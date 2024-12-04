Fox reported, “Chicago residents rip mayor over spending on migrants: ‘Worst mayor in America.’ ”

The story included a video of residents testifying at a city council meeting on the city’s budget which includes a billion-dollar deficit next year. They used the public comments time to tell the mayor off.

The story quoted commenters but for some reason did not include their names, One woman said:

I got a great way what we can do with this budget. First, let's start with cutting off illegals getting free everything, free housing, free schooling, free food. Yeah, let's start with that. That'll save us a lot of money. Let's start there. Then, let's start with you. Your salary. You are going down in history as the worst mayor in America. Let's start with cutting yours. You making too much money.

A Hispanic legal immigrant said:

I like to make clear that not everyone is the same. These people came with a wide door open, and they feel entitled to many things that nobody has. There are U.S. citizens suffering from poverty. There are U.S. citizens on public aid, and these people are here just enjoying the benefits, becoming delinquents, and they have no consequences.

Mayor Worse-Than-Lightfoot has said he will defy Trump’s roundup of illegals for deportation. A woman quoted the federal immigration law and said, “You're not going to exist for the next election because there’s a 10-year prison sentence.”

The Center Square reported on Mayor “Let’s Go” Brandon Johnson catching an earful from Danielle Carter, the woman in the “Chicago Flips Red” T-shirt:

“Trump, Tom Homan, make an example out of this [mayor] here first, please come here first,” Carter said. “We want a forensic audit.” Johnson interrupted Carter, who is black, turning her microphone off. “If you want to continue speaking, you have to make sure that your language is appropriate,” Johnson said, allowing her comments to continue. “You said you going to spend our tax dollars to take Trump to court to protect these illegals if they try to come up in your district,” Carter said. Johnson has said the city will remain a sanctuary for [illegal aliens].

The Democrat Party is imploding.

After four years of FJB and his sidekick Kamala the Border Czar, illegal aliens have overwhelmed major Democrat-run cities. This has shaken the Democrat Totem Pole of voters.

Democrats reshaped their party from a coalition of Southern segregationists, ethnic minorities and factory workers into a stack of aggrieved minorities. They stack the voting blocs into a totem pole.

At the top are black voters. They are 13% of the population but they provide 25% of the Democrat vote. In exchange for their votes, they get to double their impact. Keeping them happy is the unspoken first plank in the party’s platform no matter who their nominee is.

Feminists used to be No. 2 but LGBT and Hispanics supplanted them. Jews were somewhere on the pole but Hamas knocked them out on October 7, 2023. Democrats adopted anti-Semitism from the river to the seas. For all their reputation as being intelligent, Jewish donors keep feeding the beast.

The totem pole features multipliers. If you are black AND gay, you are above just being black. Black lesbians hit a triple. This is Sammy Davis territory. He was black AND Puerto Rican AND Jewish. But Hamas turned his triple into a ground-rule double.

But there are divisions within voting blocs. Lesbians are unhappy with the trannies. Gays Against Groomers tweeted with a photo, “Thank you for taking the time to meet with us, Nancy Mace! We are so appreciative of your bold stance against gender ideology!”

The Republican congresswoman got the speaker to ban the first tranny congressman from using the ladies room.

Martina Navratilova replied, “And I am so mad that the Republicans captured this issue- shame on all the elected Democrats who keep silent on this!”

Democrats treat voting blocs like they were toilet paper to be flushed away after being used.

But the invasion by illegal aliens has knocked the totem pole over. Many black people and Hispanics resent seeing these invaders collect the government handouts they believe they are entitled to.

Paying for all this is cleaning out city treasuries.

What a mess.

The smug sanctuary cities are taking down their signs and begging for help — from President Trump of all people. You know, the guy who is a convicted felon and all that.

WABC reported, “New York City Mayor Eric Adams long hampered by the Biden administration’s immigration policy said on Tuesday that he has requested a meeting with incoming border czar Tom Homan.”

Hizzoner has gone from Saint Sanctuary City to toss the illegals who commit crimes out.

Adams said, “If you come into this country and this city and think you are going to harm innocent New Yorkers, and innocent migrants and asylum seekers, this is not the mayor you want to be under. I’m an American. Americans have certain rights. The Constitution is for Americans. I’m not a person who snuck into this country.”

Liberals argued that illegals have the same rights citizens have.

The Gothamist said, “Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday incorrectly asserted that undocumented immigrants are not entitled the right to due process under the U.S. Constitution, aligning himself with a notion previously expressed by President-elect Donald Trump.”

That’s not true. Where was due process for the J6 political hostages who were held without charges for months?

But let the liberals tell their lies because they just toppled their totem pole.

