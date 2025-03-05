Remember Trumpenfreude that feeling you had when some lightweight celebrity badmouthed The Donald to signal his virtue only to crash and burn professionally?

I kept track of the losers to laugh at for a couple of years, but there were so many that it was pitiful and really took up too much of my time to compile.

But the sleaziness of Slithering Zelensky, aka Володимир Зеленський, soon to be the deposed leader of Ukraine, has me smiling. Watching him grovel his way back to Trump is almost as pleasurable as watching my grandchildren (4 and 1) chase around on video.

Zelensky is doing this less than a week after acting like a defiant little girl in an Oval Office meeting. The whole world watched while the little zee tried to weasel out of a peace agreement.

Trump rightly kicked the weasel out of the White House and the White House staff literally ate Zelensky’s lunch, the one Trump had made for him.

Zelensky then went on Twitter to respond to tweets of support from various NATO leaders with a simple, “Thank you for your support.” The Weasel Ward of the World sticks together.

As Luís Montenegro of Portugal put it, “Ukraine can always count on Portugal.”

That’s nice, but the number seems to be 34 not $100 billion.

A Texan replied to the tweet, “You have 34 tanks in inventory. 34. How many are you going to give Ukraine and what possible difference could they make? How much of your already insufficient stockpile of ammunition & shells will you give them? Twitter support is great, but you have nothing real to give.”

I won’t bother verifying the number because no matter how many tanks Portugal and the rest of the Mustela Mafia in Europe have, the United States has more and of a better quality. We invested in our military. Europe invested in free health care, which became so expensive that Europe now offers assisted suicide as a treatment.

Stalin once asked how many divisions the pope has. Zelensky should have asked that of Europe before disrespecting Trump.

Europeans remind me of the generous pauper who would give you the shirt off his back, if he had a shirt.

Trump has discombobulated the NATO blowhards just as he has done with Democrats. They tried to jail him, bankrupt him and even kill him and failed, failed, failed. The first six weeks of Trump’s return has been triumphant. At this point in a presidency, other presidents tell Congress what they plan to do. Trump listed what he already has done.

His State of the Union—only media is foolish enough to not call it that—was so good that Democrats could not handle it.

CNN said 69% of Americans who watched the speech approved.

I believe we all can agree that Trump’s best line was: “The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation to secure the border. But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.”

Instead of carrying Democrat water again, the Jeff Bezos Post threw the bucket down, reporting:

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-New York) blasted Democrats’ conduct during Trump’s speech as “an absolute embarrassment.” “The fact that they interrupted, hissed, hooted, hollered, held signs, wore shirts with the phrase ‘Resist’ on it, stormed out in the middle of speech—I don’t think played well for them,” Lawler said.

And:

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) called for Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) to be censured for his repeated interruptions of Trump. “It’s a spectacle that’s not necessary,” Johnson told reporters after Trump’s speech. “He’s made history in a terrible way.” “If they want to make a 77-year-old heckling congressman the face of their resistance, the Democrat Party, so be it,” he added. “But we will not tolerate it on the House floor.”

CBS reported 76% of Americans approve of kicking Green out. Trump has driven him and his party insane.

Zelensky made the mistake of listening to Democrats before visiting Trump on Friday and being evicted like a jackass six months behind in his rent. NATO leaders met with him in London, where Zelensky realized the reality of the cost of dissing Trump. The rest of NATO is broke. It is like that Harlan Howard song, Busted, which was a hit for Johnny Cash and later Ray Charles:

I went to my brother to ask for a loan 'cause I was busted

I hate to beg like a dog without his bone, but I'm busted

My brother said there ain't a thing I can do

My wife and my kids are all down with the flu

And I was just thinking about calling on you and I'm busted

Zelensky had to soldier on. Little zee tweeted:

The summit in London was dedicated to Ukraine and our shared European future. We feel strong support for Ukraine, for our people—both soldiers and civilians, and our independence. Together, we are working in Europe to establish a solid foundation for cooperation with the United States in pursuit of true peace and guaranteed security. Europe’s unity is at an exceptionally high level, one that has not been seen in a long time. We are discussing with our partners security guarantees and the conditions for a just peace for Ukraine. A series of important meetings and decisions are being prepared for the near future. I am grateful to all our friends and partners for their efforts in bringing about a stable and guaranteed peace in Ukraine. Joint strength can protect our future.

They have nothing to offer except words, taunts and tears. After 80 years of treating Uncle Sam as a sugar daddy, the United States has become Europe’s daddy. They are not our equals. They are weak and docile, which is why Trump dismisses them as barely relevant.

