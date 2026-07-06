Don Surber

Don Surber

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
17h

There is no magic sauce, just the Bible and The Constitution for reference. The Republic will endure only as long as each generation rises against the parasites that inevitably appear.

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William Robinette's avatar
William Robinette
16h

Unfortunately these people won’t stop on their own and it’s just a matter of time before we are forced to water the tree again.

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