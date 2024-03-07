The Daily Mail reported, “MSNBC anchors Jen Psaki, Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow joked about Virginia voters' concerns over immigration during the Super Tuesday election coverage at the left-leaning network.

“In Virginia, which in recent elections has become a swing state, early exit polls indicated immigration was the top issue for Republican primary voters, reported MSNBC.

“While discussing those exit poll results on air, anchors from the liberal network mocked voters from the Old Dominion state for their concerns.

“Former White House Press Secretary Psaki said, ‘I live in Virginia. Immigration was the No. 1 issue.’

“As Reid is heard laughing Maddow said, ‘Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia.’”

Psaki’s full quote was “I live in Virginia. Immigration was the No. 1 issue. You’re thinking like what?!”

Birdbrain.

Virginia ranks No. 13 in illegal aliens.

West Virginia is 50th.

Yahoo Finance reported, “The capital of Virginia is Richmond, with an estimated population of 226,604 people.

“An estimated 335,000 illegal immigrants live in Virginia, with 53% living at or above 200% poverty rate. The illegal immigrant population of Virginia makes up 3.9% of its total population.”

Guy Benson posted this on Twitter:

Elsewhere in avian intelligence, CBS Evening News tweeted, “After decades of conflict and tribal activism against dams, the Klamath River in Northern California is being transformed back into its natural state to restore vital ecosystems. The $450 million deconstruction project stands as the largest dam removal endeavor in U.S. history.”

Well, that is one way of looking at it. But the reality was reported by NBC News, which tweeted, “A large number of around 830,000 salmon fry released into Northern California’s Klamath River are believed to have died after suffering gas bubble disease, state wildlife officials say.”

This is an environmental disaster not seen since the EPA dumped 1 million gallons of toxic water into the Animas River. But the EPA apologized so everything is cool.

How different it was when a company leaked 10,000 gallons of MCHM, which is used to wash coal, into the Elk River in West Virginia. The company president went to prison for that.

No one will go to prison for killing all those salmon. The loons responsible for this will continue on their merry way without acknowledging that their concerns about fish are just a cover for their plans to destroy the country.

Just the News reported, “Dam removal in CA to save salmon causes mass fish die-off as eco-activists pursue similar projects.”

Its story said, “Environmental groups are celebrating extensive efforts to remove dams across the United States, some of which produce carbon-free electricity. According to American Rivers, an anti-dam advocacy group, 65 dams were removed in 2022, and another 80 were removed in 2023.

“Groups like American Rivers argue the dams are killing salmon and steelhead trout populations, encroaching on indigenous cultures, and harming water quality for people and wildlife.

“The largest dam removal project in the history of the U.S. began on Northern California’s Klamath River last summer, with the removal of Copco No. 2, the first of four hydroelectric dams to be removed, also called ‘breaching’ or ‘drawdowns.’

“In January, the state began draining reservoirs behind the three remaining dams. The draining is not going well, especially for the fish the projects are supposed to be protecting.”

Did I call them loons? They are vultures because they have destroyed reservoirs which protect the land from floods and serve as a water supply during droughts.

The dams also provided hydroelectricity which enviros should like because they require no fuels to operate. They are cheap, too.

Birdbrains.

In Tennessee, Republicans are showing they can be just as featherheaded as Gavin Newsom the dambuster. Ron Gant, an insurance agent and member of the state’s House of Representatives, proposed a ban on selling cold beer.

He said, “The first question you have to ask is if we know we can’t drink and drive and we know that’s the law in Tennessee. And if a driver cannot have an open container in the car, why does it have to be cold? Why can’t you sell it lukewarm to discourage drivers from getting that cold beer and drinking it on the way home?”

The emu Einstein has figured out how to get people from breaking a law — by passing another law.

The public reaction forced his fellow Republicans to spike the proposal.