The promises from Europe for support are pathetic, but Zelensky could not admit that publicly. Instead, on Tuesday, he tweeted:

Today, I spoke with the President of Finland, the Prime Minister of the UK, the Prime Minister of Greece, the Prime Minister of Croatia, the NATO Secretary General and the leader of Germany’s CDU party, whose party won the recent Bundestag elections. Clear support for Ukraine. Thank you. There are very important updates from the European Commission regarding substantial funding for Europe’s defense. For us, this primarily means additional air defense—more systems, more missiles, additional capabilities to protect our cities and villages, our positions. All of this creates a solid additional foundation for our efforts to bring the war to an end. We will continue consultations, and new joint steps will be taken. Ukraine deserves peace. Ukrainians deserve respect.

What they pledged in military support amounted to creating a foundation for ending the war—which was the very thing he refused to do in the Oval Office meeting.

Diplomacy is a poker game and Trump bluntly told him he has no cards. Zelensky threw a fit but three days later he discovered that no one in Europe has any military cards. OK, England may have a few Sopwith camels left over from the Great War.

Trump then paused all the aid that was going to Ukraine, and Zelensky immediately bowed down, stating:

Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this. Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.

Mollie Hemingway pointed out that Obama once again tried to set Trump up to bring him down. Hemingway tweeted:

Yesterday, Susan Rice said of the Trump-Zelensky meeting, “There is no question this was a set up.” She revealed full knowledge of the mineral agreement, complained that it didn’t include concrete security agrees (meaning, apparently, commitment of U.S. troops on the ground if conditions merit), and then mischaracterized Trump’s behavior, counting on most Americans to not have watched what transpired over the entire hour in the Oval Office. You can look at this and dismiss it as typical Democrat talking points, but you could also view it as almost a confession, one that includes details about the current Get Trump effort. Yes, Trump won the popular vote against unbelievable odds, but if you think Team Obama is being any less involved in quiet insurrections than they were during the first Trump administration (Russia collusion, Ukraine impeachment, etc.), you're clueless. I’ll remind you that Susan Rice was in the small Jan. 5, 2017 meeting in the WH with other key Russia collusion hoax perpetrators. Zelensky repeatedly declined opportunities to sign the deal in Kyiv and Munich, and requested the meeting at the White House. It later came out that Rice and Tony Blinken, Victoria Nuland, and Alexander Vindman may have been personally advising Zelensky to do this meeting in the way he did—that they recommended him to be hostile and to try to goad Trump into blowing up. Even though he didn’t, and even though Zelensky’s actions horrified many normal Americans, the Obama team went on the airwaves to falsely characterize what happened. I think their goal was to have a wonderful performance by Zelensky, an angry Trump appearing to scuttle the deal, and the support of the neocon portion of the GOP to start applying pressure on Trump to have US Troop commitments as part of the security guarantee. It was a set-up, in Susan Rice’s interesting choice of words. Instead, Zelensky had one of the worst stage performances of his acting career, and Trump was statesmanlike (against all odds) throughout. Zelensky followed Team Obama’s advice to be hostile to a tee, but it didn’t land how they thought it would. Surprisingly, one of the most important aspects of it not working out might have been Lindsay Graham’s reaction. Had he and other neocons thought Zelensky was being reasonable, Trump would be having to fight (even more so) the neocon portion of the GOP in addition to Team Obama's dirty tricks. Even the conservative neocon pundits on TV last night were admitting Zelensky had royally messed up. As you can see from the hostility of the bureaucracy to any Republican oversight, no matter how reasonable or minor it may be, the entrenched bureaucracy and permanent DC apparatus is quite active. That goes quadruple for the deep state in the Intelligence Community. I’d expect more and more shenanigans and to be prepared so that you don’t fall for the next information operation. The post-WWII architecture in Europe and the US needs this war to continue or be settled on U.S. troops on the ground type guarantees, even though that’s not what Americans want. Things will heat up here, and it’s a very dangerous time.

Even if Zelensky gave an Oscar-winning performance, I don’t believe it would have worked because people are tired of war.

Obama and his pathetic henchmen are stuck in 2017. Americans have moved on. They know Trump is not an autocrat, not an idiot, and certainly not a Russian agent. A foreign visitor disrespected OUR White House. Screw Zelensky.

I am so sorry for the people of Ukraine and Donbas who have had to endure 3 years of destruction by two corrupt dictators (three, if you include Obama). Zelensky’s job is over as there will no money to launder. Peace will bring in a new government that will be just as corrupt but very gun-shy.

Putin is the bigger villain who had no excuse to attack no matter how much FJB and the deep state provoked him. We need to send him into exile, although a fall from a fifth floor window would be appropriate.

Володимир Зеленський will soon depart the world stage for a safe landing in France or some other soft country. I wish him a long life because someday when I’m dreaming, deep in thought, not a lot to say, then I will remember things he said Tuesday.

And laugh and laugh and laugh and catch my breath and laugh some more.

