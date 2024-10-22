Kamala’s campaign is running like a well-oiled machine with plenty of money.

MLFootball tweeted, “Steelers legends Franco Harris, Mean Joe Greene, and Jerome Bettis all just issued statements supporting Kamala Harris for President.

“Hundreds of players will announce who they are supporting in the coming days.”

Franco Harris died on December 20, 2022. In the words of Chevy Chase, “Franco is still dead.”

Her selection of Tim Walz as a running mate was brilliant because he governs Minnesota, which is seventh among the states by percentage of the population that is Muslim. Surely this would help her in Michigan, especially in Hamtramck, the only Muslim-run city in America.

Al Jazeera reported, “Mayor of only Muslim-run city in U.S. endorses Trump for election.”

The outlet also reported, “In a poll released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations in August, just 12% of Muslim voters in Michigan expressed support for Harris, with 18% backing Trump and 40% supporting the Green Party’s Jill Stein.”

Harris’ Indian background does not seem to help. That may be because India is a Hindu state that has had religious conflicts with neighboring Pakistan, a Muslim state, for nearly 80 years.

Well, OK, but how much damage can that situation do outside Michigan and Minnesota?

The Washington Examiner reported, “Anti-Israel Group ‘Abandon Harris’ Expands into Battlegrounds Wisconsin and Georgia ‘To Ensure Kamala Harris Loses the Swing States.’ ”

The story said, “An October Arab American Institute survey found that the national Arab-American vote is split between Trump and Harris, 42% to 41%. Harris remains 18 points below Biden’s 2020 level of support with Arab-American voters.”

Well, there are other issues that she absolutely nails Donald Trump on. Take abortion.

Collin Rugg tweeted with a video, “NEW: Michigan voters say they’re not voting for Kamala Harris because all she talks about is abortion and they don’t have uteruses. A woman said:

“I don't have a uterus anymore, but we have utility bills, we have grocery bills. “All she focused on is abortion. We have constitutional protected abortion here in Michigan.”

But Kamala is a WOMAN and women are going to vote for Kamala because she is a woman, just as they did Hillary.

The Guardian said the Gender Gap has spread wider this year. See?

It reported, “A Quinnipiac University poll from September shows a 26-point gender gap: women favor Harris 53% to 41% for Donald Trump, a 12-point advantage, while men favor Trump 54% to 40% for a 14-point advantage.”

OK, maybe that is a bad example. But she is black, just like Obama.

USA Today reported, “Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are essentially tied as they head into the final stretch of the presidential campaign, an exclusive USA Today/Suffolk University Poll finds, as the Democratic ticket scrambles to command the strong enthusiasm of Latino and Black voters.

“The survey puts Harris at 45%, Trump at 44%, a closer race than the poll found in August. Then, in the wake of the Democratic National Convention, Vice President Harris led the former president by five percentage points, 48% to 43%.”

Well, that was no problem. She simply dispatched the first black president, Obama, to Pittsburgh to rev up the black vote for the second black president. He specifically spoke to black men about their lack of enthusiasm for Kamala.

Obama said, “You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses; I’ve got a problem with that, because part of it makes me think — and I’m speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

Uh-oh, black men. Obama has a problem with that. After his lecture, they must have quickly apologized and mended their ways.

The Hill reported, “Obama faces backlash for comments toward black men.”

Such ingrates for all Obama did for them, like signing the First Step Act into law, which ended ridiculously long federal prison sentences for thousands of black men.

Oh wait. That was Trump. But you know what I mean, even if Bret Baier doesn’t.

As I said, Trump faces a well-oiled machine with plenty of money that can overcome Tampon Tim saying in the vice presidential debate “I’m a knucklehead” and that he’s friends with school shooters.

Never mind all that. USA Today said, “Walz is defining masculinity in 2024.”

The story said, “Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has made Tim Walz’s stereotypically masculine traits — a sports-lover, military veteran, gun owner and father — central to his introduction to America's voters.”

Just like John Kerry in 20 years ago, a-hunting Walz did go.

How did that work out?

NDTV reported, “In a bid to connect with male voters ahead of the upcoming US elections, Democratic Vice Presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz participated in the annual Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener on Saturday. However, his trip took an unexpected turn when he struggled to load his shotgun, a Beretta A400.

“Dressed in hunting attire, including chaps and an orange vest, Walz was seen struggling while attempting to load shells into the semi-automatic shotgun. ‘It never fits quite right,’ he said in a video that quickly made the rounds online. Despite his best efforts, the governor was unable to fire the gun or bag any pheasants during the hunt.”

Maybe the ammo goes in the other way.

At any rate, Kamala has assembled a good team that knows how to win and she has raised money a-plenty to finance Team Kamala.

The Daily Mail reported, “Inside furious Kamala’s campaign as infighting grips staffers and Trump emerges as red-hot favorite.”

The story said, “The Democrat nominee is struggling to keep a lid on recriminations from colleagues infuriated at her high-handed approach as they see the key battleground state of Pennsylvania slip from their grasp.

“The VP has been forced to abandon her safety-first strategy of cozy sit downs with friendly outlets, in a high-stakes pivot towards finding unlikely recruits for her fraying electoral alliance.

“And hope has been replaced by fear as Donald Trump becomes the focus of her election rallies amid increasingly shrill warnings of the threat he poses to the American way of life.

“ ‘All the campaign has left is to attack Trump as unfit,’ Fox News commentator David Marcus noted. ‘He has erased the sugar-high, joy-induced lead Harris enjoyed two months ago, so that only leaves personal attacks.’

“Trump has meanwhile rocketed to an astonishing 17 percentage point lead in the betting markets and a one-point lead across the top battleground states. Republican strategists believe that all they need to do is flip one state that voted for Joe Biden in 2020 to win the race against Harris.”

Democrats need not worry because with two weeks left, Donald Trump already is auditioning for a new job.

The Daily Mail reported, “Donald Trump got behind the fryer at a McDonald’s in the Philadelphia suburbs and manned the drive-thru counter yesterday in a bid to undermine Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

“ ‘I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala,’ Trump said after working at the fast food restaurant, revisiting his claim that his rival didn’t work at McDonald’s as a college student as she says she did.”

Pathetic. He knows he is up against the best-run organization since the White Star Line in 1912. Do you see any icebergs? Me neither.

* * *

Enough of this political nonsense. Here, have yourself a good cry in memory of Carson DeJoode.

