other groups getting money. Bowman wants it all.

Which circles back to USA support of Israel, which he opposes. Biden just has the Fed print more money to pay for all his spending on immigration, the new green deal, Ukraine and Israel. That comes with a price called inflation.

The New York Times said, “Never before was consumer sentiment this consistently depressed when joblessness was so consistently low. And voters rate Mr. Biden badly on economic matters despite rapid growth and a strong job market. Young people are especially glum: A recent poll by The New York Times and Siena College found that 59% of voters under 30 rated the economy as poor.”

By never before, NYT means since Carter was president.

NYT blames TikTok.

It said, “Surveys suggest that people in Generation Z, born after 1996, heavily get their news from social media and messaging apps. And the share of U.S. adults who turn to TikTok in particular for information has been steadily climbing. Facebook is still a bigger news source because it has more users, but about 43% of adults who use TikTok get news from it regularly, according to a new survey by the Pew Research Center.

“It is difficult to say for certain whether negative news on social media is driving bad feelings about the economy, or about the Biden administration. Data and surveys struggle to capture exactly what effect specific news delivery channels — particularly newer ones — have on people’s perceptions, said Katerina Eva Matsa, director of news and information research at the Pew Research Center.”

This reminds me of Tipper Gore blaming rock ’n’ roll music for her son’s crappy behavior as a teen. As far as I can tell, TikTok is as inaccurate and unreliable as NYT.

The elitists fear inflation because they know it — and the Iranian hostage taking — did Jimmy Carter in.

The Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post did its best imitation of Kevin Bacon trying to calm people in Animal House, as the paper ran a story, “The viral $16 McDonald’s meal that may explain voter anger at Biden.”

The Bezos Post, too, blamed TikTok.

The story by Jeff Stein and Taylor Lorenz said, “On Dec. 20, 2022, Topher Olive went to a McDonald’s in the town of Post Falls, Idaho, and ordered a limited edition smoky double quarter pounder BLT with fries and a Sprite. The meal cost $16.10, and he posted the receipt on TikTok.”

When we were poor, all we could afford was McDonald’s but we scrimped and saved and now that we are retired, my wife and I can afford $16 meals.

The Bezos Post whined, “The average Big Mac nationally as of this summer cost $5.58, up from $4.89 — or roughly 70 cents — before Biden took office, according to an index maintained by the Economist. That’s up more than 10%, but it’s not $16.”

A burger isn’t a meal. Add fries at $2.39 and a drink at $2.39 and you have $10.36. With tax in Nitro, West Virginia, that’s $11.09. That’s almost twice the article’s suggested price for a meal.

Nevertheless, the Bezos Post insisted on misinforming.

It said, “And yet one anomalous price from one store in Idaho 11 months ago was ripping through people’s social media feeds as if it explained the entire economy. One Democratic official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations, said: ‘What are we supposed to do, tell the president or Chuck Schumer to send a tweet saying, ‘Hey, most Big Macs aren’t that expensive?’ It would look ridiculous.’ A spokesperson from McDonald’s did not return a request for comment.”

Smart spokesman.

Nate Silver, the infamous N8 Ag, wrote, “I wonder how often Jeff Stein and Taylor Lorenz — the authors of a recent Washington Post story on customer perceptions about the economy — eat from chains like McDonald’s and Taco Bell. I’m guessing it’s not very much. Because despite their attempt to frame consumer perceptions about high fast-food prices as misinformation, it’s in fact a category where there’s been a big increase in how much consumers are spending, and one that tells us a lot about why Americans are unhappy with the economy overall.”

Taco Bell. Mexican pizzas are now $5.19. ¡Ay, caramba!

Life is so unfair for poor, poor, pitiful Joe. The Bezos Post says people should not judge the economy by its $16 McDonald’s Unhappy Meals. Turn that smile upside down. Bezos and his fellow billionaires have made trillions under Biden.

Democrats are killing the middle class. The pandemic panic hit the middle class hardest as it killed stores and restaurants. The sign may say McDonald’s but it is owned and operated by a franchiser putting in 80 hours a week.

The riots also destroyed small businesses. The looting is designed to destroy as well.

Democrats have detonated inflation, the destroyer of worlds.

Michael Snyder reported, “The Social Security Administration just released national wage statistics for 2022, and the figures that they have given us do not paint a pretty picture at all. In particular, we should all be deeply alarmed that the median wage earner brought home just $40,847.18 last year.

“That breaks down to about $3,400 a month, and that is before taxes.”

Well, that was enough to be middle class a few years ago but he also reported, “the national median price of renting a home is $1,978 a month, and so after paying rent on a home the average worker wouldn’t have much left over for anything else.”

That $1,400 left over should cover utilities, which means you can live on $3,400 a month if you don’t eat. It’s the Biden diet.

Democrats are in deep doo-doo and sinking.

Biden believes he can fix the economy by having his government fudge the numbers next year. Maybe he can fool some of the people all of the time. But he cannot fool Cori Bush’s brown or black people.

Mike Gonzalez wrote, “The Left is bleeding Hispanic support — and they know it.”

He began, “The Spanish-language network Univision interviewed former President Donald Trump this month and allowed him to respond to questions without interruption or personal attacks. It was like every interview the legacy media have conducted with President Joe Biden or Hillary Clinton. So, of course, leftist Latino groups, terrified this shift reflects the changing political views of Univision’s audience, are throwing a hissy fit.

“More than 70 Democrat Party-affiliated groups and some individuals, including the actor John Leguizamo, have signed a letter crying foul. This includes left-of-the-left groups such as La Raza (now going by the name UnidosUS), the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.”

The Coalition of the Aggrieved and Entitled is breaking up.

Gonzalez wrote, “The reality is that the leftist groups are trying desperately to stem the tide of growing support for the former president by these people. Trump won almost 40% of their vote in 2020, a modern high-water mark. (Mitt Romney and John McCain, by comparison, won around 27% of that vote in 2012 and 2008, respectively.) The Washington Post itself recently put Hispanic support for Trump at an unheard-of 42%.

“Executives at Univision are also likely keeping an eye on these growing numbers and acting accordingly.”

I suppose Democrats could weather the inflation and the immigration backlash, but the Palestinian rape and slaughter of 1,400 Israeli civilians was a Hitlerian atrocity. Democrats are torn between the by-any-means-necessary mob and those who want to at least look as though they support decency.

15 Democrat congressmen did not support Israel.

22 did not support Tlaib.

The split is bigger than that because how do you support Tlaib and Israel? It is impossible because she wants to wipe out Israelis from the river to the sea.

N8 Ag noticed the split and tweeted, “I guess this is obvious, but some of the subtext behind the divide between left/progressives and liberal/centrists over Israel is that these teams were already rolling their eyes at one another over wokeness/cancel culture and COVID, so there's a lot of built-up animosity.”

The Whigs had that problem 180 years ago because they became a coalition of incompatible interests. Democrats may Whig out.

Democrats catch the blame for inflation. Democrats are split on Israel. Democrat support of illegal aliens is slipping. If this keeps up for another 11 months, Republicans may not be able to grasp defeat from the jaws of victory again.

