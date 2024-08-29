On Monday, Trump visited the Arlington cemetery and laid a wreath while FJB laid on the sand in Rehoboth Beach.

It was the third anniversary of Biden’s surrender of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

FJB also gave the terrorist organization billions of dollars in military equipment as a tribute. Finally, he did nothing to protect our military, leaving 13 troops to die in a war that had not seen a military death in a year. Later, Biden denied that any soldiers died on his watch.

Here he is with his watch.

After visiting the graves and honoring the troops, Trump later got on Trump Force One and flew to Michigan.

NYT reported:

During his remarks in Detroit, at a conference for the National Guard Association of the United States, Mr. Trump blamed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the bombing and America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he argued led to the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. “Caused by Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, the humiliation in Afghanistan set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all around the world,” Mr. Trump said. He added, “It gave us Russia going into Ukraine. It gave us the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, because it gave us lack of respect.” As he has attacked Democrats over foreign policy and national security issues this year, Mr. Trump, who often highlights his allegiance to the troops, has made the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 a central focus. He and his allies have pointed frequently to the suicide bombing at Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26, 2021, which killed 13 American service members and as many as 170 civilians, arguing that the Biden administration’s handling of the event showed a disregard for American service members.

I could not find a report of Timid Tim Walz addressing the group. Perhaps if he really had gone to Iraq and really retired as a Command Sergeant Major, he would have shown his Elmer Fuddian face.

In between the graveside ceremony and the speech to Guardsmen, Trump stopped at a restaurant in Falls Church, Virginia, which according to Wikipedia has the second highest median income among the nation’s 3,244 counties and county equivalents. The highest is neighboring Loudon County, which is also in suburban DC.

The tony Washingtonian reported:

Donald Trump famously visited a single DC restaurant during his four years as president: the steakhouse in his own hotel. So it was a bit of a surprise to see him show up at Truong Tien, a new hidden gem that’s tucked away inside the Eden Center, Falls Church’s Vietnamese food destination. “Somehow, I don’t know what it is, you’ll have to explain it, but the Vietnamese community loves me. I love them,” Trump told a crowd inside the small restaurant today. He called the Vietnamese community “the most beautiful dressers I’ve ever seen” and appeared alongside Virginia Senate candidate Hung Cao, who he has endorsed.

Unlike Kamala-la-dee-dah, Trump didn’t have to kick out any customers and replace them with paid actors. Yes, that happened in Pittsburgh.

Fox reported:

Video shared by Republican Committee of Allegheny County chairman Sam DeMarco III showed a Harris-Walz campaign bus and several white vans showing up soon after. Protesters shouted, "They kicked us out of Primanti Brothers" and "You are terrible people" as the entourage arrived. Others verbally accused the campaign of employing "actors" — as video captured by ABC News of Harris’ visit itself depicted a full dining room with people enjoying their food.

How did that Rodney Dangerfield line go? He was so ugly as a kid that they had to tie a pork chop around his neck to get the dog to play with him. Harris has actors as her pork chops,

Getting back to our favorite president, Jonathan Choe tweeted with video:

Vietnamese love Donald Trump. Look at this heroes welcome in Falls Church, Virginia. They are the most Republican leaning Asian Americans and are averse to liberal politics. They escaped Vietnam for a reason and hate commies.

Fighting actual commies will make you conservative, which is why the movement is growing in Europe.

The Republican candidate for the Senate in Virginia is Hung Cao, who stumped with Trump at the restaurant. Cao tweeted with video:

I'm Hung Cao. My family was one of the last to escape Saigon before it fell to the Communists. I know what it's like to lose your country. We are losing ours today. November 5th is Liberation Day. President Trump and I will save America and make it great again.

Here is his official bio:

Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao came to the United States as a refugee from Vietnam in 1975. After a few years in West Africa, Hung moved to Virginia as a child and is a proud member of the inaugural graduating class of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. He was commissioned as a Special Operations Officer (Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Deep Sea Diving) from the United States Naval Academy, and served with special operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia. Hung’s non-combat assignments included balancing the Navy’s $140 billion budget at the Pentagon, working with Homeland Security, and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force. Hung received his Masters degree in physics from the Naval Postgraduate School, and fellowships at MIT and Harvard. He and his wife April are the parents of five beautiful children. After their thirteenth move across the United States, and around the world, Hung and April moved their family home to Purcellville, Virginia where they have been active in their community and church.

Cao is up against incumbent Tim Kaine, who served as Hillary’s Tim Walz eight years ago but without the lies about military service. That was back in the old days when putting tampons in the boys’ room was a joke.

But this campaign is bigger than the Vietnamese, who along with other Asians represent 10% of the population in Falls Church.

In his first term, a restaurant in Virginia kicked Sarah Sanders and her family out because she worked for Trump. Now the owner and the staff of a church in deepest liberal land come out of the closet and welcome him with open arms.

This is the real threat to Democrats. If a restaurant openly supports Trump in suburban DC with its leafy homes and high-paying jobs in and out of government, then the stigma is gone, and without that the Democrats have nothing to run on.

Hillary ran on not being Trump. Biden ran on not being Trump. This one runs on not being Trump.

Trump has no chance of taking Falls Church. Hillary beat him 5,819 to 1,324 in 2016.

Four years later, Biden beat him 7,146 to 1,490.

But Virginia is a large state and if Falls Church now tolerates openly MAGA people, doesn’t that mean light-blue Roanoke can flip?

Virginia is for lovers, It may be for Trump, too.

