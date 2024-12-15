Palestinians celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War with an attack on Israeli civilians that was so brutal and inhumane that most Americans finally said to hell with Hamas and the Palestinians. Israel is well on its way to ridding the world of Hamas as the West now rejects the Palestinian Propaganda machine—Pallywood—which fakes war crimes by Israel while committing war crimes against Israel.

Palestinian actor Saleh Aljafarawi, 25, appeared in so many of the videos that Americans began calling him Mister FAFO—the acronym for Fuck Around, Find Out. Palestinians are learning what FAFO means.

Liel Leibovitz, editor-at-large for Tablet Magazine, wrote, “Why do we love him so? Why has he become the subject of so much attention, on social media and in the press? Because he is the pure embodiment of a greater truth: We live in an age that has progressed beyond rational argument.

“It should be obvious by now that so many of the creeps who purport to weep for Palestine don’t really care about Palestinians, dead or alive, or about Israelis, or about the historical and moral intricacies of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. What they want is an excuse to indulge in something deeper, more libidinal, ancient, and indeed erotic—hating Jews.

“They cheer for Mister FAFO not despite the fact that he’s so obviously faking it but precisely because of it. His performances promise liberation from the annoyances of a fact-based reality whose contradictions are inherently troubling, and instead affirm that old motto coined by Hasan-i Sabbah, the 12th-century founder of the Hashashin, or the Order of the Assassins—nothing is true, everything is permitted.”

This is the FAFO War as Hamas sees the West growing a spine. The blowback is approaching hurricane level.

Hamas-shielding AP asked four days after the attack, “What was Hamas thinking? For over three decades, it has had the same brutal idea of victory.”

Palestinian soldiers—Hamas—crossed into Israel without uniforms (war crime), attacked civilians but no military targets (war crime), raped (war crime), tortured (war crime), and executed (war crimes) Israelis. It took 240 hostages (war crime).

AP said, “In the three and a half decades since it began as an underground militant group, Hamas has pursued a consistently violent strategy aimed at rolling back Israeli rule—and it has made steady progress despite bringing enormous suffering to both sides of the conflict.

“But its stunning incursion into Israel over the weekend marks its deadliest gambit yet, and the already unprecedented response from Israel threatens to bring an end to its 16-year rule over the Gaza Strip.

“Israel’s retaliation for the Hamas assault, in which over 1,200 people were killed in Israel and dozens dragged into Gaza as hostages, will likely bring a far greater magnitude of death and destruction to Gaza, where 2.3 million Palestinians have nowhere to flee and where 1,100 have already been killed.”

Other media outlets in America followed suit because the horror by Palestinians was unjustified and inhumane. Palestinians went beyond the pale, which justified Israel finally taking off the gloves and doing what it should have done decades ago.

Netanyahu made it clear that his nation will wipe out Hamas—much of its leadership already has joined the choir invisible—and maintain control of Gaza, which it gave to Palestinians in a foolhardy attempt to achieve a two-state solution.

BBC—the British government’s highly sophisticated propaganda machine—rolled out the usual Poor Palestinians perjury, but buried in it an admission of Palestinian crimes.

BBC reported, “On 7 October, hundreds of Hamas gunmen crossed from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, breaking through the heavily guarded perimeter fence, landing by sea, and using paragliders.

“It was the most serious cross-border attack against Israel in more than a generation.

“The gunmen killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, in a series of raids on military posts, kibbutzim and a music festival, and took hostages back into Gaza.

“The BBC has also seen and heard evidence of rape, sexual violence and mutilation of women during the Hamas attacks, Victims included children, teenagers and pensioners.”

Oh, the West reverted back to form and the Biden administration. Its anti-Semitic wing (led by Obama’s operatives) pushed for a ceasefire. Palestinians saw that as the victory it was but made the mistake of celebrating too early.

Over the weekend, the Times of Israel reported, “Two weeks have passed since a temporary truce between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas in the Gaza Strip began, and exactly a week since it ended.

“Shortly after the terror group made clear that it was not abiding by the ceasefire agreement on December 1, the military resumed fighting in the Palestinian enclave.

“But a senior officer now reveals that Hamas broke the truce much earlier, in fact just 15 minutes after it began, on November 24.”

