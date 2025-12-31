The New York Times began the week with a piece, “What America Might Look Like With Zero Immigration.”

The report said:

One year into President Trump’s immigration crackdown, construction firms in Louisiana are scrambling to find carpenters. Hospitals in West Virginia have lost out on doctors and nurses who were planning to come from overseas. A neighborhood soccer league in Memphis cannot field enough teams because immigrant children have stopped showing up. America is closing its doors to the world, sealing the border, squeezing the legal avenues to entry and sending new arrivals and longtime residents to the exits. Visa fees have been jacked up, refugee admissions are almost zero and international student admissions have dropped. The rollback of temporary legal statuses granted under the Biden administration has rendered hundreds of thousands more people newly vulnerable to removal at any time. The administration says it has already expelled more than 600,000 people. Shrinking the foreign-born population won’t happen overnight. Oxford Economics estimates that net immigration is running at about 450,000 people a year under current policies. That is well below the two million to three million a year who came in under the Biden administration. The share of the country’s population that is foreign born hit 14.8% in 2024, a high not seen since 1890.

NYT is being modest. Biden brought in twice that number of foreigners when you count the illegal aliens.

Elitists brush off legitimate complaints about illegal immigration as if they were dandruff. I stopped watching South Park when it began mocking blue collar workers for saying “They’re taking our jerbs.”

But it made and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, billionaires and that’s all that matters, right?

The NYT story made valid points about legal immigrants. My cardiologist is from Pakistan. Roughly one in four doctors in the USA now are foreign born. About one in three are white males.

The story said, “Immigration has woven itself so tightly through the country’s fabric—in classrooms and hospital wards, city parks and concert halls, corporate boardrooms and factory floors—that walling off the country now will profoundly alter daily life for millions of Americans.”

And that’s true. Unlike 1890 when we last had 15% of the population foreign-born, today’s legal immigrants include a large class of highly educated professionals.

But let’s get real, without white males born in this country, the nation would shut down completely. An immediate loss of one-third of the doctors would be gone.

Also, half the EMS workers would be gone without native white males.

Good luck eating because native white people make up 96% of the farmers and ranchers. Males dominate, pardon the pun, the field.

Native white men also provide the carpenters, electricians and plumbers—although I have had a couple of black plumbers in recent years visit my home in Poca, West Virginia. One saved me $100 a month on my water bill.

The problem is not the quality of the work, it is the quantity of these skilled workers. Native white males dominate these occupations because more of these men develop these skills.

Native white males also provide an overwhelming number of electricians, HVAC technicians, machinists, and tool and die makers.

Native white males dominate logging, fishing and coal mining as well as trucking and law enforcement.

Native white males dominate employment in the most dangerous occupations in America.

One-third of the labor pool now are native white males. They are the ones who climb the poles on snowy nights to restore your electricity. They are the ones who fight the arctic seas to put fish on your table. They are the ones collecting your trash in the early morning rain. They are the ones braving snowstorms to feed the livestock.

56% of the people who die on the job in America are native white males. Given that their share of the job market is 35% that means they are 60% more likely to be killed on the job.

They take the risks but their rewards are small. With the exception of Aircraft Pilots and Flight Engineers the dangerous jobs pay an average $50,000 a year.

Schoolteachers average $75,000 a year with three months off a year.

Loggers are 23 times as likely to die in the workplace and yet we pay teachers and other office workers more.

This is not a knock on foreigners. Far from it. Elon Musk’s contribution to America rivals that of President Trump. A ban on all immigrants

What ticks me off is the media’s cavalier dismissal of all claims of discrimination made by white people as racist, all men as misogynist and all natives as xenophobic.

On Monday, USA Today ran an anti-white, anti-male, anti-native screed by Regina Davis Moss. She wrote:

“We’ve dropped (the price of) the infertility drugs to make lots of Trump babies, I’m hoping by the midterms.” That bizarre remark was made recently by Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. After four years of the first Trump administration and nearly one year into the second, many of us have become desensitized to this kind of commentary—but not Black women. We know the quiet part spoken out loud when we hear it. Dr. Oz’s remarks may get written off as a joke, but there is nothing funny about the undercurrent of what his words actually mean. This administration will stop at nothing to ensure the political dominance of White people in this country.

Oz is foreign-born so she managed to be xenophobic as well as anti-native.

Being a black woman is no more an accomplishment or credential than being a white man.

Davis is President & CEO of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda.

So she opposes fertility drugs and supports abortion. Who doesn’t like babies? Regina Davis Moss.

Yes, NYT, immigrants have established themselves as part of the economy. Losing them immediately would take a major adjustment. But there is another side of the story that deserves attention—the victims of DEI and the imported labor.

Liberals contradict themselves by dismissing as a conspiracy theory that Democrats are bringing in immigrants to replace white natives while arguing that we need immigrants because there are fewer white people.

