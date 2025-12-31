Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremy R's avatar
Jeremy R
3h

Poll, may I offer a compromise? Let's use the trebuchets to remove the activist judges.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
James Wills's avatar
James Wills
3h

Sometimes all it takes is a little thought experiment to get your head right. If history books removed all the accomplishments of Dead White Men, as the left likes to call them, you would be left with something the size of a comic book. If they removed all the accomplishments of minorities, you couldn't tell the difference.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
110 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture