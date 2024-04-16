No one wants World War 3. Displays of weakness encourage adversaries to become enemies and attack. The domino effect of treaties brings others into the fray. The strong leadership that America once provided vanished in a haze of partisanship that elected a bitter, frail old coward whom no one trusts. My three-month old granddaughter looks stronger than Biden.

We need peace through strength after Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles at Israel. The iron dome destroyed 99% of them, which proved Iran’s impotence.

Biden wants Israel to let Iran’s attack go unchallenged. He tried to order Bibi to surrender with a ceasefire. Press accounts say he told Bibi, “You got a win. Take the win.”

What win? Iran once again tested Israel’s iron dome missile defense. Eventually, terrorists will decode the dome. Biden would have advised the Jews in Nazi Germany to take the win and get in the cattle car.

Grab the slingshot, Bibi, because Goliath is back in town.

Iran’s weekend attack on Israel deserves retribution. For hours on Saturday night, the ayatollahs launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel in retaliation for the Iranian-funded unprovoked rape, murder and kidnapping of Israeli citizens and tourists on October 7 — the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.

But anti-Semites here and abroad demanded that Israel react to the international crimes by the Palestinian military (which is what Hamas is) proportionately.

Israel rejected proportionality. Instead of raping, murdering and kidnapping innocents, Israel has targeted the Palestinian military compound beneath Gaza City.

This time, though, Biden and company are telling Israel not to attack proportionately because that would mean firing more than 300 missiles and drones at Tehran. Unlike Iran, Israeli missiles hit their targets.

But what Tehran lacks in military expertise it more than makes up in political awareness. Its beachhead in Dearbornistan has reversed the historic support of Israel by Democrats — a support begun by Harry Truman.

Most Democrats now side with Iranians and Palestinians and their chants of Death To America. What do you expect from people who kneel during the national anthem?

Shai Davidai, an assistant professor at Columbia, described the scene in New York on Monday. He documented angry anti-Semitic protests — demonstrations that apparently are sanctioned by Columbia and Mayor Adams.

Davidai wrote, “Today, the heads of Samidoun – an organization that was banned from Germany for its ties with terrorism — held a recruitment event at Columbia to get more students to join their calls for violence.

“The recruiting event, hosted by a pro-terror student organization at Columbia had speakers from three extremely dangerous organizations: Within Our Lifetime (WOL). Masar Badil and Samidoun.

“I’ve already written a lot about Within Our Lifetime. One thing to remember about WOL: several of its members are currently in prison for gang-beating a random Jewish man in NYC. This is who’s is recruiting students at Columbia.”

* * *

Obama went to Columbia. Need I say more? But you don’t have to go back to Truman to find a Democrat president who did not want Israelis driven from the river to the sea.

Bill Clinton knows the situation there better than any other American. When his wife ran for president, a Democrat heckled him during a speech. The target was Hillary’s tenure as secretary of state.

Heckler: She said neutrality is not an option.

Clinton: Depends on whether you care what happens to the Palestinians as opposed to the Hamas government and the people with guided missiles.

Heckler: They were human beings in Gaza.

Clinton: Yes, they were and Hamas is really smart. When they decide to rocket Israel, they insinuate themselves in the hospitals, in the schools, in the highly populous areas, and they are smart. They said they try to put the Israelis in a position of either not defending themselves or killing innocents. They’re good at it. They’re smart. They’ve been doing this a long time. I killed myself to give the Palestinians a state. I had a deal they turned down that would have given them all of Gaza.

* * *

Of course, the Palestinians now own Gaza because Israel gave up on trying to govern those who wish to destroy Israelis be they Jews or Muslims. After October 7, Israel said no more and began demolishing the Palestinian army that lives underground, hiding behind hospitals, schools and women’s skirts.

Now the question is what to do about Iran.

Insider reported, “Arab states unexpectedly helped Israel fend off Iran’s attack.” Israel is part of Arabia. Iran is not.

While Biden wants to hobble Israel, cooler heads may prevail.

Senator John Kennedy gave the best response, saying, “It is long past time for Iran to pay a heavy price for the terrorism they sow throughout the world.

“We need to stand with Israel. It’s very clear. We’re not at war with Hamas — Israel’s not at war with Hamas, or Hezbollah or Yemen. Those are all surrogates for Iran. Those are — they’re prostitutes, the pimp is Iran. Israel is at war with Iran. Iran hates Americans. Iran hates Jews. Iran wants to kill Americans and Jews. And if we turn the other cheek on them, we’re going to get it in the neck.”

That does not mean we give money or soldiers to Israel. That means we stop giving money to Iran, we stop giving aid that winds up helping the Palestinian army, and we stop trying to keep Israel from retaliating.

Hillel Fuld, a Zionist and a tech columnist, reviewed Israel’s options in a lengthy series of tweets. I will quote it in part.

Those options are:

Option 1: Israel takes the win and walks. I know this is an unpopular option, but this would not be the worst thing. Wait. Hear me out. Raise your hand if you like war. Raise your hand if you like people dying. Raise your hand if you like the uncertainty of what our enemies will do next. Raise your hand if you enjoy being diplomatically isolated. Raise your hand if you like being accused of genocide. Raise your hand if you like waking up and holding your breath until you confirm that someone you love was not killed. I’ll wait.

That’s the FJB option — from a man who coordinated a prosecutorial attack on his political opponent. He’s arming Ukraine against the country with the second largest number of nukes in the world but he dare not support Israel because he might lose Michigan; such is the power of Dearbornistan.

Option 2: Israel strikes Iran in the next 24-48 hours. This might happen. The world is expecting it to happen. I don’t think this is a good option. Why? For starters, Iran is waiting. No element of surprise. Besides, we know what happens when Israel retaliates on its own. The world turns against us.

Well, it could be a trap but every second lost is a second of lost sympathy for Israel. World opinion matters, which is why Israel is losing its No. 1 supporter — America.

Option 3: Plan our retaliation carefully and attack them when they least expect it. Hit them hard and let the world know that you don’t mess with Israel!! This is my choice.

He made a fourth option of doing something stealth. Israel handled the Munich Olympics tragedy that way. The world yawned. The terrorism continued because the punishment for terrorism must be several times greater than the terrorist act.

Iran was humiliated? I doubt it cares what the world thinks about it. 45 years after Iranians humiliated America by taking hostages there still has not been a retaliation.

Israel cannot afford the luxury of simply humiliating Iran. This is a cage death match.

