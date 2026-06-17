Erika Kirk tweeted, “The Left wants the White House to feel like an untouchable institution reserved for political elites. They hate seeing it used for events that remind Americans it belongs to them.

“Turning the White House into a place of celebration, culture, and public engagement, especially as we approach America’s 250th, strips away the myth that government is something distant and above the American people.

“No surprise the Democrats despised last night’s UFC event, but what truly frustrates them is what it represents: a White House that feels like the people’s house again.”

Andrew Jackson would have done it. Abe Lincoln too. TR would have been in the cage.

Benny Johnson tweeted, “My raw reaction to witnessing UFC at the White House is this: Patriots have taken back culture. We are the culture.

“The White House brought rappers, actors, comedians, rock stars, tech billionaires and world leaders together to stand shoulder to shoulder with the enlisted military who protect us all, celebrating the the honor, unity, Godliness, bravery and violent combat that built this country.”

Things have changed in Washington. Parks are open to the public not vagrants and drug zombies. 22 fountains are working again. Statues shed their graffiti like caterpillars revealing their inner butterflies.

3 Junes ago, Biden held an LGBTQ party on the White House lawn with some man displaying his boob job. Transgender surgery was all the rage—especially for kids as groomers sought out sissies and tomboys in the quest for deviancy. Despite the media aiding and abetting this, real Americans stood tall and the media has backed down.

The next Democrat president—be he Butigieg, Newsom or Graham Platner—will not stage another drag queen picnic.

MAGA changed the culture by staying true to ourselves.

Trump sets a good example, sure. Despite the bluster, he stays true to himself. He doesn’t want to be One Of Us because well, he’s not. Instead, he shows his appreciation with large tips and removing the tax on the tips.

We’ve been bullied by elitists who want us to accept the unacceptable. Major League Baseball was the latest institution to DEMAND that Christians accept LGBTQ. Management of MLB threatened a few pitchers for the San Francisco Giants who politely declined to kneel to Pride Night. As always, the left begins by asking for tolerance and winds up demanding obedience.

The NFL kneeled to anti-Americanism to please the elitists.

OK. MAGA long ago moved on to other sports such as UFC because real Americans know where they are not wanted. We’re the patriots. The other side’s allegiance is to George the Third as well as George the Soros.

Thomas Hern tweeted, “25 years ago, 90% of Republicans were proud or extremely proud to be American. 87% of Democrats felt the same way.

“25 years later, 92% of Republicans are proud to be Americans. Just 36% of Democrats feel the same way. It’s not an exaggeration to say the left hates America.”

Thanks to the FIFA soccer tournament, many people are seeing Flyover America for the first time. They are in love—heels over head.

A Frenchman praised Buc-ees cuisine. Sacre red, white and blue. Who knows, someday they might give up eating snails.

A German named Freddy became a star on Twitter by discovering America and liking it. There is an Innocent Abroad tone to his tweets:

“We decided late night yesterday to go to Bourbon street, so today was a late start on our way to Houston. And yeah that place was a little crazy. I honestly don’t even know how to describe it. Why are people throwing beads at each other everywhere?”

Babylon Bee may have been joking when it said America wants to adopt him, but J.J. Watt put him up for the night in a nice hotel in Houston. The suite cost $150,000 a night.

You may not know much about the NFL anymore, but Watt is a hero in Houston because of his help in Hurricane Harvey. He also sacked a lot of quarterbacks.

Once X opened tweets to translations, a bunch of Japanese accounts opened up by people curious about the USA.

NOBUNAGA_夏樹蒼依 tweeted:

Be honest with me, Americans. Do you actually own a gun? In Japan, I have never seen a real one. Not once. Not at a friend’s house. Not in a drawer. Never. But online, every American just goes “oh, mine’s in the nightstand” like it’s a phone charger. So now I’m genuinely curious: What’s YOUR gun? The very first one you ever got? Is this normal everywhere in the USA? Or just some states?

My Korean daughter-in-law was startled to see a cop with a gun. It’s a cultural matter. Unlike liberals, she didn’t lecture me about guns.

What really jolted her was Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV, which was so unbusy that she wondered why we had it. I gave a lame response about just how huge the country is and how we need an airport ever 200 miles or so. I left out the part where re-electing Byrd every 6 years supported it.

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Foreigners appreciate America and appreciate its cultural differences. Elitist liberals don’t.

Paul Krugman hopped on his tall hobby horse about MAGA and wrote:

On Sunday Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with a cage match on the White House lawn. The match and the events that surrounded it—especially the press conference with UFC fighters, shown above, held on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial—were a desecration of America’s capital, whose monuments and buildings have always endeavored to represent small-r republican virtues. The whole affair was an affront to the values on which this nation was founded and also unspeakably vulgar.

Vulgar originally meant of the people. When it entered the English language 750 years ago via French, it meant “common, usual, ordinary” or “in general use.” Now it means obscene because elitists resent that commoners use public property that elitists want to preserve for themselves.

Too bad.

Sunday marked a moment when the People’s House returned to the people. Don’t ever let it go again.

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