Paul Joseph Watson tweeted, “Across the board I’m seeing about 90% less Pride stuff in terms of flags, corporate advertising and virtue signaling in general compared to last year. What changed?”

He is onto something because a funny thing happened on the road to perdition: The progressives developed tranny problems. The men who put the T in LGBT are facing a backlash in the court of public opinion.

They went after our kids. That was a huge mistake.

It turns out that people are turned off by teachers talking about being gay to kindergarteners, and drag queens twerking their bottoms and shoving their gonads in the faces of toddlers. Most people do not want anatomically intact males stealing trophies in women’s sports.

Pew Research reported, “Growing share of voters say gender is determined by sex at birth.”

The story said:

In 2017, 53% of voters said sex assigned at birth determines gender; 65% express this view today. The share of Republican and Republican-leaning voters who say that sex at birth determines gender identity has grown from 79% in 2017 to 91% now. In the same period, the share of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters who say this has increased, from 30% to 39%.

90% of Trump supporters do not believe in the Tooth Fairy of Transgenderism.

Only 39% of Pedo Joe’s voters believe in biology.

And yet we are told Trump supporters are the uneducated ones.

Pew’s poll also flies in the face of the narrative that the LGBT agenda is inevitable. Pew said:

Voters are divided over the societal effects of more people being comfortable with identifying as gay, lesbian or bisexual and same-sex marriages being legal in the U.S. Roughly a third say each trend has been very or somewhat good for society, while about as many say the changes have been bad for society. The remainder say they have been neither good nor bad. As with opinions about gender identity, there are sizable differences between Biden and Trump supporters.

People have taken to calling Trump supporters normal.

But way out in left field, the Los Angeles Times did its own survey and found that attitudes toward LGBT have changed since Reagan was president. Imagine that.

LAT said, “Americans broadly support LGBTQ+ people living as they wish, with large majorities backing same-sex marriage, same-sex couples raising children and laws to protect queer people from job discrimination, according to a new nationwide poll for the Los Angeles Times.”

That’s nice. Buried in the story was this, beginning in Paragraph 35:

Americans are closely divided on issues related to queer kids. Asked about adults, two-thirds of Americans favored laws to protect the ability of transgender or nonbinary people to receive gender-affirming care, the poll found. That number fell to 50% when the poll asked about such care for transgender or nonbinary children. Many of those surveyed — 42% — said it is mostly or always “just a phase” when young children identify as transgender or nonbinary. An additional 38% said it is sometimes a young child’s true identity and sometimes just a phase. About 19% said it was mostly or always their true identity.

So less than one in five (19%) are buying the born this way argument.

Public skepticism is finally getting some support from professionals. The American College of Pediatricians just condemned mutilating children in the name of gender affirmation.

Fox reported:

A coalition of pediatricians, health policy groups and conservative organizations is calling on medical professionals to stop promoting transgender medical treatments for children. The American College of Pediatricians and allied groups styling themselves as Doctors Protecting Children have published a declaration urging mainstream American medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics to abandon support for so-called gender-affirming care for transgender youths. “As physicians, together with nurses, psychotherapists and behavioral health clinicians, other health professionals, scientists, researchers, and public health and policy professionals, we have serious concerns about the physical and mental health effects of the current protocols promoted for the care of children and adolescents in the United States who express discomfort with their biological sex,” the declaration states. Affirming that sex is a biological characteristic and that medical decisions “should not be based upon an individual's thoughts and feelings,” including their self-professed “gender identity,” the groups assert that what is currently accepted as best practice treatments for gender dysphoria is actually harmful for patients. Their view is disputed by the larger medical community, which has established that gender is a social construct, not an inborn biological realty, and that validation and affirmation of a person's internal self-identity are in their best interest.

Calling sex-change operations gender affirmation is good marketing, but is is still Mengele-level health care.

Blame Obamacare. It gave him the power to require not only Medicaid and Medicare to cover this inanity but private health insurers as well. We elected Republicans to repeal this in 2010.

14 years later, we still are waiting.

The LAT poll — conducted by NORC — also found in Question 22 that 66% don’t want males in dresses competing in girls’ sports.

Question 26 found only 7% of Americans want “LGBTQ+ history” taught in elementary school.

And 99% of those polled identified as a man or a woman.

In the abstract, Americans are pretty much live and let live. But when you go after their kids, it is James Bond time.

Live and let die.

The release of these polls and statements are target pride month, as the LGBT crowd calls it. If this awakening to reality keeps up, everyone else will go back to calling it June.

