Like Biden, Kamala is an election savant. Each is dumber than your average bear (FJB sleeps till noon but gets no picnic baskets) and yet they keep getting elected.

Last week she went me-too and said she would end the tax on tips. Some conservatives say she stole the idea from Trump to neutralize him. Well, as Reagan said it is amazing what you can get done when no one worries about who gets the credit.

When Congress re-convenes next month for a brief period to give more money to Ukraine, House Speaker Mike Johnson should hold a vote on a one-page bill called the Tips Are Exempt From Income Taxes act. Just say tips are exempt from taxes and be done with it. The current IRS definition of tips would define a tip.

Keep it simple. No debate. Just vote on it. Let Schumer kill it in the Senate or better yet, have Biden veto it.

Pass another bill laying off the 87,000 agents Pedo Joe hired to go after the tips.

The press is actually lobbying against ending this tax on gratuities.

AP said, “Why Trump’s and Harris’ proposals to end federal taxes on tips would be difficult to enact.” Fox said, “Trump and Harris’ plans to end taxes on tips may sound good to some, but may be tough to do.” Politico said, “Harris, Trump see votes in not taxing tips. Experts see trouble.”

Are those the same experts who told us a cloth mask can stop a microscopic virus that also gets on your skin and clothes?

CNN said, “Tipped workers are typically younger and lower paid. Their typical weekly wage in 2023 was $538, including tips, compared with $1,000 for non-tipped workers, according to the Budget Lab.”

The story said there are 4 million tipped workers. It also said this will “cost” the federal budget $10 billion a year. No one seems to care that it now costs waitresses and the like $10 billion a year.

That works out to $2,500 in taxes per tipped worker. Why is the government confiscating $2,500 a year from the tip jar of workers who make a little over half the wages of everyone else?

Exempting tips is just one thing Republicans in Congress can do to help Trump. He wants to end the tax on Social Security benefits. Easy-peasy. Just repeal that tax on an up-and-down vote. There’s no reason to tax my Social Security, which I paid for through a tax I paid into for 45 years.

Democrats are scaring women with abortion. Republicans should pass a one-page Abortion Is Up To The States act. It would codify the Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court without actually saying that.

Schumer will kill the bill in the Senate, sure, but the bill will end the Democrat argument that Republicans want a national ban.

Passage of the Israel Has A Right To Exist act — another one-page bill (keep it simple, stupid) — that would showcase the Democrat Party’s embrace of anti-Semitism. Good luck in carrying Michiganistan by making this a law. Good luck in carrying New York by stopping this from becoming law.

The XY Is Not XX act would be another one-page bill that simply says chromosomes determine eligibility for access in women’s sports and access to the powder room.

But I don’t think anyone has a problem with a girl trying out for football. And if they can stand the smell, women are welcome to the men’s bathroom.

30 years ago, women used the men’s room at Municipal Stadium during Cleveland Browns games because the women’s rooms would be full. That’s because women spend more time getting their business done. There are rumors that women wash their hands afterward.

Along that line, ban transsexual surgery for minors. Call it the Let Kids Grow Up First act. It’s time to separate the normal people in Congress from the weirdos.

Another proposal would deal with the British threat to charge and seek the extradition of Americans who post something the Crown Prosecution Service of the United Kingdom (CP SUK) does not like.

Again, it would be a one-page bill called the What Part Of The Declaration Of Independence Do You Limeys Not Understand act.

Or we can call it the Sod Off act — or Speaker Johnson can think of a clever acronym so we can call it the GFY act. This was settled in 1776 and again in 1812 when the Brits demanded a re-match. If they try this again, we invade them and take their estates. Buckingham Palace would make a nice summer home for President Trump.

Despite Kamala’s track record, thwarting her this year is not that difficult. When she picked the Cowardly, Lyin’ Tim Walz as her running mate, Kamala put a Kick Me sign on her back.

Speaker Mike Johnson can use September’s session to make Democrats put up or shut up on tips and other issues.

Or he can RINO his way into the House Minority Leader’s office on January 3.

