Attention, readers. You have only two more shopping days left until January 6, that day when Democrats and RINOs celebrate what they see as the end of Trumpism.

It’s not an official holiday but it might as well be, joining St. George Floyd Day on May 25, which marks the day when a junkie and petty drug dealer died in police custody of an overdose. The new holidays replace Mother’s Day, which is transphobic as it ignores men who give birth, and Memorial Day, which is racist because most of the people who died fighting for our country were white males.

Insurrection Day is like Christmas except the Elf on the Shelf is an FBI informant and instead of an official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time, you get 22 years in prison.

The Jeff Bezos Post was scandalized to learn that not everyone believes in Santa Insurrection.

The paper said, “Three years after the January 6 attack, Republicans are more sympathetic to those who stormed the U.S. Capitol and more likely to absolve Donald Trump of responsibility for the attack than they were in 2021, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll.

“Republicans’ increasing loyalty to the former president comes as he simultaneously campaigns for reelection and fights criminal charges over his attempt to stay in power after losing in 2020. Republicans are now less likely to believe Janiary 6 participants were ‘mostly violent,’ less likely to believe Trump bears responsibility for the attack and are slightly less likely to view Joe Biden’s election as legitimate than they were in a December 2021 Post-UMD survey.

“In follow-up interviews, some said their views have changed because they now believe the riot was instigated by law enforcement to suppress political dissent — a baseless conspiracy theory that has been promoted heavily in right-wing media and by Trump in his speeches and in his legal fight against the four-count federal indictment he faces in D.C.”

Uh-oh. People are daring to believe the truth.

Michael J. Hanmer, director of the Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement at the University of Maryland, is alarmed.

Hanmer told the Bezos Post, “From a historical perspective, these results would be chilling to many analysts.”

Buried in the story was more people question the 2020 election results today than questioned it three years ago. Part of that may be a disbelief that Americans would be so foolish as to install FJB into the Oval Office.

The Bezos Post said, “Despite audits in multiple states and nationally televised congressional hearings in which state officials and aides to Trump confirmed there was no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, more Americans question Biden’s victory than they did two years ago.

“When The Post and UMD asked in December 2021 whether Biden was legitimately elected, 69% of Americans said he was. Now, that’s down to 62%. Slightly fewer Republicans today (31%) say Biden’s election was legitimate compared with 2021 (39%). More than one-third of Americans, or 36%, do not accept Biden’s victory as legitimate.”

The media is unhappy over the refusal of people to fall for its lies. Rolling Stone shook with anger when it learned that Trump plans to defend himself against the 91 charges filed against him.

The stoner magazine reported:

ATTEMPTS TO DRAG Nancy Pelosi into court to berate her on the stand and, hopefully, on live TV. Claims that the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was an FBI frame job, with an assist from Antifa. Conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was indeed “stolen,” supposedly backed up by still-classified documents. Unhinged assertions that President Joe Biden is now secretly, personally orchestrating an unprecedented act of political persecution. Calls to publicly unmask the federal officials and lawyers investigating the former (and perhaps future) president of the United States. Efforts to blame any illegality on some of the ex-president’s closest confidants and former legal allies. Insinuations of election meddling by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. These are just some of the items that former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have been discussing and planning to deploy when he goes on trial for his efforts to steal the 2020 election. The brewing defense strategy is outlandish and feral, even by Trumpland standards, to the point that it’s baffling some of the ex-president’s former lawyers and senior administration officials. One person with knowledge of these strategic and legal discussions bluntly describes the plans as a blueprint for staging a “MAGA freak show” at Trump’s federal election subversion trial.

It is called the right to face one’s accusers, honey.

Rolling Stone serves as a beta-test for DNC messaging.

The Bezos Post remains the showcase of DNC messages and Karen Tumulty provided this year’s Official Insurrection Day Party Line in a piece headlined “Is this who we are?”

She began her piece with Obama’s favorite scold: “This is not who we are” — as if he knew anything about America. He was elected because of the color of his skin and not the content of his character. To be fair, that content was not much worse than McCain’s or Romney’s.

Tumulty wrote, “How many times have we heard these six words in the Trump era?

“Joe Biden has used them often to describe the former president’s harshest policies at the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as after the deadly 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville he says was the epiphany that made him decide to run for president, and again in speeches he has given about our damaged democracy.”

According to her, Biden’s epiphany to run for president in 1987 came 30 years later.

Democrats sure are ginned up and foaming-at-the-mouth mad about Insurrection Day. Tumulty’s column ended with so much foam from her mouth that you could have shaved ZZ Top with it.

She wrote, “If he wins in 2024 — and current polls suggest that is entirely possible, maybe likely — Trump has already made it clear that he plans to govern as an authoritarian, even a dictator. He continues to tell lies about his 2020 loss and has promised full pardons with an apology to many of the January 6 insurrectionists. He uses language that historians say echoes that of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, calling those who oppose him vermin and claiming immigrants who illegally enter the country are poisoning the blood of America. He has been indicted on 91 criminal charges.

“What’s more disturbing is how many of our fellow citizens say that all of this actually makes them yearn for a Trump Restoration. A recent Des Moines Register-NBC News poll of likely Iowa Republican caucus-goers found, for instance, that more than 4 in 10 said the comment about poisoning the blood makes them more likely to support Trump.

“Also discouraging is the possibility that, with voters unenamored of the fact that their likely choice is between the previous president and the current one, they might not show up to the polls at all.”

I hope Democrats enjoy Saturday’s Insurrection Day and the victimhood they believe that goes with it because I want this to be their last one until Trump returns to office.

