A month ago, the Stockholm Sentinel tweeted with a video, “In 2018, Christoph Heusgen and German diplomats at the UN laughed when Trump said that green energy would make Germany totally reliant on Russia.

“Yesterday, Heusgen cried at the end of the Munich Security Conference about JD Vance’s speech on values.”

As a connoisseur of liberal tears, German tears are wunderbar.

The dummkopfs in Germany thought their windmills and solar thingies—bought with the money they didn’t spend on their military—would make them independent of coal, natural gas and other things that actually work. They did not notice that Red China, which makes the solar panels, doesn’t use them.

Then the runners up in World War 2 got involved in the Ukraine War, sending in military stuff and imposing economic sanctions on Russia. Putin said fine and jacked up energy prices.

The price of electricity in German soared from 17 cents per kilowatt hour in April 2020 to $4.69 in August 2022. It is now $1.40—or 8 times what Germans once paid.

Trump saw it coming 4 years earlier. On September 25, 2018, Trump told the UN, “Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course.”

The Jeff Bezos Post enjoyed the insulting German laughter afterward:

Trump continued his address, which lasted an additional 34 minutes, but the moment marked a pointed rejoinder from the international community to a president who has delighted in poking traditional U.S. allies and partners in the eye on trade, security alliances and general diplomatic bonhomie. “He has always been obsessed that people are laughing at the president. From the mid-’80s, he’s said: ‘The world is laughing at us. They think we’re fools,’ ” said Thomas Wright, a Europe analyst at the Brookings Institution. “It’s never been true, but he’s said it about every president. It’s the first time I’m aware of that people actually laughed at a president. I think it is going to drive him absolutely crazy. It will play to every insecurity he has.”

In his first term, Trump also told NATO allies to start fulfilling their decades old promise to beef up their militaries. they went through the motions but under FJB they went back on their word again.

Back in the Oval Office where he belongs, Trump sent Vance to Munich to address the Euro nobodies.

NPR said, “Vice President Vance delivered a stinging message to European leaders when he took the stage at the Munich Security Conference on Friday: the biggest threat to their continent, he said, comes not from Russia or China, but from within.

“Vance scolded them for censoring conservative and right-wing views that he said shut people out from the democratic process. He downplayed interference from Russia in democratic elections and was critical of actions requiring social media companies to limit disinformation and hateful speech.”

From Russiagate to masks stop a virus to Hunter’s laptop to J6, NPR is one of the chief distributors of disinformation in America, brought to you in part by taxpayers like you.

Vance’s message was if you do not share America’s values, why should America extend its defense umbrella to cover you?

This later brought tears of a clown from Heusgen. He hosted the summit. He told the press that Vance was being mean to the Europeans.

His tears, however, were for the soon-to-end continuation of the Cold War after the Evil Empire collapsed. For more than 33 years what Eisenhower called the military-industrial complex kept up its Cold War profiteering.

Trump is ending that, replacing the Bush/Gorbachev new world order with the Trump World Order in which Arabs make peace with Israel through the Abraham Accords, central and South America stop sending gangbangers to invade America, companies quit Red China, and Europeans pay for their own defense.

Zelensky’s belligerence aside, many leaders in the capitals of the world are capitulating.

Fox reported:

The Washington Post editorial board defended Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s controversial decision to remove the giant Black Lives Matter art covering a main city street near the White House. Though many have complained about Bowser’s move, thinking it’s about bowing to Republican opposition to Black Lives Matter, the board argued it’s smart as it will placate President Trump, whose administration is threatening the city’s independence from the federal government. “It is not cowardice, as the mayor’s critics allege, but a practical attempt to protect D.C. from Republicans who are threatening the city’s autonomy for political purposes,” the Board wrote on Friday.

Trump has made it clear: America is not the patsy of the world.

Last week, the Expressen of Sweden reported, “USA lämnar planeringen av nya militärövningar i Europa.”

The Kyiv Independent reported:

The United States has notified its allies that it does not plan to participate in military exercises held in Europe beyond those already scheduled in 2025, Swedish media outlet Expressen reported on March 7. Sources told Expressen that this will affect several exercises currently in the "drawing board" phase that will be held in Sweden. Since his inauguration in January, U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled that he wants to pivot American security priorities away from Europe and focus on China and the Indo-Pacific Region. He shocked allies with recent moves including ending military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, excluding European allies from peace talks held with Russia in Saudia Arabia, and has repeatedly pressuring NATO allies to increase their defense spending.

Allies or frenemies? They compete with us economically and the French complain about American hegemony but DEMAND we protect them from Putin and his bearskin rug of an army.

American liberals hated Reagan for calling out the USSR and mocked Romney for saying Russia was our No. 1 threat in 2012. Now liberals are so anti-Putin that they could ban Russian dressing any day now.

The chief promoter of the Russiagate lie, NYT, said:

Europe, jilted, is in shock. The United States, a nation whose core idea is liberty and whose core calling has been the defense of democracy against tyranny, has turned on its ally and instead embraced a brutal autocrat, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. Gripped by a sense of abandonment, alarmed at the colossal rearmament task before it, astonished by the upending of American ideology, Europe finds itself adrift. “The United States was the pillar around which peace was managed, but it has changed alliance,” said Valérie Hayer, the president of the centrist Renew Europe group in the European Parliament. “Trump mouths the propaganda of Putin. We have entered a new epoch.” The emotional impact on Europe is profound. On the long journey from the ruins of 1945 to a prosperous continent whole and free, America was central. President John F. Kennedy’s “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech in 1963 framed the fortitude of West Berlin as an inspiration to freedom seekers everywhere. President Ronald Reagan issued his challenge—“Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”—at the Brandenburg Gate in 1987. European history has also been America’s history as a European power. But the meaning of the West in this dawning era is already unclear. For many years, despite sometimes acute Euro-American tensions, it denoted a single strategic actor united in its commitment to the values of liberal democracy.

NYT leaves out the fact that we were in Europe to stave off communism, not provide it a free military in perpetuity.

Technically, communism is gone but many of us believe Europe has revived and adopted it.

At any rate, Russia has Germany over the barrel; the oil barrel to be specific.

Trump warned them. They laughed. Now they weep, we laugh. Ah, the lamentations of the women.

