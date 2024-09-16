In Friday’s newsletter, I referred to the July 13 shooting of President Trump as the first assassination attempt. On Sunday, a second attempt was made at his golf course at Mar-a-Lago.

Miranda Devine of the New York Post wrote, “An eagle-eyed Secret Service agent reportedly spotted the barrel of a gun in bushes a few hundred yards from where the former president was playing golf and shot at the would-be assassin, who was later arrested.”

Eagle-eyed? The agent shot and missed. Sounds more like a bogey. The suspect got away — leaving his rifle and other equipment behind just like Biden did when he ordered his military to abandon Afghanistan.

But the Australian journo nailed why the scumbag tried to do with his bullet box what Democrats no longer can do at the ballot box. Democrats have demonized and dehumanized Trump in a manner not seen since the days of Lincoln.

Devine wrote:

Last week Kamala Harris falsely accused Trump of calling Nazis “fine people,” promising a “bloodbath,” and being responsible for “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” She and Biden and surrogates constantly exaggerate the J6 Capitol riot and use it to frame Trump as a “threat to democracy.” Joe Biden has labeled Trump and “MAGA Republicans” as “semi-fascists” and domestic terrorists. Tim Walz called Trump a “fascist” and “threat to Democracy” who will “put people’s lives in danger.” On Saturday Democratic Senator Chris Murphy described Trump as “a candidate explicitly running on the promise of political violence.” In Orwellian fashion they accuse Trump and his supporters of stoking violence, when the evidence is almost all the other way.

Let’s see, they tried to get Ford twice, Reagan once and now Trump twice. Calling opponents Hitler is a license to kill, isn’t it? They ramp up their rhetoric — they are up to calling us ultra-extreme MAGAts — while demanding we tone down.

The media sells the bloody message. News Busters pointed out that instead of opening with a live report on Sunday’s assassination, both ABC and NBC used the attempt to promote the Democrat spin that criticism of Haitians.

NBC’s Lester Holt said, “Today's apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail. Mr. Trump, his running mate JD Vance continue to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, resulting in bomb threats.”

We get it, Holt. You believe Trump and Vance deserve to be dead because they claim Haitians eat cats. They do in Haiti. Don’t know if they do in Ohio.

But as untrustworthy as the media is, the FBI is even worse. It took over the investigation of the shooting of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and destroyed any evidence agents found.

The FBI wants to do the same thing in Florida.

There is a sector in the FBI that works for Democrats, not America.

Kyle Becker tweeted:

JUST IN: The FBI official who just briefed America about the latest Trump assassinat*on investigation, Jeffrey Veltri, is a notorious Trump hater. Veltri, the head of FBI Miami Field Office, was so outspoken about his Trump-deranged Facebook posts that agents were ordered to scrub them before he could be promoted to head the Miami field office. The whistleblower told the House Judiciary Committee that Mr. Veltri was “adamantly and vocally anti-Trump." The whistleblower added that FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, Deputy Director Paul Abbate and Executive Assistant Director Jennifer Moore were all involved in directing Veltri to disinfect his social media. This is who Americans are being asked to trust for reliable information about the Trump assassinat*on attempt and the security failures leading up to it. Maybe the FBI should stop promoting hyper-partisan extremists to head field offices.

I don’t know why he substituted an asterisk for a vowel. Maybe that is how you get around algorithmic censorship. I’ll have to start calling them tr*nnies on Twitter to escape censorship.

Becker’s point was well made. Governor Ron DeSantis is having none of this.

He tweeted: “The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club.

“The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee.”

Before his state police talk to any FBI or Secret Service agent, they should Mirandize the agents to make sure they can be busted for perjury.

The perp is Ryan Routh.

Robby Starbuck tweeted, “Ryan Routh went to Ukraine for the war, he even appeared in a Ukrainian propaganda video, he recruited fighters from Afghanistan, he recruited fighters for Taiwan and he tried to get weapons.

“You’re telling me Feds didn’t know him?”

There was a reason Holt and ABC tried to divert attention to Haitian immigrants who have taken over Springfield, Ohio. The story is destroying Kamala’s campaign.

Which was what today’s newsletter was going to be about before Assassination Attempt No. 2 came along. It was an open letter to the vice president.

* * *

Hey, Kamala, your campaign is a catastrophe. You are running the worst campaign since Dukakis. The cat truly does have your tongue.

While you tried to laugh off in the debate Trump’s statement that Haitian refugees are eating pet cats and pet dogs — while the moderators on the network your sorority sister runs said it was a lie — while your supporters mock Trump and Vance, voters are not so sure. Something strange is happening in Springfield, Ohio.

Voters are asking themselves a question broader that the dietary preferences of an immigrant people: why did you put 15,000 Haitians in a town of 60,000 people without any preparation? The Haitians do not fit in culturally, do not share our religion, do not speak English or even Spanish, and do not contribute anything.

Regardless of the veracity of tales of eating cats, the saga has galvanized American resentment of your open borders policy. Brushing critics off as nativists will not work because the 19th century pejorative has no meaning in the 21st century.

Nativist sounds kind of like Native American. How can you tell Americans to leave Indian land and then turn around and say there borders are racist?

On top of all this, due to your leadership skills, your party is split. In bowling, it would be a 7-10 split. Hunter’s father flipped you the bird by wearing a red Trump cap. The Palestinians in Michigan are wary of you. The Jews in New York are too. You offer all the charisma of an empty bottle of Chardonnay.

Trump is playing you like a chump. You tried to mock him, but every time you mocked him, you repeated his message. What should have been a one-news-cycle story is now the dominant political story in this election.

