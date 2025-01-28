Readers know the perils of the government of California SSR. It is a place where shoplifting is a right, pooping in the streets on demand is the law, and illegal aliens are as protected as snail darters. Neither type of animal is on the endangered list.

Under Chairman Brylcreem’s command, the state blows up dams to save fish. That exploding the dam killed hundreds of thousands of fish and deer is no reason to criticize Governor Gavin. His heart was in the right place.

The state suffered the worst manmade disaster in America this month when wildfires destroyed much of Los Angeles. The combination of the state ignoring basic forestry management, draining reservoirs ahead of the annual Santa Ana winds, and Los Angeles cutting back on fire department spending—which meant it postponed checking fire hydrants—doomed the people.

And for good measure, Mayor Karen the Cuban Commie Bass put lesbians in charge of the fire department, emphasizing DEI over competence.

Oh, I almost forgot. Democrats refused to let insurers raise their rates, which led to them canceling policies.

When the fires inevitably hit, the devil orgasmed. No water, no fire department leadership and no raking of the underbrush to keep it from turning to kindling.

Oh and no insurance, which meant people would blame State Farm instead of state government for this calamity, Jane.

Even the normally rational actor James Woods fell for it, tweeting:

State Farm, my insurer for decades, canceled my insurance and everyone in our immediate neighborhood just before the fire. State Farm WASN’T there, no matter how much they tell you otherwise in their stupid commercial jingles.

How can you possibly imagine—much less invent—a greater flustercuck?

Ah. Never underestimate the power of the California Environmental Protection Agency to Biden things up. For decades, this know-it-all bureaucracy has pushed electric vehicles as a replacement of gasoline-powered cars and diesel-powered trucks.

On December 18, CBT News, which covers the auto industry, reported:

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved California’s ambitious plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035. This landmark decision, made during the final weeks of the Biden administration, lays the groundwork for a potential battle over the direction of vehicle regulations in the U.S., as it faces opposition from incoming leaders. Under the newly approved plan, California will require that by 2035, at least 80% of all new vehicles sold in the state be electric, with up to 20% being plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). These regulations, first announced in 2020, have already been adopted by 11 other states, including major markets such as New York, Massachusetts, and Oregon. Governor Gavin Newsom hailed the decision, saying, “Clean cars are here to stay.” He also stressed that California would continue driving innovation in the automotive market despite criticism. Newsom specifically criticized President-elect Donald Trump’s stance, which is expected to include attempts to rescind California’s ability to impose stricter vehicle emissions standards.

Clean cars, he said.

But they are not.

NBC reported:

As cleanup efforts get underway in the Los Angeles area neighborhoods marred by wildfires, one of the biggest challenges is the large number of lithium-ion batteries that were caught in the flames. The batteries power most plug-in hybrid cars and electric vehicles, and are used in golf carts, e-bikes, laptops, cellphones and wireless earbuds. They’re also found in power banks that provide backup energy during outages, which have become increasingly popular in homes. If damaged or overheated, lithium-ion batteries can ignite or even explode—residual heat sets off a chain reaction that causes the batteries to heat up uncontrollably and spontaneously combust, a process that can happen over days, weeks or months. Properties in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, where the Palisades and Eaton fires have collectively destroyed at least 12,000 structures, had higher-than-average numbers of electric vehicles, officials said.

The story equally blamed earbuds, but earbuds are not the problem. Teslas and their ilk are.

James Woods tweeted:

The melted electric cars are creating a real problem for safe debris removal. While I am grateful to have President Trump in charge of the federal assistance so desperately needed, we can’t ignore that the electric cars have literally melted into the earth where they stood.

The fires were not tragic enough for California. Its state government had to add burning Teslas to the mix. Toxic are the fumes from the batteries.

How do you put a lithium battery out? The same way Bob Uecker said you catch a knuckleball: You “wait until it stops rolling and then pick it up.”

Share

Industry safety leader, TÜV SÜD America, said, “These fires have unique attributes and are very difficult to extinguish. In fact, you may need to let the fire burn out. That’s due to additional cells rupturing due to fire and heat, releasing flammable vapor. While water or foam may appear to put out fires out quickly, lithium-ion fires can reignite as breached cells are met with oxygen. Keeping sprinklers running and moving batteries to safe burnout areas are recommended.”

Well, OK, there is a slight risk that a huge wildfire in California where EVs soon will be mandatory might have a few EVs that will turn the burned out neighborhoods into hazardous wastelands.

But how often is there a major lithium battery fire?

Channel 11 reported 10 days ago, “Fire at one of world's largest battery plants in California forces evacuations as toxic smoke spews.

“1,700 people evacuated, major highway closed.”

Leave a comment

Well, sure, it happens but that’s nearly a once-in-a-lifetime event.

On September 5, KUSI reported, “Fire crews are battling a fire at a San Diego Gas and Electric-operated battery storage facility in Escondido that broke out Thursday afternoon.

“According to Escondido Fire Division Chief Tyler Batson, crews were first notified of the fire at 12:09 p.m. as a ringing alarm and a smoke check in the battery bank area of the facility, located at 571 Enterprise St.

“Upon arrival, fire crews noticed smoke was seen coming from one of the battery storage trailers. Technicians on board confirmed a small fire was burning in one of the lithium-ion battery rank storage, Batson added.”

It is time for Californians to tell their state government to clean the poop from the streets and leave the driving to us.

Share

Leave a comment