The story not reported often is better than the one not reported. And in this case, the story reported is pretty darned good: A man stalked the illegal alien who raped a 13-year-old girl and with the help of neighbors, beat the crap out of him and tied him with a belt until police arrived.

Fox reported:

An illegal immigrant Ecuadorian is in NYPD custody after a broad daylight sex attack in which police said a machete-wielding man approached two 13-year-olds, one a boy and one a girl, tied them together by the wrists and raped the girl at a popular park in Queens, according to sources. Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, a 25-year-old from Ecuador, entered the country illegally in 2021 near Eagle Pass, Texas, with his three-year-old child, NYPD leaders revealed during a news briefing Tuesday. After police released surveillance video showing him near the scene of the crime, tips started pouring in, police said. Ultimately, a group of at least 10 neighbors swarmed him and held him until police arrived around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Hooray.

Melissa Colorado of NBC tweeted with video, “We spoke to the Queens man who recognized and physically restrained the alleged rapist, Christian Geovanny Inga, overnight. Jeffrey Flores says he saw the NYPD flyer and quickly identified the suspect, who he says frequents a bodega in Corona, Queens.”

Flores staked out that bodega for hours. Police did not call him a vigilante.

ABC reported, “NYPD Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry praised the community efforts that led to the suspect being taken into custody in an interview with New York ABC station WABC.”

You had better bet that praise was approved by Mayor Eric Adams because crime and the lack of punishment are albatrosses around his political future.

ABC Radio reported, “Jeffrey Flores has two young sisters. He also has a baby girl on the way. And he says the thought of loved ones being victimized was on his mind when he stepped up on Tuesday and helped take down an alleged rapist. Flores told reporters he recognized the suspect — Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi — from surveillance camera photos shared in the news. He said they shopped at the same bodega.

“So on Tuesday, Flores leapt into action, and dragged Inga-Landi from the store — shouting to other shoppers ‘this is the rapist.’ He admits he hit the suspect several times before others helped subdue the man, before cops could arrive.”

This citizens’ arrest was a huge story.

The New York Times spared its readers the news, reporting instead:

Nearly a dozen Queens residents stopped a man on the street after he was recognized as the person wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl last week, according to the police. The residents then held the man until officers arrived, the authorities said.

That paragraph is telling for what it doesn’t say. The paragraph does not say the rapist (the illegal alien admitted the rape) was stalked and beaten. There is no mention of tying him up. Instead in NYT’s world, people just held the man.

In an earlier age, NYT might crusade against vigilantism and maybe it still will. Its story was sympathetic to the rapist “After his arrest, Mr. Inga told officers that he had a drug problem” and downplayed fears of rape, “Sexual assaults by strangers are relatively rare. Only about 20% of rapes are committed by someone who is a stranger to the victim” — only 20%. The Me Too movement is not only dead but with a wooden crucifix driven through its heart.

But I doubt NYT or the rest of the Democrats want to draw attention to this case because it points out that violent crime and the number of illegal aliens are rising under Biden.

What NYT and the rest of the propagandist media decried as racist when Donald Trump said it 9 years ago has been shown to be the truth.

Remember that speech that launched his stunningly successful presidential campaign on June 16, 2015?

When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting. And it only makes common sense. It only makes common sense. They’re sending us not the right people. It’s coming from more than Mexico. It’s coming from all over South and Latin America, and it’s coming probably — probably — from the Middle East. But we don’t know. Because we have no protection and we have no competence, we don’t know what’s happening. And it’s got to stop and it’s got to stop fast.

National Review called him a witless ape for saying that. Now they whine about all the illegal aliens that FJB has imported.

Pedo Joe’s illegals are making it imperative to re-elect Trump again and by a margin too big to rig.

In April, AP tried to explain, “Why Trump’s alarmist message on immigration may be resonating beyond his base.”

Roughly two-thirds of Americans now disapprove of how Biden is handling border security, including about 4 in 10 Democrats, 55% of Black adults and 73% of Hispanic adults, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in March. A recent Pew Research Center poll found that 45% of Americans described the situation as a crisis, while another 32% said it was a major problem. Vetress Boyce, a Chicago-based racial justice activist, was among those who expressed frustration with Biden’s immigration policies and the city’s approach as it tries to shelter newly arriving migrants. She argued Democrats should be focusing on economic investment in black communities, not newcomers.

The 77% who say illegal immigration is a crisis or a major problem are not saying that because there is too few illegal aliens.

The replacement theory no longer is for white people only. Not only do black leaders want the open borders to close, but — as the media calls them — brown people do.

AP said:

Gracie Martinez is a 52-year-old Hispanic small business owner from Eagle Pass, Texas, the border town that Trump visited in February when he and Biden made same-day trips to the state. Martinez said she once voted for former President Barack Obama and is still a Democrat, but now backs Trump — mainly because of the border. “It’s horrible,” she said. “It’s tons and tons of people and they’re giving them medical and money, phones,” she said, complaining those who went through the legal immigration system are treated worse. Priscilla Hesles, 55, a teacher who lives in Eagle Pass, Texas, described the current situation as “almost an overtaking” that had changed the town.

I don’t want to say Trump told you so because I never wanted it to be this way. That is why I voted for him in 2016 and again in 2020. He received 62 million votes the first time and 75 million the second time. Maybe this year, the light will finally go on for millions more.

By not denouncing as vigilantism the stalking and beating of an illegal alien who raped a child, Democrats admit that Trump was right. Mexico is not sending their best.

Return to sender.

