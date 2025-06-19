Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
15h

Up until January 20th of this year our FBI was busy monitoring school board meetings and Catholic congregations who pray in Latin rather than protecting us from criminals. In Britain, they chose more self hating Marxists to rule their nation who are only dedicated to keeping their Islamic citizens happy. How far has England fallen and how fortunate we are that DJT and MAGA are in charge here now!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Vince Gallo's avatar
Vince Gallo
16h

Don

I had a knee replacement surgery this week. In the recovery room I looked under the sheet.

Whew. They cut the correct leg.

I’m still a guy. 😂😂😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
116 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture