The BBC reported, “The United Nations is at risk of ‘imminent financial collapse’ due to member states not paying their fees, the body’s head has warned.

“António Guterres said the UN faced a financial crisis which was ‘deepening, threatening program delivery,’ and that money could run out by July.

“He wrote in a letter to all 193 member states that they had to honor their mandatory payments or overhaul the organisation’s financial rules to avoid collapse.

“It comes after the UN’s largest contributor, the U.S., refused to contribute to its regular and peacekeeping budgets, and withdrew from several agencies it called a ‘waste of taxpayer dollars.’ Several other members are in arrears or are simply refusing to pay.”

The story ended:

In Afghanistan, which has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality in the world, UN Women has had to close mother and baby clinics. Meanwhile, the World Food Program has had to cut rations to refugees fleeing the conflict in Sudan.

The UN’s decision to cut programs instead of the bureaucracy reminds me of how school board members threaten to cut football and basketball after voters dare vote down a school levy. Cutting the number of assistant school superintendents never enters their minds.

Besides, by taking care of the masses in dictatorships, you wind upkeeping the Taliban and others in power. That may be the actual goal of thhese welfare programs.

Give the BBC credit for informing its viewers (and listeners) about what the real issue is. On January 19, BBC ran an actual objective report on the dispute:

The US is acting with impunity and believes its power matters more than international law, the head of the UN has told the BBC. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, António Guterres said Washington’s “clear conviction” was that multilateral solutions were irrelevant. What mattered, he continued, was the “exercise of the power and influence of the United States and sometimes in this respect by the norms of international law”. His comments come weeks after the U.S. struck Venezuela and seized its president—and in the context of Donald Trump’s repeated threats to annex Greenland. Guterres said he believed the founding principles of the UN—including the equality of member states—were now under threat. President Trump has previously been scathing in his criticism of the United Nations. He used his address at last September’s General Assembly to question its very purpose, claiming he had “ended seven unendable wars” on his own and the UN “did not even try to help in any of them”. “Later I realized that the UN wasn’t there for us,” he said.

The BBC made a factual error. Britain officially rejected the results of Venezuela’s 2024 election and does not recognize Maduro as a legitimate president.

The UN is not there for the USA and actually does its best to oppose the USA. How dare this Guterres oppose the United States arresting an international drug dealer. Maybe the cartels have paid him off too.

The reality is that the UN, like NATO, has served its purpose and the United States wants to move on because the UN has morphed into an international welfare agency stealing from the successful and giving to the tribal dictatorships.

The New York Times reported, “On Dec. 30, the General Assembly authorized $3.45 billion for the United Nations’ 2026 budget, covering the organization’s three core pillars of work: peace and security, sustainable development and human rights.

“The United States is responsible for about 95% of the money owed to the United Nations, about $2.2 billion, according to a senior U.N. official who briefed reporters on the agency’s budget crisis. That amount is a combination of the U.S. annual dues for 2025, which has not been paid, and for 2026, the U.N. official said.”

The United States gets one vote on the budget but it is expected to pay 22% of the general funding. This is Joe and Bob agreeing that Donald should pick up their bar tab.

NYT reported, “President Trump, citing mismanagement, waste and redundancy, withdrew the United States in early January from dozens of international organizations, including several UN agencies like the Population Fund. Mr. Trump had already pulled the country out of UNESCO, the UN cultural agency; the World Health Organization; and the UN Human Rights Council. And he said the United States would reduce funding for peacekeeping operations.”

Instead of listening to Trump and hheeding his advice, Secretary General Guterres insulted our president. Bear in mind that the UN staff sabotaged his speech to the general assembly in September with sudden technological glitches.

And good luck to the UN bureaucrats in getting the U.S. Supreme Court to order the USA to pay because that’s the only court that matters.

But the threat by Guterres is poppycock aimed at undermining President Trump’s authority as the leader of the world. Politico reported:

A report in the New York Times that senior U.N. officials have warned the organization could be forced to scale back operations—or even shut its New York headquarters—if it runs out of cash. Trump dismissed the idea out of hand. “I don’t think it’s appropriate. The U.N. is not leaving New York, and it’s not leaving the United States, because the U.N. has tremendous potential,” Trump said, striking a protective tone toward an institution he has frequently attacked.

Any financial collapse is on the UN, not the United States. The failure of Guterres to live within the UN’s means was his decision. The main budget rose 21% from 2020 to 2025. While it cut back 8% this year, the fact that it will run out of money in July shows UN managers have failed to respect America’s resolve in carrying the rest of the world on its shoulders—especially when we so often are treated like pariah.

Founded on October 24, 1945, to prevent a third world war, the UN has morphed into an unaccountable worldwide bureaucracy with mission creeps into culture, health and human rights. No one opposes these things per se, but its leaders abandoned its actual mission of peace a long time ago.

If all these programs were so important, the rest of the world would fund them. Guterres is learning the valuable lesson that insulting your Sugar Daddy has consequences you will not enjoy.

