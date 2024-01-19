CNN reported, “Schumer optimistic leaders will reach agreement on border, Ukraine funding following Biden meeting.”

Democrats and RINOs made it clear that protecting Ukraine’s border is more important than protecting America’s border from an invasion for 10 million or more terrorists, drug mules, Red Chinese spies, gangbangers and welfare cases.

Schumer said, “There are a couple of people in the room who said let’s do the border first — we said we have to do both together in the Senate. The president himself said over and over again, that he is willing to move forward on border.”

Willing to move forward?

That’s not what the facts say. In Texas, Biden and his goons want Governor Greg Abbott to quit protecting the state’s border with Mexico.

NBC reported, “Texas is refusing to comply with a cease-and-desist letter from the Biden administration over actions by the state that have impeded U.S. Border Patrol agents from accessing part of the border with Mexico.”

Under Biden, Border Patrol agents are little more than Walmart greeters.

The story continued, “In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton rejected the Biden administration’s request for the state to cease and desist its takeover of Shelby Park, an epicenter of southwest border illegal immigration in Eagle Pass.”

Paxton wrote, “Because the facts and law side with Texas, the State will continue utilizing its constitutional authority to defend her territory, and I will continue defending those lawful efforts in court.”

Obama previously succeeded in getting the John Roberts Supreme Court to stop Arizona from enforcing federal law to protect its border. Texas is using state law.

The NBC story ended, “The Biden administration has threatened to refer the matter to the Justice Department if Texas denies Border Patrol agents full access to the area.”

Rather than arresting and prosecuting illegal aliens, Crazy Eyes Merrick Garland will arrest Texas Rangers and other law enforcement officials for upholding the law.

Garland’s gang lost a battle yesterday as Breitbart reported, “Federal Appeals Court Reverses Position, Allows Texas Floating Barrier to Remain.”

The barrier is meant to keep illegals from crossing the Rio Grande to invade Texas.

The argument in Washington is that our immigration problem is broken and we need to change the law, but the real problem is the refusal of every president between Reagan and Trump to enforce the law.

Despite a refusal by a Republican Congress to build a wall it promised to build in 2006 (indeed, both parties agreed on this), President Trump was able to rein in the border. He even got Mexico to host the people applying for refugee status.

Biden and his DC pals immediately eliminated the Stay in Mexico program, and now allow illegal aliens to remain in America until their hearings — which are scheduled for 10 years from now.

Readers must understand that illegal aliens and open borders are a trillion-dollar business with the kickbacks that go with it. Those sudden deaths from young people are not just vaccine-related but reflect fentanyl’s rise in drug abuse. With Epstein Island closed, the pedo pipeline runs through our border. I could go on.

But the politicians keep spreading the lie that illegal aliens are just here to pick the crops as if it were still 1953.

The Daily Caller tweeted, “Jerry Nadler Says ‘Vegetables’ Will ‘Rot’ If Illegal Immigrants Aren't There To Pick Them.”

Nope. You would think the world’s largest turnip would know how we harvest our food now. We do it with machines because thanks to welfare, illegal aliens are refusing to do the work that Americans refuse to do.

The video is very informative and entertaining.

The clip also reminded me of Bugs Bunny singing, “Oh carrots are divine. You get a dozen for a dime. It’s magic.”

Americans are fighting back against DC’s blatant attempt to dilute citizenship with these impostors. Governor Abbott is shipping thousands of these invaders to all those sanctimonious sanctuary cities, whose mayors in turn are crying foul.

And just like that, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett brought into the argument her old buddy Ray Cist.

She said, “Republicans are yelling that the states don’t have the tools to help with migrants but rather than work with Democrats, Republicans are targeting communities of color in cities like Chicago, New York and Philadelphia.

“And while they say that it's about Democrat-run cities, I do want to point out another similarity they have: These are cities run by African Americans.”

I cannot think of one major city run by a white Republican. If you call yourself a sanctuary, then you have no choice but to take everyone in. But if making Democrats keep their word is racist, so be it.

As a member of the black caucus, Crockett’s default setting is to cry racism whenever she is losing an argument to facts and logic, but the Daily Mail reported many of her constituents now blame her party for the problem.

The London paper said, “Charlamagne Tha God is voicing concern about the Democrats’ position on the border crisis, saying it is out of step with working-class people.

“The radio host told Fox News Digital he has been hearing frequently from people who are deeply upset about the wave of migrants flooding into their communities after illegally crossing the southern border.

“‘People are really concerned about this issue,’ he said, adding that he did not hear the same degree of concern last year.

“‘I honestly have never spoken to as many people who are concerned about the migrant issue as I have, you know, over the past year.

“‘I’ve heard everything from, you know, the gang MS13 overrunning neighborhoods . . . what we saw just happened in New York City, where the migrants — they took 2,000 migrants and put them in the school and made the school stay home — made the students stay home and do school via Zoom,’ he said, and that was a big issue.”

Greg Abbott did this. He started shipping migrants to sanctuary cities and called their virtue signaling bluff.

DC is bubble-wrapped so tightly that policymakers cannot hear the outcry. Democrats and RINOs want to protect Ukraine’s border at all costs because Ukraine is an ATM for bribery and the war materiel we send must be replaced, which helps the donor-heavy defense industry keep churning out weapons and ammo.

The U.S. border means nothing to them but if they have to pretend for a few days that they will defend our border, they figure it is a small price to pay for their ill-gotten gains.

The argument for helping Ukraine is not without merit. I understand the fear of Putin. He really will roll into Poland if given the chance, and that would be a bad thing because he is a bad guy and also because Clinton obligated us to defend Poland.

When he made that foolish decision to expand NATO, apparently Clinton was unaware that the obligation of the Brits and the French to defend Poland allowed Stalin and Hitler start World War II. Later, the two had a falling out which enabled Britain and the allies to win Western Europe back.

However, before we fulfill its NATO obligations, our government must fulfill its obligation to this nation. DC must stop its lawlessness and enforce our immigration laws.

That won’t happen on its own because of the Rahm Emanuel Rule: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”

As long as the open border serves its purpose in expanding federal power, it will remain a serious crisis, which is what I mean about Biden holding America hostage.

Abbott and Texas should just do what Zelensky and Ukraine did: pay the man off. Cut Biden’s brother a check for a billion bucks so he can pay off another phantom loan to Joe. Make Jill president of the University of Texas. Open a Museum of Hunter Biden Art if you have to. Do whatever it takes and get the border closed already.

