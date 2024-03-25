I thought it odd that James Carville illustrated the cover of his book 40 More Years: How the Democrats Will Rule the Next Generation with a poorly photoshopped picture of him and Obama. Excuse me, but Carville had been part of the Wait Your Turn, Boy primary campaign of Hillary in 2008. But what could Obama do about such blaxploitation? Cry?

Time has a way of catching up with fools and the perfect way was chosen to catch up with the Foamin’ Roman or Ragin’ Cajun or whatever Carville calls himself.

He is a promoter of the Demography Is Destiny school of thought — trading white voters in for colored people (as the NAACP calls them) and queers (as the LGBT crowd calls them). The Carvillian pitch was that over time, those populations will outgrow whites — the former through procreation and illegal immigration, and the latter by grooming.

To promote his book with Obama on the cover in 2009, Carville said, “Unless Republicans figure out how to deal with the new demographics in this country it’s going to be very, very tough going for them.”

Since then, Carville has seen his star fade. Hillary’s billion-dollar blunder in 2016 — losing an election that was a one-foot putt for any normal person — kept him on the sidelines for another four years. It was 20 years since his importance was on the presidential level. Oh well. It’s not like he did not accumulate a small fortune and make a little history along the way.

What galls him though is not his personal irrelevancy. No one stays in the spotlight forever. I believe it was Joan Rivers who pointed out that even if you are down to 1% of the nation as fans, that’s 3 million people. I couldn’t find that quote, but I found this one: “The people voting for the Oscars are so old. I haven’t seen one Academy Award voter with a tampon in her purse.”

So the size of his crowd doesn’t bother him. What galls him is America now is No Country for Old White Men. Guys like Carville and Bill Ayers — the Democrat coin has two tails, no heads — thought they were clever. They would sign up black people and other groups who would put and keep them in power.

Well, that was a nice thought but eventually all those voting blocs wanted their share of the power — just as the Irish did with Jack Kennedy.

There’s a Thanks For Keeping The Seat Warm attitude toward guys like Carville as DEI takes over the party. The last Democrat House speaker was a woman. Their next one will be a black man. When he handed the gavel over to Newt Gingrich 29 years ago, did Tom Foley realize he may have been the last straight white male to serve as a Democrat House speaker? You see, in the demographic game, there are winners and there are losers all because of their skin color and sex.

Democrats have kept power in city after city for nearly a century. Most of those cities are now run by black mayors — New York, LA, Chicago, DC and so on. To me, a Democrat is a Democrat. But to Carville, it’s personal. The party’s focus on demographics — a policy he helped create — has turned the party’s back on him and rightly so.

He whined to Maureen Dowd, the dowager of DC. She began her column with a story about him teaching a class at LSU and saying something rude.

“I get a $25 champagne and four plastic flutes, and I said to the students: ‘All right. You are not going to get out of James Carville’s class unless you know how to properly open a bottle of champagne.’ “I said: ‘Here’s what you’re going to do. You don’t pop it like you see in the movies or you’re going to poke somebody’s eye out. You take the foil off. Now you’re going to take a dishcloth, and you’re going to execute the classic counterclockwise movement. The bottle is going to go one way; the cork is going to go the other way. You just ease it out, and the sound that you are looking for is the sigh of a satisfied woman.’

Apparently, you can talk about sex with kindergarten students but you cannot mention sex in front of college students.

Of course, that was his side of the tale. More likely the dean was displeased with Carville drinking on the job. At any rate, Carville eventually left the job. He still whined about it.

He said, “This was L.S. freaking U., not Oberlin. It was terrible. I wouldn’t take the coeds to dinner after class. I would take the male students. I was scared to death in my job. I was like: ‘I don’t need L.S.U.’s money. I don’t need to drive up there and listen to that crap.’ I just said: ‘That’s it. I’m done. This is not for me.’”

Oberlin is the DEI college that had to pay $36 million to the white family that owns a bakery that Oberlin defamed as racist, which led to a boycott.

His exclusion of women students is sexist. That’s not my rule. That’s his. He helped get liberals back into power through Clinton’s False Third Way. He owns this world that he now lives in, which includes that rule.

Carville has been sounding an alarm about progressives getting too censorious since he advised Hillary Clinton in 2016. He disparaged liberals’ snooty, elitist “faculty lounge” attitudes long before he blew off the faculty lounge himself. He complained that “woke stuff is killing us,” that the left was talking in a language that ordinary Americans did not understand, using terms like “Latinx” and “communities of color,” and with a tone many Americans found sneering, as in Hillary’s infamous phrase “basket of deplorables.” “There are a lot of people on the left that would rather lose and be pure because it makes them feel good, it makes them feel superior,” Carville said. And that, he said, is how you end up with Dobbs.

Dobbs reversed Roe and sent abortion back to the states. Three Trump-appointed justices made it so. Thank you, Hillary.

Two months before the 2016 election, Carville told Vanity Fair:

It’s hard to look at it right now and come to any other conclusion than it is going to be a pretty sizable win for the Democrats. It’s pretty hard to see anything else. VF: Was it ever close? Well, I mean, the demographic changes in the country are substantial, and they are changing rapidly in a way that is unfavorable to the Republican Party. And the Republicans, I would say, continue to make a bad bet. They keep doubling down on these non-college whites. This has proven to be very successful in certain parts of the country and in off-year elections, but it has not worked very well at all in presidential years. It’s working terribly now. VF: Beyond those changing demographics, why is the Republican Party struggling this cycle? Look, the last time we had a Republican president we had a disastrous war and a disastrous recession. To the extent that peace and prosperity matter to anybody—which have traditionally been the two biggest drivers in American politics—they do not bode well for the Republicans. It’s hard to expect that you are going to do very well if that’s people’s most recent memory of your party governing, in addition to being a party whose primary appeal is to the shrinking demographic that is non-college whites. It some ways it’s amazing to me that they are not doing worse. Honestly.

It turned out that Hillary needed rednecks after all.

His complaining about demographics now was like watching a flock of seagulls coming home to roost — above your smug neighbor’s freshly waxed Prius. Carville’s on the outside looking in. I read this quote in the Dowd column on Sunday and thought I heard I Ran.

“A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females. ‘Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.’ The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.’ “If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election. I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?’”

Yes they would.

Why wouldn’t they?

They’ve got the power that Carville and other now-old always-white men gave them. Why would the DEI Democrats care about old white men? The DEI crowd wants Carville and his buddies to hurry up and die. He always thought he was smarter than everyone else in the room. He still does, but he outsmarted himself. His party’s demonic obsession with demographics made him obsolete. Biden likely will be the last Democrat president who is a straight white male.

If Claudine Gay, Lori Lightfoot and Eric Adams are any indication of the quality of leadership that DEI produces, I dare say Biden will not be the last straight, white male president — not by a long shot. Just the last Democrat one.

