Springfield is a town about midway between Columbus, Ohio, and Richmond, Indiana. The town may become the key in the first presidential race to show Trump in the lead in a major national poll two months before the election. He did not do that in 2016 or 2020.

The last Census pegged Springfield’s population at 58,662 but since then, the Biden administration has flown 10,000 to 20,000 Haitians to Springfield, depending in who you believe.

Reports hold that the Haitians are eating and sacrificing household pets and park ducks and geese in Springfield.

The local police deny this but last week, the mayor of Aurora, Colorado, denied that Venezuelans were taking over apartment complexes and extorting money from tenants. The mayor lied, so why should we believe officials in Springfield?

I will not vouch for the veracity of the reports of voodoo sacrifices and third world cuisine. I do know the Haitians terrify people and that resonates in our presidential election which pits a border czar who believes in open borders against a builder of hotels and resorts who wants to complete the border wall he began.

The American press denies that the Haitians are eating pussycats and geese. Rolling Stone said, “No, Migrants Are Not Eating People's Cats in Ohio.” It also said a University of Virginia fraternity gangraped a woman and wound up paying $1.65 million for the fake news.

The local newspaper said, “Springfield police say no reports of pets stolen, after viral social media post.”

If you can’t trust a report in the local paper, then . . .

. . . you are in fine company.

One thing is for sure, residents are not happy with City Hall and the Haitians.

The Daily Mail reported:

An Ohio woman pleaded with local officials to make some changes, after revealing that she is being driven out of her home of 45 years because of migrant activity. Last month, the aggrieved resident addressed the city commission of Springfield, where an influx of legal Haitian immigrants has revitalized the local economy, but also sparked controversy among the population. 'I'm done with what I'm seeing,' the woman said in a voice trembling with emotion. 'It is so unsafe in my neighborhood anymore.' The resident, who gripped the sides of the lectern as she spoke, continued: 'I have the homeless that were trying to camp out, and I have made concessions with them.' She said that she 'tried to help' these individuals, so that they would not try to 'squat' on her property. 'It is so unsafe,' she lamented. 'I have men that cannot speak English in my front yard screaming at me, throwing mattresses...[and] throwing trash in my front yard.' 'Look at me,' the unhappy resident said, gesturing toward herself. 'I weigh 95 pounds. I couldn't defend myself if I had to.' Because of her fears, the woman revealed that her 'elderly' husband had decided that they would leave their home of 45 years. 'He said..."Guess what? It's time to pack up and move.'

I have lived in my house for 36 years. Packing up and leaving is not an option at 71 especially with a bedridden wife.

The story about Haitians eating pets and park waterfowl does have a source.

In a separate story, the Daily Mail reported:

A Springfield, Ohio, resident has claimed that Haitian migrants have been decapitating ducks in public parks and eating them. The aggrieved man made the claim during a city commission meeting last month to address the influx of legal Haitian immigrants - which has revitalized the local economy, but also sparked controversy among locals. 'I really challenge you guys to get out here and do something,' he told the meeting. 'These Haitians are running into trash cans, running into buildings... they're flipping cars in the middle of the streets...' The man added: 'They're in the park, grabbing up ducks by their neck, and cutting their head off and walking off with them. They're eating them.'

I am not really sure why the Daily Mail did not name these people who addressed city council. But it ran photos of them which was comforting in that we know they exist — unlike all those unnamed sources that NYT and the Jeff Bezos Post rely on.

The polls show Kamala cratering. She is a terrible campaigner who is worse than Biden in media interviews. Her vice presidential choice is even worse. He is a liar who comes off as so gay that the late Richard Simmons would have told him to tone it down.

The NYT/Sienna poll’s post-Labor Day showed Trump ahead by a point nationally. Her lead in all the polls is 1.2 points — well below Biden’s 7.5-point lead and Hillary’s 2.7-point lead at this point in their races.

Among women, Kamala has an 11-point lead. Among men, Trump has a 17-point lead.

63% of Democrats plan to vote for her while 66% of Republicans plan to vote for him.

But as Rush Limbaugh advised us, polls no longer are used to measure public opinion but rather to shape public opinion. So you go by how the pols act not by what the polls say.

Kamala’s campaign is acting like a chicken with its head cut off (Haitians my substitute ducks in that phrase). It spent the better part of a month denying she was ever the border czar and is desperately trying to make her black with tales of washing collard greens and the like.

Oh, and she eats Doritos. That should get her the Hispanic vote, no?

My advice is to avoid eating ducks or cats.

Given the fragility of her campaign at this moment, you can see why the loony lefties want to kill the Haitian rumors. Bill Kristol tweeted:

Seeing some people saying, Hey, JD Vance and MAGA and GOP types “fell for” the fake story from Springfield, Ohio, about Haitians stealing and eating Real Americans’™️ cats. They didn’t “fall for” anything. They eagerly embraced a fake story. Why? To promote nativism and racism.

Here’s an idea. Send the Haitians to Kristol’s house. Oh wait. That won’t be necessary. DeSantis dropping 52 illegal aliens off at Martha’s Vineyard already proved the Bill Kristol crowd is racist and nativist as they used their Sanctuary City slush fund to ship them off.

And while we cannot ascertain whether Haitians are dining on kitty cats and the like, we do know that Kamala’s Haitians are turning Springfield into a crime-ridden city.

Libs of TikTok tweeted, “The small town of Springfield, Ohio has been invaded by an estimated 20,000 Haitian migrants in the last four years.

“In that same time, the town's violent crime rate has skyrocketed by 242%.

“Border czar Kamala is intentionally destroying small towns across America.”

More than tripling violent crime in a couple of years is not surprising. What upsets Americans is this new frontier of depravity. Like it or not, rape and murder while not accepted are understood. Eating a cat is not. It goes beyond the pale. It drags America down the rathole of the uncivilized world.

Suddenly, we no longer are seen as racist and nativist like the denizens of Martha’s Vineyard. Now we are fighting for Fluffy and a civilized world — which is what we were doing all along.

