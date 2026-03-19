Don Surber

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Tmitsss's avatar
Tmitsss
13m

This hit hard. “None dared question cloth masks, social distancing and just why three funerals for George Floyd were safe while I couldn’t hold one for my son”

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Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
7mEdited

There are no real journalists at the NYT, or WSJ. They’re all hacks. They wouldn’t even want to be embedded. They can’t be trusted. This war is amazing. My husband and I watched a YouTube video from a week ago showing exactly how our ships and our satellites and our superior technology wiped out drones with microwaves! It’s truly a testament to superior firepower, and research and development in this country. The military has mad skills, but the media has no patience. It’s as if everything has to be done in 24 hours or it doesn’t count for them. They are ADHD two year olds, pampered and spoiled. I read that Mark Penn piece off a free link on CFP yesterday and I was surprised they even printed it. (And I’m very very sorry to hear about your son. I had no idea)

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