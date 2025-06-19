I followed the link from the Drudge Report to the Guardian’s latest clickbait, “Go viral for racist behavior, receive $750,000: inside the new extremist crowdfunding campaigns.”

It cited an incident in Rochester, Minnesota, where Shiloh Hendrix, a white mother, called a 5-year-old a nigger on a playground and became a target of threats—as one would expect. What the hell was she thinking? He’s a kid.

30,000 people donated $750,000 to the woman through GiveSendGo, a rival to GoFundMe which refused to give Canadian truck drivers the money donated to support their covid protest.

Liberals want to rid the world of GiveSendGo because they cannot control it. The Guardian happily ran a story casting shade on GiveSendGo.

And it got in digs at President Trump: “experts say that the Hendrix campaign demonstrates a shift in public opinion following Donald Trump’s latest electoral victory, one where bigoted acts receive more open, tangible support than ever before.”

And it said “Backlash to support of racial justice also came quickly, best illustrated by the political rise and election of Trump in 2016.”

Over the weekend, the Guardian pimped stories about No Kings Day protests against the military parade to honor the Army’s 250th anniversary on Saturday, which happened to coincide with President Trump’s birthday.

But the Guardian and other British newspapers were all agog about King Charles—an actual king—and England’s Trooping the Colour military parade. It served as celebration of his birthday, which is on November 14.

The irony symbolizes the desperation surrounding the British newspapers. They are losing British customers so they now cover U.S. politics and clickbait to draw American readers.

At the same time, Britain increasingly is becoming a police state that protects a growing Muslim minority from actual Britons. Tommy Robinson (Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon—it’s complicated) spent 18 months in prison for speaking out against this injustice.

Instead of speaking out against their own government and holding their public officials accountable, the rags rag on Trump because he won’t throw them in jail. The worst he will do is not let you ride on Air Force One—and the pampered people at the Associated Press sued to try to get aboard. Oh the cruelty.

Independent journalist, Hugo Timms, and comedian-columnist Katie Hopkins are among the few who dare defy the British government. When Tommy (Stephen) finally got out of jail, Hopkins posted this:

Timms wrote on Sunday, “Defund the thought police. The police should patrol the streets, not arrest people for tweets.”

That should be the rallying cry of all these British punks who call Trump Hitler.

British police are arguing for more money. Timms opposes that.

Timms said, “Most Britons will have probably felt another, heartier objection forming at the base of their throat after hearing police higher-ups warning that their safety is at risk. After all, the police do not appear to have been serving or indeed protecting the public for a while now.

“Most crimes have been effectively decriminalized, with officers routinely failing to follow up on reports. Just this week it was reported that Met officers refused to help a couple retrieve a stolen car in west London, even though the victims had given officers its precise location. The couple—a barrister and a mediator—instead found it in a quiet cul-de-sac in Chiswick, four miles from where it was stolen, and reclaimed it themselves. In fact, the only reason they had an air-tag locator was because their previous car had also been stolen. According to The Times, police had told the couple they were ‘too busy’ to help.

“The police’s combination of arrogance and incompetence is reflected in crime statistics. Of the more than 33,000 car thefts recorded in London last year, just over 300 of those resulted in anyone being charged. Shoplifters, too, can basically steal with impunity. In 2023, of the more than 40,000 incidents reported, only 5% ended in charges or summons.”

The police were too busy monitoring Twitter. That’s no joke.

Timms said, “It also can’t have escaped most people’s notice that while the police claim to lack the resources to deal with violent crimes and theft, they have no problem summoning up the manpower when it comes to fighting thought crime.

“Here the examples are depressingly endless. In March, six officers descended on a peaceful family home in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, where they arrested an innocent couple for the ‘crime’ of criticizing their daughters’ school on WhatsApp. Later that month, 20 Met officers forced their way into a Quaker Meeting House in Westminster, where they arrested six young women for planning a climate protest. We recently learnt that Julian Foulkes, a retired police officer from Gillingham, Kent, was thrown in a police cell for eight hours for a tweet. As six officers raided his house, one of them expressed concern at the ‘very Brexity things’ on his bookshelf, including a book by conservative author Douglas Murray, a copy of the Spectator and a book on the history of the Common Market.”

In America, the Democrat Party’s shock troops are Antifa—girly men who will soon be sorry they ever attacked ICE.

In Britain, the central government imported its shock troops, who are mainly Muslim men. British politicians ain’t as dumb as our Democrats.

The British press is as useless as a butterfly net in defending free speech. But by golly they sure can attack Trump—just like the German press went after Churchill and not Hitler when he was chancellor. Small wonder that defender of America’s deep state, Matt Drudge, loves to link the UK press.

