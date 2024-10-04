60 Minutes gave Hillary a chance to shield her husband and save his nascent presidential campaign on January 26, 1992. Confronted about her husband’s infidelities, she tried to dismiss the rumors, saying, “You know, I’m not sitting here — some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette. I’m sitting here because I love him, and I respect him, and I honor what he’s been through and what we’ve been through together. And you know, if that’s not enough for people, then heck, don’t vote for him.”

Tammy demanded an apology, which Hillary gave her amid the backlash.

Hillary however told the truth. She is no Tammy Wynette, who was an independent woman who did not take any crap from her husbands. She married five times. Tammy would have left him in a heartbeat.

Whereas Hillary was a Democrat wife who accepted public humiliation as a means of keeping political power because power means more than honor and respect.

She was silent while her husband cheated rather openly. She aided and abetted what Democrats dismissed as bimbo eruptions. Jimmy the Cricket Carville blew off a sexual harassment lawsuit and said, “Drag a $100 bill through a trailer camp and there's no telling what you will find.”

Feminists were so outraged that they giggled.

The lawsuit came close to taking Clinton down as it led the lawyers for Paula Jones, the plaintiff, to discover the Lewinsky affair.

But Hillary and the rest of the Democrats stood by their man. Their lust for power exceeded their dignity.

A decade later, Democrats dumped Eliot Spitzer as governor of New York when he was found to be Client 9 at some expensive and kinky whorehouse. That he was well behind in the polls for re-election in a blue state made him expendable.

But his wife, Silda, stoically stood at his side at a press conference as he tried to explain away being just another — if rich — john. Five years later, they divorced and according to The Cut she got:

A $7.5 million cash lump sum

$240,000 a year until she dies or remarries

A new car “no more than every five years”

The Fifth Avenue apartment, “or any replacement primary residences of similar size, location, and quality.”

“entertainment and activities expenses”

A housekeeper

A part-time assistant

“up to $100,000 per year to donate to the charity of her choice”

She made out better than his call girls. Am I being vulgar or crass? I am telling it like it is.

A year later, Republican Governor Mark Sanford of South Carolina flew all the way to Argentina to have an affair. His wife was a Tammy, not a Hillary.

On July 2, 2009, USA Today’s Susan Campbell wrote:

An indication that Gov. Mark Sanford’s extramarital affair wouldn’t be business as usual was the absence of his wife, Jenny Sanford, from his icky news conference. Add to that her statements about not knowing her husband’s whereabouts and not seeming to particularly care. Wouldn’t it be something if this ushered in a new era for political spouses — spouses who have their own lives, pay attention to the important things (like family) and don’t wear a frozen smile while they stand behind their husbands (or wives) as they announce the most heinous of offenses?

Only if you elect Republicans, honey. She kicked him out of their house and later divorced him. You see, Tammy had another big hit, D-I-V-O-R-C-E.

All of which leads to Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

WION reported, “After admitting to cheating, Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend.”

The story said, “Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff has been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend for flirting with a valet worker, way back in 2012, according to a bombshell report.

“Emhoff allegedly slapped his then-girlfriend so hard that she spun around, according to a report in Daily Mail, citing three friends of the lady assaulted by the Second Gentleman. The incident transpired after an event at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2012.

“One of the friends claimed that the woman called them immediately after the incident and informed them about the alleged assault by Emhoff.”

The New York Post reported a representative of Emhoff said he has never slapped a woman. That’s nice to know, but has Emhoff?

I use what I call my New York test to judge a media story. If it is in the Russian Hoax Times, I dismiss it as a rumor. If it is in the Hunter’s Laptop Post, I believe it is likely true.

Emhoff’s past is haunting his wife.

Two months ago, the Jerusalem Post reported, “The first marriage of Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, ended after Emhoff had an affair with his children’s nanny, resulting in her becoming pregnant, the Daily Mail reported in an exclusive piece on Saturday.”

The nanny would not comment. The Post also reported, “The claims were revealed to the Daily Mail by a friend with knowledge of the affair and subsequent pregnancy. According to the friend, Naylor [the nanny] did not keep the baby. However, her social media shows a baby girl called Brook in 2009, the year the child would have been born.”

Nevertheless, three weeks later, Time magazine praised, “The Doug Emhoff Model of Masculinity.”

It gushed, “Society has names for men they feel are overshadowed by their wives or partners, and they're not terms of endearment; cuck, p-whipped, and simp are among the nicer ones. As women's economic and social power has risen, some men have felt that theirs has receded, and have responded by doubling down on machismo. Masculinity has become contested ground. So when Doug Emhoff took to the stage to talk about his wife Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention, he had to walk a fine line: gushy without being slavish, supportive but not submissive, a true partner but completely self-sufficient.”

[Ever notice how liberals always act as if society is wrong about everything? I wonder why that is.]

But in these cases, who are the cuckolds? Silda or Doug?

I married a Jenny Sanford 47 years ago and I would have it no other way.

I am not so sure that last choice is an actual song. This happens when you hire a cat to write your polls.

