The New York Post reported, “The U.S. Intelligence Community asked foreign spy agencies to surveil 26 associates of Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election, which triggered the allegations that the former president’s campaign had been colluding with Russia, according to a report.

“Former CIA Director John Brennan identified and presented the targets to the US’s intelligence-sharing partners in the so-called Five Eyes agencies — the intelligence-gathering organizations in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — according to a report published Monday on Michael Shellenberger’s Public Substack.”

So, not only did Obama use the FBI spy on Donald Trump, but Obama through his henchman Brennan, leaned on foreign governments across the world to dig up dirt on The Donald. This makes Watergate — a failed attempt to have amateurs spy on the head of the DNC — look like the molehill it was.

The use of the intelligence agencies of the Anglosphere to try to tilt the election — and to cover up the FBI’s spying on Trump and 26 associates — is the scandal of the century as it obliterates the whole Russian Hoax and gives reason to believe that if they got away with using the FBI as Obama’s NKVD, then they had no reason to believe they could not get away with fixing the 2020 election.

(Every time I call the FBI Obama’s KGB, someone points out it was the USSR’s CIA and say I should use NKVD. Darn it, readers demand accuracy. But it turns out, the intelligence community was Obama’s KGB. In fact, intelligence communities on three continents and New Zealand were.)

The bombshell that Michael Shellenberger unloaded failed to attract much media notice and certainly no outrage that I can find. The politicizing of the intelligence agencies — spying on political opponents instead of Muslim terrorists — is the biggest existential threat to America. We no longer are a constitutional republic. That ended with the 2020 election, the mass imprisonment of dissenters and the inauguration of Biden.

(Every time I call us a banana republic without the bananas, someone points out that we produce 3,500 tons of bananas a year or 0.01 kilograms for every person in America.)

The lack of outrage reveals the media does not hold government officials accountable, as the media claims. The media aids and abets crimes by the federal government. Not only has the media ignored the scandal of using the FBI to spy on political opponents, but the media engaged in the cover-up.

The media lauded and heaped Pulitzers upon the New York Times and the Jeff Bezos Post for promoting the Russian Collusion Lie — also known as the Russian Hoax — that Democrats used to rationalize the spying. When Trump pulled back the curtain and showed the Obama administration lied and spied, the media denied.

The Bezos Post said, “Trump, citing no evidence, accuses Obama of ‘Nixon/Watergate’ plot to wiretap Trump Tower.”

NYT said, “Trump, Offering No Evidence, Says Obama Tapped His Phones.”

No proof! No proof! And when Devin Nunes provided the proof later, the media attacked him.

Americans get it. The American media is the Democrat Party’s Pravda. Few people buy newspapers any more (total newspaper circulation is 20 million in a nation of 328 million people) and fewer believe them.

But the lies are not the worst of it. The refusal to hold Obama’s little feet to the fire really ticks people off. Readers can understand and occasionally forgive a factual error in a news story. It is the refusal to treat people fairly.

Consider the FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago. Vanloads of federal agents spent 9 hours confiscating 100,000 documents including the president’s passports — which is a huge no-no.

The FBI claimed only 100 of those items agents took were classified material.

99% of what the FBI took it had no business taking.

The media showed no outrage. It encouraged the raid. The media gave credence to FBI excuses for the raid, such as saying President Trump took home nuclear codes. The military routinely changes the codes. The media also carried the claim that Trump kept all these documents in his bathroom — just as the media claimed Hillary had computer servers in her bathroom. Either politicians never poop or the person who spins the FBI tales has a fixation on bathrooms.

When actual classified materials were found in Biden’s garage, the media praised the man for turning them in — years after he took the documents home to share with foreign governments and others. Biden spent so much time in Delaware because it was outside the DC spotlight. The same media that watched everyone who entered Trump Tower during The Donald’s brief period as president-elect has never shown any curiosity about the flight logs to Wilmington.

Where is the outrage over the imprisonment of protesters in the Capitol on January 6, 2021? Where is the outrage over the irrational charge that a sitting president tried to overthrow a government which he ran? Where is the outrage over trying to disbar any lawyer who defends him or his allies?

