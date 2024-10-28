Live from New York, it was Donald Trump’s night.

At Madison Square Garden.

Sunday’s Garden party shocked and shook the political world. The media went on and on about this year being the 85th anniversary of a Nazi rally at MSG. Insurrection Barbie reminded people that this year also is the 100th anniversary of the same venue hosting the 1924 DNC convention, aka the Klanbake, that nominated the arch racist John W. Davis, who lost by 25 points to Calvin Coolidge.

Trump will fare better. At the rally, he was far from the only speaker. RFK Jr., Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk and many more spoke. Tulsi Gabbard had the best line, “A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney.”

We didn’t leave Dick Cheney. He left us. We don’t need him, as the rally numbers showed.

Tony Seruga tweeted, “GPS — a total of 98,678 mobile devices were at or in the immediate vicinity of Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. Just under 20,000 were in the venue itself and the balance were outside watching. 47% had never attended a Trump rally.”

It is unlikely Trump will flip New York this time. But he’s a salesman and perseverance is the key to success in that trade. He knocked on the door of black men in 2016. They said go away. He knocked again in 2020. No answer. This time?

On Saturday, Democrats finally rolled out their big man to campaign for Kamala — Michelle Obama. The former presidential spouse told a rally, “To the women listening: We have every right to demand the men in our lives do better by us. We have to use our voices to make these choices clear to the men that we love. Our lives are worth more than their anger and disappointment.”

Nothing motivates men faster than nagging.

Michelle’s desperation is a reminder to not go by what the polls say but by how the pols act. Kamala is acting terribly.

Andy Ngo reported, “Liberals on social media are sharing a viral faked image of Kamala Harris in a McDonald’s uniform to bolster the unsubstantiated claim that she worked at one in Alameda, Calif.

“Harris’ face was superimposed on a photo of a white Canadian woman who passed away from cancer in 2007. They stole and misused a dead woman’s image to try to spite Donald Trump.”

To be fair, Kamala grew up in Canada.

On Friday night, Kamala finally got a Trumpian-sized crowd that waited hours for a rally in Houston. The big star was Beyoncé, who had campaigned for Hillary in the final stages of her 2016 campaign. Rodney Dangerfield used to say, “I was so ugly my parents had to hang a pork chop around my neck to get the dog to play with me.”

Kamala’s pork chop left a bad taste in people’s mouths. Collin Rugg tweeted with a video, “Kamala Harris’ highly anticipated rally in Houston, Texas was a complete disaster as some attendees fumed that Beyoncé didn’t perform.”

But Willie Nelson sang. You remember his first hit, Hello Walz, don’t you? Nevertheless, many people left and went on the road again.

Joey Mannarino tweeted with a video from the same rally, “This is the Kamala campaign in a nutshell. She brought up all these doctors to say how much they love and support abortion.

“Someone in the crowd had a medical emergency and called for medics. Not one of the abortion doctors helped them.”

Must have been EdD’s and not MD’s.

Brick Suit is attending all the Trump rallies he can. He tweeted, “Detroit area Muslim faith leaders endorse President Trump at his rally in Novi, MI.”

They should call themselves Islamophobic Deplorables for Trump.

NYT reported, “John Fetterman Fears Trump Is Stronger Than Ever” by Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

Garcia-Navarro: You were born and raised in Pennsylvania. Fetterman: Well, yes. Reading — the same hospital as Taylor Swift. Garcia-Navarro: Wow.

The most serious newspaper in the country.

NPR reported, “Trump spent 3 hours on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Here’s what he did — and didn’t — say.”

Trump talked for 3 hours unedited and NPR is telling you what he didn’t say. Defund NPR. Make the left organize a better propaganda operation before making taxpayers fund it.

Google shut down its link to the Rogan podcast almost immediately after its release. X carried it. Roll over, Google, and tell the mainstream media the news.

But while the media tries to shut Trump out, it allows liberals to trot out the Trump Is Hitler trope, which by the way, never worked. Now the lie disgusts people.

The Daily Mail reported, “Auschwitz survivor, 94, tears into Kamala Harris for calling Trump a fascist: ‘I know more about Hitler than she ever will.’ ”

This is the left’s rehabilitation of Hitler as they downgrade him from the most evil man of the 20th century into someone you just disagree with.

Bill Maher went full Marge Schott on Friday, saying, “Well, we had Hitler in the ’30s and things were okay, and then we had Hitler in the ’40s and they got way worse.”

Marge lost her ball team for saying Hitler was good when he started. 30 years later, Maher gets cheers. Someday soon, the left will embrace Hitler, just like it now embraces Dick Cheney — a man they wrongly declared Hitler.

Last week I noted that while Kamala must use Springsteen and others to attract a crowd, Donald Trump has the biggest rock star of his generation attending each of his rallies: Donald Trump. He is Ronald Reagan to the JFKth power.

But his political son, JD Vance, is rising in the charts — No. 2 with a bullet as Billboard might put it.

Collin Rugg tweeted with a video, “JD Vance trolls Kamala Harris by quoting her word for word for an answer she gave during the CNN townhall.”

Vance said, “She was asked if she had made any mistakes, as vice president. She said: ‘In my role as vice president. I mean I probably worked very hard at making sure that um I am well versed on issues and um I think that is very important.’ ”

Then he said, “I have no idea what any of that means and neither do any of you. Now she may not be able to name any of her mistakes but the American people sure can.”

OK, that’s scripted. Like Trump, Vance is best unscripted.

Charlie Kirk tweeted with a video, “JD Vance just absolutely demolished Jake Tapper and CNN.”

Vance said, “Ask yourself a basic question about network integrity. You guys talked about the Russia hoax nonstop. That was totally and preposterously false. You did it yourself. Your network did it.”

In sports news, NBC interviewed Brock Purdy on the field after the 49ers beat the Cowboys last night. A teammate went by in the background in a special cap.

Clay Travis tweeted with a video, “Here’s Nick Bosa closer up in his MAGA hat. The left-wing sports media is going to lose its mind over this. Love it.”

I look forward to Colin Kaepernick saying we should keep politics out of football.

The election is far from over. Halloween is coming, followed by a November surprise. Then the counting begins and we know how well that worked out last time.

But Trump will rally in New Mexico this week. Democrats now are worried about Virginia. And the Democrat streak of 12 consecutive presidential wins in Minnesota is on the line. The rally in New York City told the nation that this time, Trump clearly is in the lead and having the time of his life.