For the next story, I ask my readers, what is the Spanish word for birdbrain because it certainly applies to the tone deaf marketing department at Doritos Spain who learned nothing from Bud Light’s suicidal use of fake woman Dylan Mulvaney to pitch its beer.

Fox reported, “Doritos Spain terminated their relationship with transgender influencer Iván González Ranedo, who goes by the stage name Samantha Hudson, after the company came under intense backlash for posting a video on Instagram featuring Hudson.”

The termination came after he was publicly outed as a communist and a perv.

The Daily Mail reported, “The Daily Caller posted a screenshot of a tweet she allegedly made in 2015, when Hudson was 15, writing in Spanish about the seeming assault of a minor.

“Another alleged post translates to: ‘In the middle of the street in Mallorca in panties and screaming that I’m a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl.’”

Hey, Doritos Spain, nice job of vetting.

To be fair, by endorsing Bud Light, Mister Mulvaney certainly has reduced drunken driving in Tennessee.

No discussion of birdbrains is complete without Nikki Haley.

Let us see, last month she said, “I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for president. I’m a woman of my word. In the next 10 days, another 21 states and territories will speak. They have the right to a real choice, not a Soviet-style election with only one candidate. And I have a duty to give them that choice.”

Just call her comrade because she just dropped out of the race. As a bonus, she is reneging on her promise to back the Republican nominee because “the RNC is now not the same RNC” as it was when she made the promise so she could participate in the RNC debates.

I will grant her this. Nikki and Kamala have broken the stereotype that the children of immigrants from India are super-intelligent.

The Biden administration’s staff is so dumb, I should call them eggbrains.

The Military Times reported, “Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough is overruling plans to ban the famous Times Square kiss photo marking the end of World War II from all department health care facilities, a move criticized as political correctness run amok.

“The ban was announced internally at VA medical facilities late last month in a memo from RimaAnn Nelson, the Veterans Health Administration’s top operations official. Employees were instructed to promptly remove any depictions of the famous photo and replace it with imagery deemed more appropriate.”

The memo said, “The photograph, which depicts a non-consensual act, is inconsistent with the VA’s no-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and assault.”

Oh that silly goose Nelson. The woman, Nurse Kay Hughes Dorius, never complained when Sailor George Mendonsa surprised and smooched her. We had just won a war that sent 10% of the population into the military to fight for our country for once. Americans were never happier — which is why birdbrains hate that photo.

Not everyone in politics is a birdbrain. Republican Senator Tom Cotton wrote a column in the New York Times June 3, 2020.

He said, “New York City suffered the worst of the riots Monday night, as Mayor Bill de Blasio stood by while Midtown Manhattan descended into lawlessness. Bands of looters roved the streets, smashing and emptying hundreds of businesses. Some even drove exotic cars; the riots were carnivals for the thrill-seeking rich as well as other criminal elements.

“Outnumbered police officers, encumbered by feckless politicians, bore the brunt of the violence. In New York State, rioters ran over officers with cars on at least three occasions. In Las Vegas, an officer is in ‘grave’ condition after being shot in the head by a rioter. In St. Louis, four police officers were shot as they attempted to disperse a mob throwing bricks and dumping gasoline; in a separate incident, a 77-year-old retired police captain was shot to death as he tried to stop looters from ransacking a pawnshop. This is ‘somebody’s granddaddy,” a bystander screamed at the scene.”

His solution was to send in the military to restore law and order. That set NYT’s staff off. Management responded by firing the editor who approved publishing the column.

Yesterday, NYT reported, “Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday that she would deploy National Guard soldiers and State Police officers to the New York City subway system, where they will patrol platforms and help check bags.

“Ms. Hochul said a large show of force in the system, which is operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a state agency, would help commuters and visitors to the city feel safe.”

The birdbrains who run New York suddenly realize they fouled their own nest, so now there is a glimmer of hope that the women on MSNBC’s down-market The View will someday figure out why people in Virginia are concerned about illegal aliens.

