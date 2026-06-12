Don Surber

Don Surber

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The Accidental Hoosier's avatar
The Accidental Hoosier
10h

Can't answer the poll because the right answer isn't there:

Not one damn thing. And it never will. Send them all back.

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Jake's avatar
Jake
10h

Rep Gill is my rep in Texas. See him a lot on FOX. He never disappoints. When everyone talks about deep and thin political benches it's obvious that Brandon Gill swims in the DEEP end of the Republican pool.

As far as RINOs, we Texans took care of Cornyn. Somebody else has to take MurCowski down.

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