While street demonstrations by Hamas front groups such as LGBT for Palestine grab the attention of the press, Pew Research reported that by a 49-41 margin, Americans say Palestinians (not Israelis) are responsible for this war. When you call Palestinians “Hamas” that gap grows.

Nevertheless, the presidents of Harvard, MIT and Penn smirked as they testified to Congress that Palestinians and their supporters calling for the genocide of the Jews (“from the river to the sea”) may or may not be anti-Semitic. All three are women. They all smirked.

Bill Maher called the college presidents Team Hamas.

He said, “What irks me is that look. I’m always going to be on the side ‘as far as you can push free speech.’ What bothers me is the double standard.”

The schools punish those who call trannies by the correct pronouns but saying Fuck the Jews is OK.

He said, “I cannot think of any other group that you can say ‘fuck the blank’ and have it be acceptable.”

That is changing as anti-Semitism now carries a price again.

On Saturday, Business Insider reported, “Penn president Elizabeth Magill resigns after a week of intense backlash.”

Paragraph 22 of the 23 paragraph story gave the reason why: “Wall Street CEO Ross Stevens threatened to pull an existing $100 million gift if Penn's leadership did not change. And members of Pennsylvania's state senate said they would not vote to fund the university's veterinary school until Magill resigned, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.”

College presidents mainly exist to raise money. She failed.

But they also exist to show leadership and they failed. Instead of denouncing anti-Semitism, they played semantic parlor games and said it depends on the context. The Three Stoogettes are not the only lefties losing this war.

Ingrid Jacques of USA Today blasted feminists.

She wrote, “Appalling. That’s the only word that describes the response by progressive women and women’s rights groups to the clear evidence of what Hamas terrorists did to women and girls in their brutal attack on Israel Oct. 7.

“When they started in force a few years ago, the Women’s March and #MeToo movement centered on the idea that we must believe women when they say what’s happened to them. No proof or due process needed. Just their word.

“It’s obvious now that those hashtags came with a huge asterisk: These groups support only the women they deem worthy.

“In the face of reports of mass rape, mutilation and murder of Israeli women (and plenty of corroborating proof and eyewitness testimony), the reaction from too many women’s rights organizations, professors, journalists, congresswomen and citizens has been either to ignore the fact it happened; cast doubt on the fact it happened; or equivocate by comparing the horror these Israeli women experienced with Palestinians suffering because of Israel’s justified retaliation on the terrorists who perpetrated these acts.”

The key words are justified retaliation. Palestinians crossed over to the darkest side of the dark. They cost themselves whatever goodwill they had.

Jacques ended her column, “It’s one thing to point out how Palestinian civilians are suffering (in part because Hamas is using its people as human shields). But it’s something else entirely to skirt the atrocities and mass rape that Israel is defending itself against.

“These aren’t morally equivalent situations, and it alarms me so many people — especially women who claim to stand for other women — can’t see the difference.”

Palestinian terrorists are losing their celebrity support. Susan Sarandon lost her talent agent when she attacked Jewish people. Israeli supporters—including Jon Lovitz and Patricia Heaton—are not afraid to take the PR battle to Twitter.

Stephen Spielberg said, “I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarity against Jews in my lifetime.”

Most people did not. Now that we have, most people want to end Palestinian terrorism.

And then there are the tedious TDS celebrities who call Trump Hitler—but are silent cowards when real Nazis appear at the door. Rob Reiner is the fattest of these fatheads.

The FAFO War continues with or without American liberals. Israel is picking off Hamas leaders one after another. Their troops surrender as their cause looks lost.

i24 reported, “Israeli intelligence gears up for extensive interrogations of the terrorists, in hope to receive more information about the whereabouts of hostages

“More than 150 Hamas terrorists surrendered to the IDF in Khan Yunis on Thursday, marking a substantial shift in the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

“Social media platforms quickly circulated footage capturing the surrender of the militants, providing a glimpse into the scale of the event.

“Upon surrender, the Hamas fighters underwent thorough checks by IDF soldiers and were subsequently transferred for initial questioning by security forces.”

AP said Hamas “began as an underground militant group.” It may wind up that way again because Israel is pumping seawater into the 310 miles of tunnels Palestinians dug underneath Gaza City. I hope death is quick and as painless as possible for the terrorists trapped inside. But if not, well, they FAFO.

