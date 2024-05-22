After his honorable discharge on March 5, 1960, from the Army after being drafted, Elvis Presley hit RCA’s studios in Nashville and began recording hits again, including his riff on O Sole Mio that he called It’s Now or Never, which became his biggest international hit.

It’s now or never

Come hold me tight

Kiss me, my darling

Be mine tonight

Tomorrow

Will be too late

It’s now or never

My love won't wait

That is Trump’s theme song this election because it is do or die time. The indictments and the attempt to destroy his business in civil court make it clear that we don’t get another chance to topple this banana republic.

Some rich men get it. The Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post reported, “Trump gets $1 million from Silicon Valley donor who once gave to Democrats.”

The subheadline said, “The donation from Jacob Helberg, a Palantir adviser who helped push the TikTok ban, shows some tech leaders coalescing against Biden.”

He’s gay. He’s Jewish. He’s not alone.

He said, “The social cost of supporting Trump isn’t as great as it was. Trump was right on a lot of make-or-break issues for America.”

Helberg is part of the Gay Mafia that made Peter Buttigieg the secretary of transportation who did such a lousy job that just about everyone in America knows who the secretary of transportation is. Heck, before Buttigieg, most people didn’t know we had a secretary of transportation.

Another strike against him is Helberg also has been a lobbyist for the ban on Tik Tok bill. I love free speech more than I hate Red China.

The Bezos Post said:

Earlier this month, Helberg traveled to Mar-a-Lago, where he says he “fell in love” with Trump while mingling with a slate of GOP vice-presidential hopefuls, including Sen. J.D. Vance (Ohio), Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Rick Scott (Fla.). He spent the better part of the other week in conversation with the former president about topics such as the risks of overregulating artificial intelligence and the importance of Silicon Valley playing a role in developing military technologies, he recalled. Tech executive-turned-podcast influencer David Sacks, who, like Helberg, is a close associate of billionaire investor Peter Thiel, is another member of the Silicon Valley cohort who has moved toward the former president. (Helberg is married to Keith Rabois, a compatriot of Thiel since their undergraduate years at Stanford University and a former partner at Thiel’s venture capital firm, Founders Fund.) Sacks initially backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — helping launch his campaign on X — and then hosted fundraisers for Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and now-independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Now, Sacks is organizing a Trump fundraiser of his own, and he hosted the likes of Elon Musk, Thiel and Rupert Murdoch at his Hollywood Hills home in April for a dinner party focused on airing anti-Biden grievances, according to four people familiar with his activities, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe them. The Sacks fundraiser and party were first reported by Puck. Sacks has complimented Trump on X. And he might be joined in his fundraising efforts by Chamath Palihapitiya, a former Facebook executive who co-hosts the “All-In” podcast with Sacks and has historically backed Democrats, one of the people said. Palihapitiya did not respond to a request for comment. Sacks declined to comment. Rabois told The Post last year that Trump was a “sociopath” and that he would not vote for him, but declined to comment on his current position beyond saying he was not supporting Biden.

Bezos knows who all these people are because the Astor 400 of elegantly dressed and refined elites has given way to politically charged elitists. Members of the Astor 400 went down with the ship as they gave their spaces in lifeboats on the Titanic to women and children first. These clowns fly their jets to climate control conferences.

After the 2020 election, Jacob Helberg tweeted, “Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for winning a hard fought election. To all who supported Pres Trump, you will have in Joe Biden someone who will always strive to represent you and Americans of all stripes. Now is when the hard work of rebuilding our nation only begins.”

Sarcasm or gullibility? You make the call.

At any rate, his flip to Trump is a healthy sign because given the bloodsport Biden has made of American politics, these men really are pledging their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor. Chairman Xi destroyed Jack Ma — once the richest man in China — for daring to publicly criticize communism. Does Helberg really believe he won’t be Jack Ma-ed in Biden’s second term?

Three things explain this inexplicable move by Helberg. The first is that he does not really believe they would do this to him because, it is just politics, right? I doubt Helberg understands the feeling of having the power to force millions of Americans to take a shot. But the government did and that rush Biden and the rest have explains why Mengele did the things he did.

The second reason he is publicly rebuking Biden is Elon Musk. Trump standing up for America can be dismissed as ego tripping. But then the richest man on Earth at the time acquired Twitter, a direct and open challenge to the deep state, which sponsored its censorship. Musk encouraged others to stand up.

The third reason — and this is more conjecture than usual on my part — is October 7. The savage attack on civilian Israelis by Palestinian soldiers/Hamas terrorists and the world’s refusal to be horrified should have sent the message to Helberg, Rob Reiner and every other Jew in America that being Jewish makes you a target.

Indeed, instead of making Hamas leaders stand trial for these war crimes, the world goes after Israel. Iranians may have celebrated the death of their dictator, but the United Nations mourns.

My condolences to Biden for losing another friend.

Reiner can pretend to be Buddhist all he wants, but circumcised matters. When the actual Nazis take over, it will come down to whether a man has a foreskin. It won’t grow back.

71% of American males are snipped, by the way.

For whatever reason Helberg has, I welcome his support for two reasons. One, it is a million bucks going to help elect Trump. Two, it is a million bucks not going to Biden to continue this madness.

Biden and the deep state used the mails to stuff the ballot boxes and win in 2020. It could happen again. Helberg and a few others are going to make it more difficult because Americans now see how a banana republic in DC abuses its power.

Share

Leave a comment