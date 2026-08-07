Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The genius of this piece is that it is not really about customer service. It is about corporate America replacing human beings with automated obstacle courses while pretending the change improves the customer experience. Nobody believes the recorded voice. Nobody believes “your call is important to us.” Nobody believes the hold music is accidental. The entire system is engineered to exhaust people until they surrender. The representative is not the enemy—they are usually trapped in the same miserable machine as the caller. The real product is not service. It is delay. It is frustration. It is attrition. It is hoping you simply give up before the company has to solve your problem. That is not customer service. That is customer surrender, dressed up with polite recordings and a fake smile.

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Amy's avatar
Amy
2h

This article should be read at every medical insurance company board meeting.

Awesome, Don!

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