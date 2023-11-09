I was not going to bother reviewing Tuesday’s off-year election results. I had a good post scheduled — “Why they hate Snow White: The Christian moral to the story is the problem for the left” — but I postponed it until tomorrow (Friday) because there is a lot of panic by people who should know better.

Matt Drudge did his best to discourage people who want to Make America Great Again. The Twitter Files explained his 180 on Trump in March 2017 or so. Deep state agencies used their unaudited budgets to pay social media to censor conservatives. A combination of money and blackmail could have turned around Drudge.

Anyway, he threw a prominent link to a Washington Post propaganda piece, “Abortion rights advocates win major victories in Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia.”

The Jeff Bezos Post said, “Abortion rights advocates won major victories Tuesday as voters in conservative-leaning Ohio decisively passed a constitutional amendment guaranteeing access to abortion, while those in ruby-red Kentucky re-elected a Democratic governor who aggressively attacked his opponent for supporting the state’s near-total ban on the procedure.

“In Virginia, a battleground state where Republicans pushed a proposal to outlaw most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Democrats were projected to take control of the state legislature after campaigning heavily on preserving access.

“The results sent a stark signal about enduring demands across the political spectrum to protect access to abortion more than a year after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, heralding potentially far-reaching implications for the 2024 election.

“They offered more evidence that the end of Roe and the patchwork of abortion bans that followed have given Democrats a powerful argument to turn out their base and sway moderates and some Republicans. And they reaffirmed that GOP candidates who support restrictions are still struggling to find an effective message, even as some have tried to soften their pitch.”

Offered as proof was Ohio’s decision to make abortion a right in the state constitution. Abortionists and their supporters romped to a 13-point victory. The totally unbiased and completely objective press cheered.

Hamas-shielding AP said, “Ohio voters enshrine abortion access in constitution in latest statewide win for reproductive rights.”

The story said, “The outcome of the intense, off-year election could be a bellwether for 2024, when Democrats hope the issue will energize their voters and help President Joe Biden keep the White House. Voters in Arizona, Missouri and elsewhere are expected to vote on similar protections next year.”

Disney through its ABC subsidiary said, “The upshot here? Democrats are continuing a pattern of beating expectations in off-year elections, likely due to a concentration of highly engaged, educated voters in their coalition. We may be looking at a new era of off-year Democrat overperformance.”

One man’s educated is another man’s indoctrinated. You likely have to scroll way down to find the passage as the network kept adding stuff to the top of the post.

So the DNC take is the pro-abortion vote has flipped Ohio irretrievably blue.

Here is the political problem for Democrats. Making abortion a manmade right ended the discussion. They made the mistake of solving the issue. I do not like the solution, but the debate is over in Ohio. Democrats are going to need other issues to take the state next year.

Slavery was the only issue in 1860. Within 5 years, it wasn’t. I liked that outcome.

That does not mean abortion will not be an issue elsewhere. It just means Democrats will have to figure out a way to keep feeding the fear.

Now let us turn to Kentucky, where AP cheered the re-election of a Democrat governor.

AP boasted, “Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear won reelection to a second term Tuesday, notching another significant statewide victory in an increasingly red state that could serve as a model for other Democrats on how to thrive politically heading into next year’s defining presidential election.”

The story was unintentionally comical as it said, “The governor withstood relentless attempts to connect him to Democrat President Joe Biden, especially his handling of the economy.”

So Biden is going to win — if he doesn’t mention his own name.

Let us do a reality check. Kentucky has had 44 governors since the Republican Party began in 1854.

9 of them have been Republicans. So much for the Bezos Post calling the state ruby red. ’Tis the bluegrass state.

But in the last 17 presidential elections, Republicans have carried the state 13 times.

In 10 of those 13 wins, the state had a Democrat governor — which works out to Republicans carrying the state 71% of the time it had a Democrat governor.

Finally, there is Virginia.

Politico said, “Joe Biden has had a very bad few days. His party just had a banner year.

“In Tuesday night’s off-year elections, the incumbent Democratic governor in Kentucky — a state President Joe Biden lost by 26 points — handily won reelection. Democrats not only rebuffed Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bid for total control of the state legislature by keeping the state Senate — they flipped the state House, too. And the party held a state Supreme Court seat in the nation’s largest Electoral College battleground of Pennsylvania.

“None of these wins guarantee success for the party in 2024. Biden is losing to former President Donald Trump in a host of recent polls, and Democrats are underdogs to hold their Senate majority.

“But for now, the results on Tuesday — taken together with a string of special elections throughout the year that showed Democratic candidates outperforming Biden’s vote shares in districts across the country — serve as a powerful counterpoint to the party’s doom-and-gloom over the president’s poll numbers.

“Democrats’ victories won’t make those polls go away, but they should prompt a rethinking of the current political moment, with a year to go until the next general election.”

Politico believes that the flipping of the legislature puts Virginia in the Democrat column. Well, who am I to disagree?

Democrats have carried Virginia in the last 4 presidential elections.

Tuesday’s results are interesting but the real harbinger of next year’s presidential election is 2020. Despite Trump winning Florida and Ohio — bellwether states — and 18 of the nation’s 19 bellwether counties, he lost. Fixing deep state fraud should be the No. 1 priority of the RNC.

Instead, fundraising is.

Who they are: Scott Presler. Hillary Clinton.

