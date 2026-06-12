Congressman Brandon Gill does not look like a Texan. At 32, he looks like an investment banker and hedge fund analyst from the Ivy League, which he was until he ran for Congress in 2024 with the blessing of President Trump to succeed a retiring Republican.

But boy can the young man in the black suit grill.

Chris Newman, general counsel of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network recently learned that the hard way.

Gill: “Your organization shut down the Manhattan Bridge during rush hour a couple years ago to demand that New York State set up a $500 million fund to give unemployment benefits to illegal aliens. Do you think that was a good thing to do?” Newman: “I don’t know that my organization shut down anything, Congressman. Uh, I know that there was...”- Gill: “’March in NYC shuts down Manhattan Bridge to call for $500 million unemployment fund. The march was led by members of the FEW coalition, including the National Day Laborers Organizing Network.’” Newman: “You’re holding.” Gill: “That is your organization?” Newman: “Yeah, that is. You’re, and you’re holding up, uh, a sheet of paper. I don’t, I don’t know where that’s from.” Gill: “This is from your website. This is from the National Day Laborers Organizing Network website.”

Boom, boom, boom. Out go the lights.

Gill hit Congress like a Mike Tyson punch and became president of the freshman class of 63 congressmen. He landed an appointment to the House Oversighht Committee. He chairs some subcommittee whose hearings made him a star on C-Span.

Gill: “Would you agree that calling someone a racist is a serious accusation?” *long pause* Governor Walz: “I think it’s just an observation of reality.” Gill: “Is it racist for a government official to identify fraud?” Walz: “No” Gill: “Is it Islamophobic?” Walz: “No.” Gill: “How come multiple whistleblowers have said that your administration told them not to say anything about widespread fraud across multiple agencies because doing so would be considered Islamaphobic or racist?”

Thanks for playing, Tim. Here’s your consolation prize: a lifetime supply of tampons.

Gill schooled Nickie Antonio whose only claim to fame is being the first lesbian elected to Ohio’s state senate.

Gill: “Senator Antonio, thank you for being here. Um, has Somali immigration been good for Ohio?” Antonio: “You know, that’s really outside of my purview.” Gill: “You’re a state senator. Would you like to see more [information]?” Antonio: “As far as I’m processing your question, I have to say that I was almost brought to tears just now because the rate and the level of hateful rhetoric based on false information is shocking to me. The lack of even humanity. I am shocked and appalled by the behavior here right now.” Gill: “It’s inhumane to allow your own state to be defrauded at an astounding rate! Billions taken out from working class people by criminal fraudsters!”

$1.2 billion and counting.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher showed why her network lost federal funding.

Gill: Do you believe that America is addicted to white supremacy? Maher: I believe that I tweeted that. I believe much of my thinking has evolved over the last half-decade. Gill: Do you believe that America believes in black plunder and white democracy? Maher: I don’t believe that, sir. Gill: You tweeted that in reference to a book you were reading at the time: The Case for Reparations. Maher: I don’t think I’ve ever read that book, sir. Gill: You tweeted about it. You said you “took a day off to fully read the Case for Reparations.” Maher: I apologize. I don’t recall that I did.

Evolved in the last 5 years? What is she, a fish learning to walk?

He cooked the Southern Poverty Law Center so long, the meat slipped off the bones. Here he grills its CEO, Bryan Fair.

Gill: “Do you think that somebody that has a Nazi tattoo on their chest should service in the United States Senate?” Fair: “I wouldn’t vote for that person.” Gill: “Do you think that this should disqualify him from serving in the Senate?” Fair: “I’m not sure where the lines of questions are going.” Gill: You don’t think that Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo is indicative that perhaps he holds Nazi sentiment? Fair: “It may well be.” Gill: “Do people that aren’t Nazis normally get Nazi tattoos on their chest?” Fair: “I assume they don’t.”

A federal indictment says the SPLC gave up to a million bucks to Nazis and klansmen. Herr Fair just wants to get one in the Senate.

Fair did not fare well on abortion.

FAIR: What I think is that reproductive liberty is the right that every woman should enjoy. GILL: How many babies in the United States that are reported are Black? About 40% of abortions nationwide are black babies. Blacks represent 13% of the population. Does that sound like something a white supremacist would oppose? Calling someone a white supremacist is a pretty serious charge, isn’t it? I would think you would be able to defend that. You clearly seem unable to. FAIR: Mr. Gill, I’m not sure you would think why I’m able to do anything. GILL: You are the president of the SPLC, which labels pro-lifers as racist. Is your organization throwing around epithets like that without any justification?

Raghead Representative Jaime Raskin interrupted to spare Fair from answering that question because without abortion there is no need for open borders.

Gill’s best moment to date may be allowing Marco Hunter-Lopez, a 16-year-old sophomore at Wylie East High School (Wylie ISD) in Wylie, Texas, speak. He said:

Last year as a freshman, I founded the Republican Student Club because I wanted to foster a space for students who share the same values. What should have been a simple act of student leadership became a prolonged battle against school administrators who treated my group differently from every other club on campus. On August 16, 2024, we met every requirement: 10 members, a teacher sponsor, and a room. Other groups, including the Muslim Student Association and organizations supporting gender-affirming ideology, were approved without issue. Our club was denied for being “political in nature.”

(Note to Wylie school officials. Rename your sports teams the Coyotes.)

The student also said:

On February 2nd, I was leaving a meeting and was walking to the cafeteria for lunch and I saw a large booth labeled “Islam” set up during lunch. Four adult women from the organization “Why Islam” were there. I was confused and did not want to give it attention, but after discussing it with my friends, we decided to approach the booth. I had a discussion with the women — one in particular who they kept referring me to because she knew most of the theological questions. As we tried to understand their goal, I looked over and saw multiple pamphlets spread out, one of which was explicitly titled “Understanding Shariah.” This was very concerning to me and other students. They were also making Qurans available that include a “Shahada Card” on the last page instructing students how to convert: “To become a Muslim, one needs to make the following declaration: ‘I bear witness that there is no god worthy of worship except God, and I bear witness that Muhammad is the Messenger of God’.” This occurred openly during lunch, with administrators present who did nothing to intervene. The dangers of allowing Sharia to be promoted in public schools are real and immediate: Sharia is not simply personal religious observance. It is a comprehensive legal and political system that includes unequal treatment, restrictions on free speech, harsh punishments, and fundamental incompatibility with the U.S. Constitution, Texas law, and American values of individual liberty and equality. Handing materials that present Sharia favorably to minors during the school day—without parental approval—risks normalizing ideas that undermine the very principles our public schools are supposed to uphold. This is not neutral education; it is ideological promotion under the guise of diversity and inclusion. The contrast with my own club could not be clearer. While the Republican Student Club faced denial, censorship, poster removal, and hostile oversight, an outside organization was given easy access to distribute Sharia-related materials directly to students. Administrators not only allowed it—they have actively promoted Islamic events. The principal has enthusiastically participated in World Hijab Day two years in a row that we are aware of. When she wore a hijab and promoted it on social media and stated “I LOVED this experience”. The district now offers halal meals, a dedicated prayer room for Islamic observances, and has placed the Quran in at least one middle school library while no Bible is offered. Conservative and Christian student groups have never received comparable accommodations or leeway. This is not mere negligence. It is complicity through selective enforcement and viewpoint discrimination.

I guess separation of church and state does not apply to mosques.

Enjoy his grilling for now but keep an eye on Gill and hope he doesn’t turn into a RINO-stone Cowboy like Trey Gowdy, Dan “Eyepatch McCain” Crenshaw and the Divine Miss MTG.

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