Hillary kept on and on about Trump saying if you were rich and handsome, good-looking women will let you get away with anything. She seemed unaware that she was reminding everyone that he is rich and good-looking. She is not.

So Kamala, keep repeating the line to say it is bogus because the more you deny it, the more voters wonder why you keep bringing it up. Chanting “We're Not Eating Cats” actually makes The Donald’s point: Americans don’t eat cats. Do Haitians? In Haiti they do. In Springfield? Maybe.

But the media religiously repeats your party’s lines, working itself into a frenzy under the misguided assumption that Americans want Haitians here. The headlines were almost predictable.

Washington Post: Trump’s false claim about Haitian immigrants eating pets invokes racist trope. New York Times: Trump’s Vile Lie About Haitians Is the Latest in a Long and Grim Tradition. The Guardian: Haitian immigrants helped revive a struggling Ohio town. Then neo-Nazis turned up. The Atlantic: Trump’s Lie Is Another Test for Christian America.

The media cannot save you now because it spent its last dime of credibility trying to save you from being called border czar, which the media called you throughout 2021. Also, you are terrible in interviews.

The media piddled away its credibility defending Clinton on Lewinsky — until a telltale blue dress appeared. The media wasted credibility defending Kerry’s lies about Vietnam, Obama’s lies about health care, and Hillary’s lies about anything and everything.

This is the Year of the Cat and you are a mouse.

Trump has credibility on this issue that goes well beyond his opposition to illegal immigration. USA Today reluctantly admitted last Thursday, “A 2018 bill made it illegal to slaughter dogs and cats for meat. Trump signed it into law.”

The story resonates because of one man, Jimmy Cherizier, usually known as Barbecue.

He is the de facto leader of Haiti who got that nickname because of his burning opponents alive.

India Today reported in March:

Amid the rise of Barbecue, a video has emerged that shows a member of a 'cannibal' gang eating human body parts. The video on X shows a Haitian man tearing flesh from the leg of a burning corpse and eating it. Some of the videos uploaded on X have been removed now. There are reports that the videos are two-year old. The latest round of chaos led by Barbecue is an attempt to overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henry and intensified after he left for a summit last week. He had gone to Kenya to secure the leadership of a UN-backed international security mission to help police fight armed gangs in Haiti.

I like how the newspaper pretended that because the videos of cannibalism may be a couple years old, they are no longer invalid. Newspapers are the same all over the world — propaganda for those in power. The devil may have worn Prada but he wrote for Pravda.

Sister Kamala, saying these people are not like us is not racist. It is accurate.

Erwan Le Corre posted a video of the cannibalism, and tweeted, “Not for the faint of heart. Cannibalism in Haiti.

“U.S. citizens had to be evacuated because a gang leader named Barbecue and his horde of savages were ruling the streets.

“But they would never eat your pets because of their moral principles.”

Do you get it, comrade? Because we sure do. Dilbert creator Scott Adams tweeted:

I’m revising my debate scoring. My first impression was a tie, which I called a Harris victory. But the only thing I recall about the debate today is “They’re eating the dogs.” Visual. Scary. Viral. Memorable. Repeatable. And directionally correct in terms of unchecked immigration risk. It’s the strongest play of the election. Trump won the debate. I gotta stop underestimating his game. Trump had no base hits in the debate but his long ball is still rising. Incredible.

The American people have legitimate concerns about illegal immigrants. Americans include in that grouping those you granted asylum because you are using them as pawns to serve as future voters, much as your party did the Somalis in Minnesota.

Your attempts to mock Trump on this issue is backfiring like those indictments, that mugshot and those convictions did.

Ian Miles Cheong tweeted with video, “The leftist guy who made the great remix of Trump’s ‘They're eating the dogs’ quote deleted the video after it went viral because it promoted MAGA. Thankfully, someone saved it!”

You want some advice? Stop reading the papers and listening to TV. The media has gone from being an echo chamber for Democrats to being funhouse mirrors as the media distorts things so much that no one in that funhouse knows how things are really are.

Reuters said, “Fact Check: No evidence of Haitian immigrants stealing and eating pets in Ohio.”

No evidence does not mean it isn’t true. Anymore, no evidence means the government has hidden the evidence so well that we cannot find it.

Celebrities no longer help you Democrats. Singer John R. Stephens, originally from Springfield, Ohio, is a legend in his own mind having changed his name to John Legend.

From his mansion in Beverly Hills with his supermodel model, Legend lectured Springfield residents to accept this uninvited guests and assured everyone that “Nobody’s eating cats.”

Oh sure, sure. Just like Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

You need to tell your boy Tampon Tim to stop having his audiences chant “we’re not eating cats” because that’s the same thing Trump supporters are saying.

Look, we both know that as president you will be nothing but a figurehead for a bureaucracy that is out of control. Trump scares them to death because he may in a second term actually use the powers of the presidency and shut the down. But your government experts are playing a dangerous game with the Haitians.

Haitians are more than a threat to pets. After taking over the French colony of Saint-Domingue in 1804, Haitians killed all the white people in what they now called Haiti. It is not racist of white people to oppose being forced to live with them. It is prudent.

Here’s an idea: Admit you were wrong. Remove the Haitians from Springfield and send them home where they belong or to a military base to stay until it is safe for them to return. That’s what you do with refugees.

You don’t grant them citizenship.

And you keep them as far away from normal Americans and their pets as possible.

The way you build up your electoral base is not by importing people from a cannibalistic land. You do that by articulating ideas and developing policies that resonate with the American people. Trump has. You haven’t. And now he is playing you for the sucker you are. He just forced you to say, “We’re not eating cats.”

* * *

As I said, if Democrats cannot win by the ballot box, they will reach for their bullet box.

