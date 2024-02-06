Democrats and RINOs crafted a border control plan that would have opened our border permanently by allowing 1.5 million illegal aliens to cross into the United States each year — while authorizing the turncoat Homeland Security secretary to give blanket amnesty to the thugs, drug sellers, spies and terrorists that Biden already let into the USA.

But the Senate plan met an obstacle called public opinion. Two years of Governor Greg Abbott sending illegal aliens to benighted sanctuary cities turned into a nightmare for Biden’s re-election effort as black voters rebelled.

And Abbott rallying Republican governors to protect Eagle Pass, Texas, from the invasion showed RINOs have no place to run and nowhere to hide.

Politico reported, “The Senate’s bipartisan border and foreign aid deal is already close to failure, with Republicans preparing to block debate on the bill this week — and potentially for longer than that.

“The President Joe Biden-backed agreement is getting pummeled from the left and right, but it’s internal GOP angst that’s fueling the likelihood of a filibuster during an expected test vote on Wednesday. After Senate Republicans met for 90 minutes on Monday night to discuss the border deal that a trio of senators forged over the past four months, few of them emerged willing to say they would vote to advance the $118 billion package.

“Several members of GOP leadership came out against the legislation in the past 24 hours, further boxing in Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Kentucky Republican, who supports the agreement linking border policy changes with aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, called Monday’s meeting an ‘interesting discussion.’”

That’s right, my friends. Most senators would rather protect the borders of Ukraine, Gaza and Taiwan than our own darned border. I could not bring myself to call them “U.S. senators” because they are selling us out. Sadly, both senators from West Virginia represent Davos, not Poca. They serve the World Economic Forum.

But as I said public opinion still matters.

The Politico story said, “Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), who struck the deal, even suggested he might vote against moving forward if his colleagues weren’t ready to move.”

He is willing to vote against his own bill. That shows you all you need to know about principle in the Capitol. On the one side of his mouth, he says it is an emergency. On the other side, he says the bill needs more time.

Andrew Desiderio of Punch Bowl News tweeted, “McConnell recommended to GOP senators behind closed doors that they BLOCK the border bill on Wednesday, per multiple sources, because it’s clear that most Republicans are preparing to vote no — either because they oppose the bill or want more time.

“McConnell explicitly recommended a NO vote on cloture on the motion to proceed, according to several attendees.

“McConnell said the problem isn’t what Lankford negotiated, it’s that the political mood in the country has changed.”

This reminds me of the immigration reform Bush and Democrats tried to pass in 2006. The wheels were greased for an open border. Then came The Day Without Immigrants — on May Day, the communist holiday.

Millions of Mexicans and Mexican-Americans took to the streets to demand open borders. NBC reported:

More than 1 million mostly Hispanic immigrants and their supporters skipped work and took to the streets Monday, flexing their economic muscle in a nationwide boycott that succeeded in slowing or shutting many farms, factories, markets and restaurants. From Los Angeles to Chicago, Houston to Miami, the “Day Without Immigrants” attracted widespread participation despite divisions among activists over whether a boycott would send the right message to Washington lawmakers considering sweeping immigration reform. “We are the backbone of what America is, legal or illegal, it doesn’t matter,” said Melanie Lugo, who with her husband and their third-grade daughter joined a rally of some 75,000 in Denver. “We butter each other’s bread. They need us as much as we need them.” Two major rallies in Los Angeles attracted an estimated 400,000, according to the mayor’s office. Local media told NBC News that police estimated that 600,000 people converged downtown Monday morning.

Americans saw the waving of Mexican flags on our streets and that turned the battle around. People said, hey, how about 365 Days A Year Without Illegal Immigrants. That led to a frightened Bush and Congress to CYA by promising a wall they never intended to build.

18 years later, it is déjà vu all over again. We are invaded by gangbangers, fentanyl peddlers, Chinese spies, Muslim terrorists and wannabe welfare queens — and actual Americans resent it.

After what happened to Liz Cheney, Republican senators and congressmen are worried. McConnell in that meeting went full Governor William J. Le Petomane, who once said, “Holy underwear! Sheriff murdered? Innocent women and children blown to bits? We've got to protect our phony-baloney jobs, gentleman! We must do something about this immediately! Immediately, immediately! Harrumph, harrumph!”

The RINOs are not showing spine so much as they are showing fear.

Liberal loons are huffing and puffing over their latest failure, but they could not blow the House or the Senate down.

HuffPost reported, “Senate Republicans on Monday signaled their plan to filibuster bipartisan legislation that paired tougher border policy with more U.S. aid to Ukraine, a stunning reversal less than 24 hours after the legislation had been unveiled.

“With ex-president Donald Trump urging them to kill it, and many on the right up in arms about the proposal, top Senate Republicans emerged from a heated closed-door meeting and said they needed more time to review the agreement, suggesting that a scheduled Wednesday vote to advance the bill is all but doomed to fail.”

So now Democrats will try to convince the American people that President Trump is responsible for the open borders. That’s like blaming Israel for the Hamas attack on October 7. Liberals do that, too.

MAGA Mike Johnson gets some credit here. His flat-out rejection of the bipartisan open border boondoggle made saving it in the Senate a fool’s mission.

The Jeff Bezos Post reported, “Senators on Sunday released a highly anticipated $118 billion package that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies, but it quickly ran into a wall of opposition from top House Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson.”

MAGA Mike pronounced it DOA. It is now DBA — dead before arrival.

Biden and his press agents didn’t help. They said the bill “allows the United States to continue our vital work, together with partners all around the world, to stand up for Ukraine’s freedom and support its ability to defend itself against Russia’s aggression.”

American support for that war died when Hamas invaded Israel. That Ukrainians are acting like a bunch of ingrates does not help. The Australian Finance Review reported, “Last year, as Ukrainian fighter pilots were desperately trying to avoid being shot down by Russian aircraft equipped with longer-range radars, a senior Ukraine Air Force official told two Australians in Kyiv he wasn’t interested in a donation of 41 retired F/A-18 Hornet fighters.

“‘We don’t want your flying trash,’ he said, according to a person present.”

They don’t want war materiel. They want cash — and Biden wants his piece of the action. This proposal is not about protecting our border. It is about keeping the pipeline of Benjamins flowing to Kyiv.

In pushing for the bill, Biden said almost as an afterthought, “It will make our country safer, make our border more secure, treat people fairly and humanely while preserving legal immigration, consistent with our values as a nation.”

Sure, pal. Next he will be saying the bill will also cure covid, find Amelia Earhart and make Big Macs 45 cents again.

Senator Chuck Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor on Monday afternoon, “The $64,000 question now is whether or not senators can drown out the outside noise, drown out people like Donald Trump who want chaos and do the right thing for America.”

He got his answer Monday night: No.

This time, RINOs will not ignore Republicans and sell them out. They saw what happened to Liz Cheney. I suggest Chuckles start listening to Democrats in New York City who having seen a few thousand illegals take sanctuary there no longer want to keep NYC a sanctuary city.

Share

Refer a friend

Leave a comment