The lack of outrage or any courage is why the media has lost clout. Regardless of one’s political stripe, adults see the media as mere mouthpieces for a corrupt central government. This has been going on for easily half a century. Watergate was Mark Felt’s vengeance for Nixon passing him over as J. Edgar’s successor at The Bureau.

Newt Gingrich wrote on Thursday, “One of the most amazing things about the establishment’s Watergate effort against Nixon is that Nixon’s predecessors, Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Baines Johnson, had done far more illegal things. The allegations with which Nixon was personally charged pale in comparison. Even more astounding, many of the people who worked to destroy Nixon had been directly involved in breaking the law in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations. It is stunning in retrospect how hypocritical Nixon’s enemies were.”

Of course, Obama was far worse. And the media helped him.

Democrats are trying to drain President Trump with legal fees from an unprecedented 91 indictments in four separate cases and two frivolous lawsuits. Instead of siding for justice, the media cheers this on. No one in their right mind would believe this is an independent press, which is why no one in their right mind reads or views them except for professional purposes.

In NYC, prosecutor Alvin Bragg allows militant goons to beat and rob people without consequence while prosecuting Trump over a porn star case that was settled in civil court.

On Thursday, President Trump said, “This is not a crime — and when you look at what's going on outside on the streets, where violent crime is at an all time high, it's a great double standard. What it is is election interference. It’s being run by Joe Biden’s White House.”

No mainstream media columnist us taking his side. All those Republican strategists on cable trash-talk him.

Then they turn around and get upset when the New York Post brings up Biden’s crooked son who launders the president’s foreign bribes. Ukraine gave Hunter a million bucks — his dad gave Ukraine more than $100 billion back.

Even if the media were honest brokers, its obsession with the federal government also is off-putting. The federal government should not be this important in a free nation. Washington should be a quaint village we visit on 6th grade trips to see a Congress that convenes when the cherry blossoms blossom. Instead it is a behemoth that we dare not offend. The media always sides with the government bureaucracy over the people.

The media’s constant outrage over petty things and refusal to criticize the big things are a major turnoff for readers and viewers.

Robert Hur’s investigation into Biden was never going to result in an indictment. Everyone knew it the moment Biden’s AG, the crazed Merrick Garland, appointed Hur. It was just a matter of what excuse Hur would use to let Biden off the hook.

Jimmy the Weasel Comey’s excuse for not recommending indicting Hillary was that she didn’t mean to violate national security laws when she sent out 33,000 emails to Lord-knows-who. Comey ain’t dumb. He knows Arkancide is the No. 1 cause of death for people with dirt on the Clintons.

Hur chose to say Biden’s early-stage dementia would gain him sympathy from a jury that would just ignore the overwhelming evidence that Biden sold the country out. Never underestimate the power of passive-aggressiveness. That is how you do it. Hur could not indict but he could kill any chance of Biden’s re-election. We shall see if this holds up.

The media went bonkers and tried its hand at damage control. NYT posted a column, “I’m a Neuroscientist. We’re Thinking About Biden’s Memory and Age in the Wrong Way.”

It ended:

Ultimately, we are due for a national conversation about what we should expect in terms of the cognitive and emotional health of our leaders. And that should be informed by science, not politics.

“Science, not politics” stands between saving us money in the long run and the multiplier effect of taxpayers building a new stadium for the NFL among the crappiest arguments in politics.

The public ain’t buying it. The New York Post reported, “A whopping 86% of US adults felt that the 81-year-old Biden is too old for another term in an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday in the aftermath of a blistering special counsel report that noted apparent memory issues for the president.

“Among those voters, 59% said that both Biden and his potential rival former President Donald Trump are too old, while only 27% felt Biden but not Trump is too old, per the poll.”

Instead of being outraged that Hur refused to even try to indict Biden — no man is above the law, right? — the media is outraged that Hur dared point out Biden’s age and mental infirmity.

What good is freedom of the press if the media just accepts corruption in silence? That is a question most Americans answer now by ignoring the media. That thins media revenues. That leads to layoffs. That leads to conservatives mocking them with learn-to-code taunts.

