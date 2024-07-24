Well, well, well. Someone in the Biden administration finally face the consequences of her action.

The New York Post reported, “Secret Service head Kimberly Cheatle resigns after shocking failures led to Trump assassination attempt.”

The story said, “Cheatle, a 28-year veteran of the agency, faced mounting pressure to step down in recent days but insisted all along she would remain on the job. She announced her resignation in a letter to agency staffers on Tuesday morning.”

It also said, “As news of Cheatle’s resignation was breaking, Trump posted on Truth social: ‘The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy. IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!’ ”

What a difference a day makes.

24 little hours.

As she entered the Capitol on Monday to testify before Congress, big beefy men protected Cheetos Cheatle.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs — known to WWE fans as Kane — tweeted with video, “Ironically, Cheatle’s security did a better job of protecting her from U.S. senators than Donald Trump’s security did at protecting him from an assassin.”

Bad optics? Nope. She sent a very clear message to the nation that the Secret Service is above accountability.

Allowing an assassin to squeeze five shots at close range at Trump wasn’t incompetence. That was the plan, Stan. It’s typical of the federal bureaucracy. Just as anti-poverty programs enrich bureaucrats instead of helping the poor, the Secret Service protected its director, not Trump.

At the hearing, Cheatle wasn’t belligerent. She sat there and took the bipartisan humiliation.

You see, she thought she ain’t going anywhere because she did the job she was supposed to do. You may call it incompetence but having the JV squad guard Trump instead of a detail like the one covering her (which included the Capitol Police in riot gear.

Unfortunately for her, the assassination attempt failed and only made Trump look stronger. Democrats were angry. They took it out on her.

California Congressman Ro Khanna was among the Democrats who gave her a hard time.

KHANNA: Director Cheatle, would you agree that this is the most serious security lapse since President Reagan was shot in 1981? CHEATLE: Yes sir, I would. KHANNA: Well, do you know what Stuart Knight did — he was in charge, at the time, of the Secret Service — do you know what he did? CHEATLE: He remained on duty. KHANNA: He resigned.

I believe she knew the answer. I believe it was her way of saying she is untouchable, such is the arrogance of power in Washington.

Under Obama, the deep state took control of the federal government. Its power had grown over the years.

The FBI — begun under Teddy Roosevelt as the Bureau of Investigation — became independent when J. Edgar Hoover became director under Calvin Coolidge. Hoover excelled at two things: PR and gathering dirt on celebrities and powerful people.

Nearly a century after his reign began, CBS shows a three-hour block of FBI shows each week. There are also the Law and Order shows and the NCIS franchise shows clogging up the airwaves.

I am literally when I ask Car 54, Where Are You?

The lack of accountability at Ruby Ridge and the Branch Davidian massacre in Waco led to the Oklahoma bombing — according to an author linked by the Department of Justice’ online library.

It is called, “Apocalypse in Oklahoma: Waco and Ruby Ridge Revenged” by MS Hamm with a link to getting the 290-page paper.

DOJ said, “This narrative tells about the events before, during and after the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995 and argues that this act of domestic terrorism was motivated primarily by the Federal Government's actions related to two earlier sieges.”

I want to make it clear that the Oklahoma City bombing was unforgiveable. It cannot be rationalized because it was evil. Innocent people died for no reason at all. Ruby Ridge and Waco were as evil.

But that is going back 30 years or more. We are well into the 21st century now.

A year ago, the FBI shot and killed Craig Deleeuw Robertson in his home in Provo, south of Salt Lake City. The FBI said he made a violent threat against Biden.

The last paragraph of the AP account said, “Neighbors described Robertson as a frail, elderly man — his online profile put his age as 74 — who walked with the aid of a hand-carved stick. Though he regularly carried guns, they said he didn’t seem a threat.”

That was last year. This year, the Secret Service waited until a 20-year-old sniper fired five times at Trump before opening fire and killing the would-be assassin.

Law enforcement and the intelligence community are out of control. Not one of the 51 former intelligence officials lost his security clearance after falsely claiming that Hunter’s laptop was fake. No one lost his job at the FBI over spying on Trump. Jimmy the Weasel Comey openly told the press that he had enough evidence against Hillary to indict her but decided not to because gee, she didn’t mean to breach national security as secretary of state.

Biden’s is a rogue administration, openly defying congressional subpoenas, FOIA requests and a demand for Robert Hur’s audio tape of his interview with Biden under oath.

However, the White House announced Tuesday that it found the tapes and will release them. Rupert Murdoch gave Bret Baier permission to tweet: “2 days after President Biden dropped out of race.”

The White House ignored the Supreme Court and continued to write off student loans.

Two years ago, West Virginia prevailed against the EPA in the Supreme Court. Biden has ignored that ruling.

The state’s attorney general, Patrick Morrisey tweeted on Tuesday, “Today, West Virginia and a large coalition of states are asking SCOTUS to issue an emergency stay of EPA’s new Power Plan Rule, a key part of Biden’s Green New Deal.

“Our request argues that EPA’s rule violates the WV v. EPA case and the major questions doctrine. An immediate stay is needed to avoid irreparable harm to the states, our power plants, and our citizens.

“This filing is the third time my Office is going before SCOTUS on this type of regulation— we previously obtained a stay in 2016 and prevailed in defeating the Clean Power Plan in 2022. The rule would truly devastate WV and harm our nation. Many thanks to Indiana, our co-lead on this request, and our 25 state coalition.”

There is hope because Cheatle didn’t cheat death to her career.

However, the Secret Service she left hasn’t changed. After covering his large rallies in 2016 and 2020, the service has suddenly decided it cannot handle large outdoor gatherings anymore. It is an old Washington trick called blaming the victim.

