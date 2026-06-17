Don Surber

Don Surber

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
1h

"As always, the left begins by asking for tolerance and winds up demanding obedience."

Probably the most eye-opening experience is when one realizes that the leftists/socialists/Democrats behave exactly like those they claim to oppose. They are nasty, overbearing, and - horror of horrors - intolerant. Having lived in the Buckle of the Bible Belt for two decades now, I have found the "fundamentalists" universally friendly and tolerant, while the so-called liberal friends of my yute have been more than ready to abandon friendships going back thirty years or more when they discover that I voted for The Orange Man.

Dealing with the left is like dealing with islam (no caps on purpose). As Churchill was credited with saying, "When they are a minority, they are interested in minority rights. When they are a majority, there are no minority rights." And that, my friends, is why - for as long as possible - the left must be denied the levers of power.

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3Case's avatar
3Case
2h

Krugman is an idiot.

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