Fox reported, “Patrons at a Pittsburgh culinary landmark were outraged Monday after they claimed they were forced to leave the premises before Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrived for a weekend campaign stop.

“Several people who had been enjoying food, drinks and the Pittsburgh Pirates game on TV at Primanti Bros. in Moon, Pennsylvania, on Sunday said they were all forced out of the restaurant promptly at 4 p.m.”

Democrats replaced the patrons with actors for the campaign stop in an effort to mimic President Trump’s ability to stop at a fast-food joint to draw cheers from surprised customers. Shame on Primanti for allowing this. Shame on other news outlets for not reporting this.

But we have no shame anymore in America, which is, well, a shame.

Kamala and Tampon Tim are disastrous candidates who never won a single primary vote for the office as Democrats appeal to the lowest common denominator with a couple of zeroes. They are the Cackler and the Coward.

Democrats spin the tag team’s lack of seriousness as joy, but their election puts our nation at great risk.

The Daily Mail reported, “California man who was wrongfully convicted by Kamala Harris reveals her sickening taunt when he was found guilty.”

The victim of this injustice, Jamal Truelove, said, “We locked eyes this one time, and she laughed, She literally just, like, kind of busted out laughing.”

It took 8 years to have the wrongful conviction overturned. While he received a $14 million settlement later, as a prosecutor she ruined his life and laughed about it.

She pretends to be a tough prosecutor. When they ran for president five years ago, Tulsi Gabbard said, “She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.

“She blocked evidence — she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. And she fought to keep cash bail system in place. That impacts poor people in the worst kind of way.”

Indeed, the pot-puffing prosecutor bragged, “I have. And I inhaled. I did inhale. It was a long time ago, but yes. I just broke news!” You know, I joke about it — half joke—but half my family’s from Jamaica! Are you kidding me?”

Kamala reminds me of Sanna Marin, who became Finland’s prime minister at age 34 and acted 18 as she partied at discos with girlfriends — and not her husband. Within three years, she was gone as premier and divorced.

NBC reported, “Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has found herself under fire after footage of the 36-year-old singing and dancing with celebrities was leaked to the local press last week.

“The public fallout from the video, and a subsequent picture that emerged of topless influencers partying at her official residence, has led Marin to take a drug test and apologize. It's also fueled a social media trend that highlights a debate over what many expect of their leaders — especially when they're female.”

Hillary defended this inappropriate behavior, as one might expect. The argument was men do this all the time, what’s the harm?

Answer: Finland joined NATO, ending seven decades of neutrality with its neighbor, Russia.

AP reported, “Finland’s relationship with Russia has significantly deteriorated due to the Nordic country’s membership in NATO and over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions. Moscow now views its western neighbor as a hostile country, the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service said Thursday.”

The turnaround in attitudes began on Sanna Marin’s watch. When the leader of your country treats the job as 9-to-5 with nights off to party like an office clerk clocking out, you had better outsource your national defense.

With that outsourcing, Finland demotes itself to a ward of another sovereignty. There is a reason Israel has grown independent of our DoD. Maybe it is time for the USA to stop playing nice with NATO and yank a few European chains.

I don’t recall an American president boozing it up at the bar night after night. Sure, they toast at state dinners and dance at their inaugurations but it is a pretty serious job. The media loves to track how many days of vacation presidents take.

The answer is zero.

You can bet your bippy that Biden’s seaside estate in Rehoboth is as connected to the military as the White House is. As much as the Obamas hate America and want her to fail, there was no way he was going to let his Maoist buddies in Red China mess with us on his watch.

But with Kamala and the Tim Man, I am not so sure. She cannot salute, and when after 24 years of training the nation finally need Walz, he retired. Can you imagine him as commander in chief?

AIDE: Sire, Red China just bombed Pearl Harbor.

WALZ: Better tell the Speaker of the House. I’m retiring and he’s next in the line of succession.

More than 90% of DC residents will vote for the Cackler and the Coward. That is really scary because it shows that for all their talk about progress and moving forward, Kamala and her Hastert offer no change. They will serve as figureheads for a government run by the government and for the government.

As Katie Couric noted:

Instead of nonpartisan civil servants implementing policies on everything from health to education and climate, the executive branch would be packed with Trump loyalists.

In other words, Trump would be the chief of the executive branch of the government — just as the Constitution says.

